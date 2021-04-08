  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden to unveil 6 executive orders to curb gun violence, nominate a permanent ATF director

Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to unveil six executive actions aimed at curbing gun violence on Thursday, following a string of mass shootings that has put pressure on the administration to act the president's long-held campaign promise to tackle gun control.

The president also is expected to announce his nomination of David Chipman as the director of the Justice Department's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to senior administration officials. Chipman is an ATF veteran who currently serves as an adviser for the gun control advocacy group named for former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., who survived a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, as a congresswoman.

The first action will direct the Department of Justice to propose a rule within 30 days to stop the proliferation of so-called "ghost guns," or makeshift weapons that can be constructed at home or that lack a serial number, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the actions ahead of the president's announcement. The official declined to say whether that meant the Justice Department would classify "ghost guns" as firearms.

Other actions include directing the Justice Department to issue a proposed rule within 60 days that makes clear a device marketed as a stabilizing brace, which effectively allows a pistol to operate as a short-barreled rifle, is subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act, according to the official.

The suspect behind a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store shooting last month that left 10 people dead used a Ruger AR-556 pistol, which looks and operates like a rifle, and even uses the same ammunition as the AR-15 weapon used dozens of U.S. mass killings, but doesn't qualify as one under U.S. gun laws. The official pointed out the suspect used a pistol that included an arm brace, "which can make a firearm more stable and accurate while still being concealable."

The president has come under immense pressure from gun safety advocacy groups and Democrats to address gun violence after mass shootings in Colorado, Georgia and California thrust gun control back into the national conversation in recent weeks. A recent poll ABC News/Ipsos poll found that a majority of Americans (57%) disapproved of the way Biden has handled gun violence as president among both Democrats and Republicans.

More: Gun control legislation or executive orders? Here's what President Biden is considering

More: Biden faces tough balancing act on infrastructure as pressure builds on immigration, gun control

As a candidate, Biden pledged to reinstate an assault weapons ban, create a voluntary gun buyback program and send a bill to Congress to repeal liability protections for gun manufacturers and close background check loopholes on his first day in office. The president instead focused much of his attention in his first days in office on passing his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package and, more recently, his $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

The president told reporters at his first press conference that addressing gun violence was a "matter of timing," even though he said he didn't "need to wait another minute" to address gun violence just days before, following the Boulder shooting.

The White House has repeatedly urged Congress to pass gun safety legislation, pointing to two bills passed in the House last month. One bill would expand background checks on individuals seeking to purchase or transfer firearms, while the other would close the so-called Charleston loophole, which allows gun sales to proceed without a completed background check if three business days have passed. The bills face an uphill battle in an evenly divided Senate.

Administration officials emphasized that the executive actions were "initial steps" the administration would take to address gun violence and that officials would to work on additional actions in the weeks ahead.

Biden will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday in announcing the raft of actions, which also includes directing five federal agencies to making changes to the 26 different programs to direct vital support to community violence intervention programs as quickly as possible. The president has already proposed a $5 billion investment in community violence intervention programs over eight years under his infrastructure package.

More: 'We have to act': Biden calls on Congress to move fast on background checks, assault weapon ban after Boulder shooting

More: Boulder grocery store rampage follows spike in mass shootings during 2020

The president will also direct the Justice Department to publish model "red flag" legislation for states that want to enact such laws that enable family members or members of law enforcement to petition for court order to temporarily bar people in crisis from accessing firearms if they present a danger to themselves or others. Biden will also sign an order directing the Justice Department to issue an annual report on firearms trafficking, which the ATF has not done since 2000.

The ATF has been chronically devoid of permanent leadership due to the divisive nature of gun rights.

B. Todd Jones, a former U.S. attorney in Minnesota, announced his resignation less than two years after a contentious Senate confirmation vote. In 2013, Jones became the first permanent director for the agency in seven years.

Asked if he believed Biden would get a Senate-confirmed director, Jones told USA TODAY recently "the window of opportunity is now."

He said the right combination is someone with expert Justice Department contacts like a former U.S. attorney who knows the back-end of criminal and civil prosecution and someone who's in the bureau.

Chipman served as a special agent at the ATF for 25 years before he joined Giffords' gun control group. While at the ATF, Chipman helped disrupt trafficking operations in Virginia that were supplying illegal guns to New York City, served as a member of ATF's version of SWAT, and was named the Special Agent in Charge of ATF's Firearms Programs.

Chipman also has served on the Firearms Committee of the nation's largest group of police chiefs, the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

More: As Democrats press for national gun control, GOP states move to expand firearm access

John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said the actions "will start to address the epidemic of gun violence that has raged throughout the pandemic, and begin to make good on President Biden’s promise to be the strongest gun safety president in history."

Feinblatt said Biden's decision to treat ghost guns "like the deadly weapons they are will undoubtedly save countless lives – as will the critical funding provided to groups that focus on city gun violence."

Giffords, who is married to Sen. Mark Kelly, said the actions delivered on Biden's promise to take action in his first 100 days in office.

“Days like today are why we fought so hard to bring a gun safety champion to the White House. These executive actions help address a crisis that devastates communities across the country on a daily basis. Today we have hope that a brighter future is in store," she said.

Giffords also praised the White House for Chipman's nomination.

"As a responsible gun owner, decorated law enforcement professional, and gun safety expert, David is the perfect choice for ATF director," she added.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson, Nicholas Penzenstadler

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to unveil executive orders to curb gun violence

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss

    President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence on Thursday, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office. Biden has faced increasing pressure to act on gun control after a spate of mass shootings across the U.S. in recent weeks, but the White House has repeatedly emphasized the need for legislative action on guns.

  • Biden to select gun control advocate as ATF director

    FOX News' Peter Doocy reports the president taking steps to improve background checks for guns on 'Special Report'

  • Biden to tackle gun violence with executive actions on ‘ghost guns’ and pistols

    President will also nominate a gun control advocate to direct the ATF, and encourage Democrats in Congress to pass more reforms Joe Biden speaks after meeting with leaders from Georgia’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander community in Atlanta following shootings in the city. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter The Biden administration has unveiled several executive actions designed to curb gun violence, in the aftermath of the mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder. The administration is also planning to nominate David Chipman, a former federal agent and gun control advocate, to direct the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The actions include a directive that the justice department, within the next month, issue proposed regulations on “ghost guns” – unregistered firearms that can be assembled from parts. Joe Biden will also direct the justice department to clarify regulations to ensure that pistols fitted with stabilizing braces, which essentially transform them into rifles, will be regulated under the National Firearms Act. Pistols are cheaper, and easier to carry across state lines, whereas rifles are more regulated. The suspect in the Boulder shooting used a pistol fitted with a brace that looks and operates like a rifle, and uses the same ammunition as the infamous AR-15, but isn’t regulated like a rifle under current laws. And the president will ask various agencies to direct more resources to community violence prevention measures, and call on the justice department to develop model “red flag” laws – which allow family members to petition courts to take firearms away from people who are deemed a threat – for states to take up and adopt. Several states, including Colorado, already have red flag laws on the books. Officials said that these new measures are only a start, and that the administration will encourage Democrats in Congress to pass more gun control reforms and consider other executive actions to reduce gun violence. Biden, who as vice-president was in charge of steering the Obama administration’s gun violence prevention efforts, promised ambitious reforms while campaigning for the presidency. In the run-up to the 2020 elections, he vowed to enact legislation requiring background checks for all gun sales, ban online firearms sales and ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines – and regulate or buy back those already in circulation. Gun control advocates were disappointed at the president’s lack of immediate, early action after taking office. Naming Chipman as ATF director could be a first step toward more action. The post has been vacant since 2015. But Chipman faces an uphill battle in the Senate. Although Democrats have a slim majority, even moderates may be weary of Chiman’s strong positions against all assault weapons and other restrictions. Getting gun control legislation passed through the Senate will be even more difficult, with Republicans staunchly opposed to legislation. After the mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in 2012, Biden failed to push through major gun control legislation. Although Democrats had a majority then, the bill failed to garner enough support to overcome a filibuster. Democrats have an even narrower lead in the Senate now.

  • Quinton Dunbar: What the Lions are getting in their new CB

    Quinton Dunbar: What the Lions are getting in their new CB

  • Biden plans to crack down on 'ghost guns' with action on Thursday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday will unveil his administration's first steps to curb gun violence, including a plan to reduce the proliferation of "ghost guns," after a slew of mass shootings that have put pressure on him to act. Biden will announce that the Justice Department intends to issue a proposed rule within 30 days to help reduce the increasing prevalence of untraceable, self-assembled "ghost guns," a White House official told reporters. The department also will issue proposed rules within 60 days that make clear that devices marketed as "stabilizing braces" that effectively turn pistols into rifles will be subject to the National Firearms Act, which requires the registration of firearms, the official said.

  • Review: In 'Moffie,' brutal intolerance in '80s South Africa

    The main character of Oliver Hermanus’ shattering “Moffie," set in 1981 South Africa, is a handsome, white 18-year-old. Shy, timid and closeted, Nicholas van der Swart (Kai Luke Brummer) is conscripted into the army as part of regulated military service for white males over 16. In brutal basic training, it's as if bullets are already flying perilously close to Nicholas.

  • Getting a cocktail with your takeout is a step closer to being permanent in Florida

    The bill passed the Florida Senate at about 4:50 p.m. — just in time for happy hour.

  • China sends more jets; Taiwan says it will fight to the end if there's war

    China sent more fighter jets into Taiwan's air defence zone on Wednesday in a stepped up show of force around the island Beijing claims as its own, and Taiwan's foreign minister said it would fight to the end if China attacks. The democratic self-governed island has complained of repeated military activities by Beijing in recent months, with China's air force making almost daily forays in Taiwan's air defence identification zone. On Monday, China said an aircraft carrier group was exercising close to the island.

  • The Baltimore Prosecutor’s Plan to Decriminalize Crime

    In late March, Baltimore’s chief prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, stepped to the microphone and triumphantly announced: “Today, America’s war on drug users is over in the city of Baltimore. We leave behind the era of tough-on-crime prosecution and zero-tolerance policing.” Mosby will also allow prostitution, trespassing, open alcoholic containers, urinating and defecating in public, and “attempted” drug distribution. The reaction from the “de-carceral” left and news media was effusive, suggesting that Charm City’s state’s attorney (its elected district attorney) had offered the nation a model, since Baltimore’s violent crime dropped last year as it rose nationally. The truth is that Mosby’s plan, which she justifies with misleading statistics and glaring omissions, promises to make the city even more of a hellscape than it already is — a blighted, crime-and-corruption-ridden set that would be perfect for Hollywood’s next post-apocalyptic blockbuster. Mosby’s policy is a recipe for even more human misery, not a humane alternative to vice and violence. The state’s attorney presides over America’s big-city murder capital, with one out of every 300 residents murdered under her six-year watch. Mosby is convinced that the cure to Baltimore’s violent ills is to legalize open-air drug markets, street-corner brothels, and above-ground sewers. Touting the success of her libertine experiment, in a manner reminiscent of the “Hamsterdam” story arc in David Simon’s HBO show The Wire, Mosby reeled off statistics to prove her case, with violent crime down 20 percent and property crime down 36 percent since mid March 2020, when Mosby declared a free-for-all on so-called nuisance offenses that she said “pose no threat to public safety.” Mosby said she was making permanent a temporary policy to exercise prosecutorial discretion that she ushered in in March 2020 amidst the initial COVID-19 lockdown. After dismissing over 1,400 cases and quashing another 1,400 warrants for such crimes, Mosby bragged that 18 percent fewer individuals were incarcerated in Baltimore year-on-year. Mosby the Miracle Worker, you say? Hold on. In fact, the year before Mosby took office, Baltimore logged 211 murders in a city with a population under 600,000 and falling. That equates to a homicide rate of 35 per 100,000 residents. It has climbed past 300 for each year Mosby has been the chief prosecutor, hitting 348 killings in 2019, for a rate of 59 per 100,000 — a 65 percent increase since 2014. Last year, with 335 murders, the city clocked in at 57 homicides per 100,000 — twice the rate of Mexico and three times as high as Guatemala and El Salvador. That still shows a 59 percent murder increase under Mosby. A libertine utopia Baltimore isn’t. And Mosby’s selective data hides the bloody truth of Charm City crime, as she manipulates the media and public’s understanding of what constitutes a violent crime.| According to the FBI, four offenses make up the “violent crime” figure: murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault (including shootings). Depending on the year, the last two categories combined make up 80 to 90 percent of all violent crime in Baltimore or any major city. Their volume means that even a modest shift in those numbers swings the overall violent crime rate wildly. For March to March, Baltimore saw robberies decline 38 percent and street robberies (the largest share of Baltimore’s robberies) fall by 48 percent. That is 1,600 fewer muggings, which alone accounts for nearly 70 percent of Baltimore’s violent-crime drop. All robberies combined make up 83 percent of the decline. This is hardly surprising, since with pandemic lockdowns and closures in place, stick-up artists had far fewer targets on whom to ply their trade. That trend is consistent with this year’s 14 percent decline in robberies across similarly sized cities. Under Mosby’s tenure, violent crime did not fall. In fact, it skyrocketed by 33 percent before last year. And that’s because she’s not very good at her job. While she publicly claims an astounding 93 percent felony conviction rate — 85 percent for homicide, 91 percent for gun crimes, and 98 percent for narcotics — she fails to mention that those numbers exclude cases that she dismissed while claiming credit for convictions on a lesser charge, including in homicide cases. If the denominator is small enough, Mosby looks impressive. But the truth is more sanguine. She drops or loses more than 40 percent of her felony cases and fails to prosecute and imprison gun offenders. Shockingly, in 2018, Mosby secured convictions for only 18 percent of “felon in possession of a firearm” cases — a known precursor offense to violence. Even worse, of those convicted, most don’t see the inside of a jail cell for long, or even at all, despite Maryland’s statutory five-year minimum sentence. An analysis by the Baltimore Sun showed that 43 percent received less than a year in jail and 13 percent got no jail time at all. And for homicide, Mosby isn’t getting very impressive results. Of the 202 murder cases resolved since 2017 (out of 1,300 murders in that period and 2,000 since she became state’s attorney), Mosby has secured guilty verdicts in 38 percent of them, while pleading out another 26 percent. Many of those pleas received lesser-charge convictions, including gun possession and obstruction of justice, as well as light sentences, in some cases only a few months in prison. Meanwhile, Mosby’s refusal to prosecute so-called “victimless crimes,” such as prostitution and drug possession, obscures the bleak reality in Charm City. The drug of choice isn’t pot but heroin — now laced with highly dangerous fentanyl. And contrary to Mosby’s claim that addicts will benefit from her new leniency, fatal opioid overdoses, which were already extremely high in Baltimore, jumped by 17 percent in the six months after her order. But Mosby went further and extended her non-prosecution to “attempted distribution,” which is not a Maryland statutory term. Mosby has been equally fuzzy on whether there is a possession threshold. In a telling exchange at a city-council hearing after Mosby’s announcement, one councilman asked the police commissioner: “If someone is walking around downtown with a backpack with three bricks of cocaine, I’m assuming that you will arrest them versus if someone is walking around downtown with three grams of cocaine, I’m assuming that you will not arrest them.” The city’s top cop replied: “I don’t know that the state’s attorney has defined the threshold other than I do recall her saying simple possession in any amount.” The sky’s the limit! Now Baltimore’s DA allows sex workers to walk the streets without fear of police harassment. Shame on those taxpaying homeowners who disapprove of open-air brothels clogging their streets with used condoms and lecherous men! Meanwhile, sex workers are themselves often controlled by human traffickers and pimps and addicted to hard drugs, with no recourse to escape. Forcibly removing them from that hell might be the best thing to happen to these desperate women (and men). A trip to the city jail gets them off the streets and away from the predators who employ them and an opportunity to connect with social services. Instead, Mosby plans greater street outreach, presumably in the belief that handing a working girl a business card under the watchful eye of her pimp will be a game changer. None of this even addresses how useful sex workers and junkies (and small-time dealers) are to the police as informants and witnesses to violent crime. They know the players and the gossip and can go where police can’t. Mosby is stripping police of their leverage to get valuable intelligence needed to nab the real bad guys. As it is, Baltimore police make an arrest in barely a third of the city’s annual killings, and taking the cops’ eyes and ears away won’t likely make their job any easier. For both addicts and sex workers, there is a better way, but it requires accountability and enforcement. Hawaii’s Steve Alm, previously a judge and now Honolulu’s chief prosecutor, pioneered a program that uses “swift, certain, and fair” incarceration through its “tough love” model. Defendants are assessed and offered treatment or resources and then ordered to meet certain requirements (e.g., staying sober and out of trouble). If they don’t, they immediately receive a preordained term in jail (e.g. 30 days). After their confinement, the process starts again, but the penalties ratchet up. It works — with a 72 percent reduction in drug use and a 55 percent drop in rearrests for participants. Actions should have consequences and accountability matters. Marilyn Mosby does not agree. Her announcement was curiously timed five days after news broke that federal prosecutors had convened a grand jury to investigate the prosecutor and her husband, who is the city-council president, for financial crimes. Mosby, a self-declared “progressive change agent,” says she is being persecuted for her politics — by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Justice Department. Previously, she attacked the city’s inspector general for reporting that Mosby, who earns $240,000 a year, was on undisclosed exotic and luxury junkets (e.g., all-expenses-paid trips to Kenya and Portugal) for 20 percent of her work days in 2018 and 2019. Never mind that it was Mosby who requested the probe to clear her after the media discovered discrepancies in Mosby’s filings. Even as Mosby excuses criminals for their actions, she seeks to blame others for her own woes. A federal judge presiding over her case may not be as forgiving, however. Just in the last five years, two former mayors of Baltimore and a police chief have faced a judge for their own crimes. Decriminalizing crime will only bring Baltimore more misery. If misery loves company, Baltimore under Mosby is a company town.

  • Stream of officers take the stand in George Floyd murder trial

    Lieutenant Johnny Mercil, a use of force instructor who trained Derek Chauvin in 2018, testified to jurors that the restraint the ex-cop used on Floyd went too far and violated department policy.

  • International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

    The IMF and United States on Wednesday gave a boost to the international campaign to raise taxes on wealthy firms that have done well during the pandemic in order to finance recovery efforts.

  • Biden to take executive actions to reduce gun violence

    With gun limits facing opposition in Congress, President Biden will take executive actions after mass killings in his first weeks in office.

  • Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday made a fiery appeal for U.S companies to foot most of the bill for his $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, but signaled an openness to negotiate over exactly how much they would have to pay. Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans, major corporations and even some in his own Democratic Party to elements of the proposal he laid out a week ago, which must be approved by Congress to become a reality. "America is no longer the leader in the world because we're not investing," Biden said.

  • Inside Lori Loughlin's Life After the College Admissions Scandal

    The actress has been reunited with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who was released early from jail.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene raised a stunning $3.2 million in her first 3 months in office

    Greene getting kicked off of her committee assignments and openly feuding with her colleagues was a boon to her bank account.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • I Can See Your Voice: The show where singers are judged on appearance

    A new BBC One game show asks whether you can spot a good singer based on their appearance alone.

  • Peru pushes ahead with presidential vote despite record COVID-19 surge

    Peruvians will head to the polls to choose a new president Sunday as the country is battered by record-high coronavirus infections and deaths, an increase fueled by the spread of a more contagious variant that surfaced in Brazil and is now wreaking havoc across South America.

  • Former Florida State football star arrested on murder charges in Palm Beach County

    Former Florida State star wide receiver Travis Rudolph — who played for the New York Giants and spent a day on the Dolphins practice squad — is in Palm Beach County jail on first degree murder charges.

  • In a precedent-setting move, Amazon's Twitch will now police streamers for violence, extremism, terrorism, and other violations that happen offline

    Amazon-owned Twitch has a new, precedent-setting policy that addresses the actions of streamers when they're offline.