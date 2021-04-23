Biden will unveil eye-popping new tax rates for wealthiest Americans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hans Nichols
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden in the next few days will unveil eye-popping new tax rates for the wealthiest Americans —a top marginal income tax rate of 39.6% and a capital gains rate of 43.4%.

Why it matters: The proposal, to be announced ahead of Biden's address to Congress next Wednesday, is an opening bid for Hill negotiations.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%," Bloomberg News reported.

  • The Dow closed down more than 300 points after the plans leaked.

Practically and politically, the White House needs buy-in from Congress to pay for social spending in the next phase of his plan to reshape the American economy, the American Families Plan.

Between the lines: Democrats close to the White House believe that the amount of revenue that the IRS can collect on capital gains actually decreases past a certain point, probably in the low 30% range. That means the ultimate capital gains rate could be well below 43.4%

  • Officials haven't yet made clear whether the capital gains rate would apply in 2022 — or in 2021, which would allow the IRS to harness some of this year's massive equities earnings.

  • Goldman Sachs sent out a research note last evening entitled, “No Surprises in President Biden’s Reported Capital Gains Proposal.": "We expect Congress will pass a scaled back version of this tax increase."

What we're watching: Biden also is likely to raise more revenue from the wealthy by making changes to estate taxes.

  • Biden wants to impose so-called "stepped up basis" for accounting purposes, and value assets when they are passed on to an heir, not at their original cost.

  • The White House thinks that change could lead more individuals to liquidate assets before they die, allowing the IRS to tax them then instead of encouraging families to keep passing on them for more favorable tax treatment.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • QUOTES 3-Biden to propose hike in capital gains taxes - sources

    Stocks on Wall Street were thrown into reverse on Thursday on reports that U.S. President Joe Biden will propose hiking taxes on the wealthy, including capital gains taxes. According to sources familiar with the plan, Biden next week will announce he wants the hikes in order pay for major investments in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten education, and paid leave for workers. The proposals will include raising the marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, and nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, according to the sources.

  • Key GOP senators say they’re open to corporate tax increase

    Some key Republican senators won't rule out raising additional revenue from corporations, and told Axios they may be willing to close loopholes that allow big businesses to eliminate their overall tax bill.Why it matters: While President Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to pay for his infrastructure plan has been met with near-uniform GOP opposition, there’s some appetite to ensure corporations pay more.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“I'm willing to do some things on the revenue front if they can do some things on the-way-the-government-works front,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).“The way you do that is you sort of put some limit on write-offs,” Graham added.“I believe everybody should pay their fair share,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). “I come from the world of small business. So, I scratch my head when big corporations don't pay their fair share of taxes.”Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) used the occasion to lobby for a flat tax.“I think the tax code is filled with loopholes and subsidies that aren't fair," he said. "The answer isn't to eliminate every exemption and keep rates high — that's a massive tax increase. The answer is to eliminate the exemptions and lower rates."Some of the comments came the same day Senate Republicans introduced their own infrastructure plan that included “protecting against any corporate or international tax increases.”Driving the news: The president has highlighted a study from the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy showing 55 corporations actually received $3.5 billion in tax rebates, instead of paying approximately $8.5 billion in taxes on some $40.5 billion in income. "It's just not fair. It's not fair to the rest of the American taxpayers," Biden said when he unveiled his corporate tax proposal on April 7.Go deeper: The president has proposed raising an additional $2 trillion from corporations by focusing on three areas.He wants to raise their basic tax rate from 21% to 28%.For U.S. multinationals, he plans to increase taxes on their foreign earnings from 10.5% to 21%.He has also proposed a 15% minimum tax he wants to apply to all corporations — a catchall to prevent companies from lowering their tax payments to zero.Be smart: While the president favors a 28% rate, Senate Democrats already appear to be settling on a 25% rate, as Axios reported this week.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • An armed New York mayor? Democratic ex-cop plans to ride an anti-crime message to City Hall.

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, is talking tough on crime and might convince Democrats to make him the next mayor of New York.

  • The next generation of coronavirus vaccines won't come as quickly

    A flood of cash from Operation Warp Speed helped coax a slew of biotech companies into the race for a coronavirus vaccine, but the incentives to keep working on new competitors won't be nearly as strong.Why it matters: That initial flood of cash worked — it delivered multiple, highly effective vaccines in record time. In other disease areas, though, second- and third-generation vaccines usually become the dominant products. And the first COVID-19 vaccines aren't necessarily a great fit for the whole world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines are extremely effective. And in the U.S. and other wealthy countries, their cold-storage requirements and multiple doses are easily manageable. "The incentive to try to develop a vaccine that will try and take the place of a vaccine like that is not overwhelming," NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said. The American government doesn't have much reason to pour more billions of dollars into subsequent research, and the vaccine market is highly dependent on governments and non-governmental organizations.Yes, but: Each of the existing vaccines has some feature that makes it a less-than-perfect candidate for use in lower-income countries, and it's ultimately in rich countries' self-interest to vaccinate as much of the world as possible.Pfizer and Moderna are both two shots and require very cold storage. AstraZeneca is two shots and has been plagued by bad headlines and safety concerns from European regulators. Johnson & Johnson is one shot, but it's also suffering some reputational damage due to extremely rare side effects.The intrigue: Especially because so much of the remaining need will be in poorer countries, the traditional market incentives to develop a cheaper competing product don't really apply here.“If you're trying to get another vaccine developed at a lower price, that’s probably not a good incentive” for drug companies, said Craig Garthwaite, a professor at Northwestern University."We now have performance standards ... for efficacy, safety, cost, ease of use, speed to develop new generation for coverage of variants, and scalability of manufacturing," said Krishna Udayakumar, founding director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center. "New vaccines probably need to be better in one or more of those domains for longer term sustainability."What we're watching: The vaccine pipeline isn't completely dry — Novavax is likely to seek authorization soon, and others are still in development."Access to capital may become harder going forward. But there seem to be several vaccine candidates still getting significant R&D support," Udayakumar said. Those include vaccines that use different platforms, and some that could be administered orally.The existing vaccines makers also will keep working on their products: Pfizer is researching whether its vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures, which would make it more accessible worldwide.“I think you're going to see an intense interest on the part of countries that are low and middle income in getting access to the mRNA vaccines, and I think you're going to see the companies putting a lot of research into eliminating the cold chain requirements they have," Fauci said. The bottom line: "You will always have individual investigators working on new platform technologies," Fauci said. "They will be done not at an Operation Warp Speed level. They will be done by individual grantees that come up with a concept."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Unions warn Senate Democrats: Pass the PRO Act, or else

    Losing unions’ support ahead of 2022 could be devastating to Democrats, who are looking to maintain — and, ideally, build on — their razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

  • Gun control is a lost cause. Come despair with me.

    So strong is the constituency for firearms ownership in Congress that a law is on the books immunizing gun manufacturers.

  • Federal officers seek to block shooting trial in state court

    A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments on whether Virginia prosecutors can bring manslaughter charges against two U.S. Park Police officers accused of fatally shooting an unarmed motorist in 2017. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano obtained indictments last year against officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard in the shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar, 25, of McLean, after a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the nation's capital. Descano indicted the pair after the Justice Department opted against filing criminal charges.

  • Republican House leader rejects George W. Bush's condemnation of the party as 'isolationist, protectionist' and 'nativist'

    McCarthy insisted Bush is wrong because the GOP has more House members who are women and people of color than ever before.

  • Judge orders third Proud Boys leader detained pending trial

    Charles Donohoe is the latest to be locked up in recent days while fighting charges of conspiring to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

  • Newsmax Host: Did Fox Cancel Dobbs to Cover Up Murdoch Ties to China?

    NewsmaxNewsmax continued its largely one-sided feud with Fox News on Thursday night when host Grant Stinchfield speculated that longtime Fox star Lou Dobbs was benched by the network in an effort to hide its close ties and dealings with China.“Fox News continues to disappoint conservatives across America. I want to know, why did Fox News can Lou Dobbs?” Stinchfield rhetorically asked Thursday evening.Dobbs’ long-running and highly-rated Fox Business show was abruptly canceled in early February, just a day after a voting software company named Dobbs and other Fox hosts in its $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. Dobbs, one of Fox’s loudest boosters of former President Donald Trump’s election denialism and voter fraud lies, has not appeared on any Fox programming since his show’s cancellation. The network, for its part, said the show’s demise was due to “planned changes.”Stinchfield, however, suggested that Dobbs’ hawkish attitude towards China and rabid support for Trump’s foreign policy stance is the real reason why the ultra-conservative host is no longer on Fox airwaves.Newsmax host claims Fox News may have benched Lou Dobbs to cover up Fox and Murdoch ties to China, including "Rupert Murdoch's third wife" pic.twitter.com/cSux3SNGzV— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) April 23, 2021 “I have come to the conclusion Fox News no longer supports President Trump’s America first principles, which is why they couldn’t stand Lou Dobbs on their air,” he blared.“Maybe Fox News banishing Dobbs from their network is more sinister,” Stinchfield continued. “Maybe it’s about China. The Murdochs’ investments and business ties to that rogue nation, maybe that’s what this is about.”Laying out his theory, the primetime Newsmax host eventually brought up the fact that Murdoch’s third wife—they have since divorced—is “a mainland Chinese,” adding that “Murdoch’s own Wall Street Journal raised the question, could she be a Chinese spy?” and noting she’s “well-known for managing elite connections in China.”Furthermore, he said, it is “well known the Murdochs have spent decades trying to capitalize off the Chinese media market.”“Maybe, this is why Fox News could not tolerate Lou Dobbs doing this,” Stinchfield concluded, throwing to a montage of Dobbs trashing China.This isn’t the first time that Newsmax has tried to capitalize on Fox’s cancellation of Dobbs in an effort to appeal to conservative viewers. Days after the pro-Trump Fox host’s benching, Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty suggested Dobbs was dumped because he supported Trump while mocking Fox’s then struggling ratings.Openly embracing election denialism, the fledgling right-wing channel briefly saw its ratings skyrocket after the 2020 election as it openly courted disgruntled Trump supporters angry with Fox News acknowledging President Joe Biden’s victory. Following Biden’s inauguration, however, Newsmax has seen its ratings collapse, and Fox News insiders once again see the network as “a non-threat and essentially irrelevant.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. stocks close down on news of Biden tax proposal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks dived on Thursday on reports President Joe Biden planned to almost double the capital gains tax, news analysts said provided an excuse to take profits in a directionless market ahead of big tech's earnings next week. The three main indexes on Wall Street also fell on reports that Biden planned to raise income taxes on the wealthy, a proposal some said would be hard to pass in Congress. "If it had a chance of passing, we'd be down 2,000 points," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

  • A COVID triple-mutant found in India could be much more deadly, and may be resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID can be infected.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • Hawley, Braun Propose Bill Requiring Biden to Declassify Wuhan Lab Leak Intelligence

    U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R.,Mo.) and Mike Braun (R.,Ind.) on Thursday introduced the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2021, which would require the Biden administration to declassify intelligence involving the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) potential ties to the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. “For over a year, anyone asking questions about the Wuhan Institute of Virology has been branded as a conspiracy theorist. The world needs to know if this pandemic was the product of negligence at the Wuhan lab but the CCP has done everything it can to block a credible investigation,” Hawley said. “That’s why the Biden administration must declassify what it knows about the Wuhan lab and Beijing’s attempts to cover up the origin of the pandemic,” he continued. Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield recently claimed that COVID-19 originated at WIV. The Editorial Board at the Washington Post has called on Biden to declassify any intelligence associated with the lab. Braun, the bill’s co-sponsor said, “Identifying the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is vital for preventing future pandemics, and as investigations and research into the origins of the virus continue, the Biden administration should declassify intelligence related to any potential links between biological research laboratories in Wuhan, China and the COVID-19 pandemic.” In March 2020, Senator Hawley called for an international investigation into China’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hawley has been joined in calling for a transparent investigation into the lab-leak theory by a group of scientists from all over the world, who have concluded that the WHO’s investigation was insufficient because it was run by scientists who have conflicts of interest and who relied on Beijing’s assurances rather than exploring all possibilities. WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also said the initial investigation was not satisfactory and maintains that the WHO is still considering the lab-leak theory. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken joined Tedros in expressing skepticism about the probe. In April 2020, Hawley proposed legislation, the Justice for Victims of Coronavirus Act, that would allow American citizens to sue the Chinese government for damages. That bill would have made the Chinese government liable for civil claims in U.S. courts, created a cause of action against the Chinese government for any reckless action it took that caused the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, stripped the Chinese government of sovereign immunity, and given U.S. courts authority to freeze Chinese government assets.

  • Report: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel considering running for Michigan governor

    Could Michigan soon have another Romney in charge? While speaking to about 140 Republican National Committee members in Dallas on Wednesday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she has contemplated resigning so she can run for governor of Michigan in 2022, taking on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Politico reports. McDaniel, 48, is a Michigan native whose grandfather, George Romney, was a three-term governor of the state. During the private meeting, McDaniel "grew emotional" when discussing how her two children haven't been able to go back to in-person classes yet, Politico reports, and she accused Whitmer of botching her response to the coronavirus pandemic. It isn't clear how serious McDaniel is about leaving the RNC to run for governor, and several people told Politico that while she has been considering it, her Wednesday remarks were mostly made out of frustration. A recent EPIC-MRA survey showed that Whitmer's popularity dropped from 56 percent in September to 52 percent in March. RNC chief of staff Richard Walters told Politico in a statement that Whitmer has a "dismal record of leadership" and while Michigan would be "vastly better off with a change in leadership," McDaniel has "no desire to do anything other than lead the Republican Party to victory in 2022 by taking back the House and Senate." Should she decide to enter the race, McDaniel has until next April to file. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereLate night hosts recap the promise and Zoom flubs of Biden's Earth Day climate summit, mock the Oscars

  • A cheerleader's Snapchat profanity gets U.S. Supreme Court's attention

    Two days after Mahanoy Area High School in Pennsylvania held its cheerleading tryouts, ninth-grader Brandi Levy was still fuming about being passed over for a spot on the varsity squad. While a younger girl had been picked for varsity, Levy was facing another year relegated to the junior varsity cheer squad. Levy, age 14 at the time, posted the photo to the Snapchat social media platform, adding a caption using the same curse word four times to voice her displeasure with cheerleading, softball, school and "everything."

  • Why do Democrats want 13 Supreme Court justices? Their answer doesn't make much sense.

    You’re welcome to believe the pseudo-historical argument the bill’s sponsors provide, but I suspect a more cynical and obvious motive.

  • Payne: Biden tax hikes would make US bid prosperity goodbye

    'Your World' panel reacts to Wall Street selloff sparked by Biden's tax plan

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Zach Wilson has reportedly reached out to former Jets QBs about playing in New York

    Zach Wilson has already begun reaching out to former Jets QBs to pick their brains about playing in the spotlight of the Big Apple, per NFL Network.

  • CD Projekt Red made hundreds of millions on 'Cyberpunk 2077' despite the refunds

    CD Projekt Red posted record-breaking revenue and sales numbers for the 2020 fiscal year, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 — and despite the game's problematic release.