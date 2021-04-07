Biden to unveil long-awaited executive action on guns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anita Kumar
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a long-awaited package of executive actions to curb gun violence Thursday at the White House, according to four people familiar with the plan.

The announcement comes nearly three months into Biden’s term in office, a delay that had frustrated activists who wanted the president to fulfill a campaign pledge to take action on gun violence on his first day in office. That frustration only grew after a slate of mass shootings in Colorado, Georgia and California.

Biden will direct the administration to begin the process of requiring buyers of so-called ghost guns — homemade or makeshift firearms that lack serial numbers — to undergo background checks, according to three people who have spoken to the White House about the plans. He is expected to be joined at the event by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Other executive actions remain unclear. But stakeholders have speculated that the president could announce regulations on concealed assault-style firearms; prohibitions on firearm purchases for those convicted of domestic violence against their partners; and federal guidance on home storage safety measures.

More than 100 House Democrats wrote to Biden last week, urging him to take action on the concealed assault-style firearms, which is similar to the one used in the Colorado shooting in which 10 people were killed.

One other announcement Biden could make on Thursday is the introduction of his nominee to be the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who will play a key role in any executive branch action on guns. His nominee could be tough to get through a Senate split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. The ATF has had mostly acting directors since the position became Senate-confirmed. Todd Jones was confirmed as ATF director in 2013 after a years-long stint as acting director.

In response to criticism from gun control advocacy groups that his administration has moved too slowly on executive actions, the Biden White House has responded that legislative fixes are a priority. Biden is likely to make the same point on Thursday, in addition to expressing support for bills to expand background checks and close the so-called Charleston loophole that allows a gun to be transferred from licensed gun dealers before a completed background check. He also is likely to push for legislation to keep guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others, as well as a ban of assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

The White House declined to comment. But a senior administration official recently confirmed the White House was wrapping up their actions and could announce them in a series of stages.

Biden’s expected announcement comes as gun sales have skyrocketed amid a year of pandemic quarantines, a summer of racial unrest, and the president’s victory in the 2020 election, during which he promised an aggressive push to reduce gun violence. The year 2020 saw a record number of gun homicides in the United States.

“The administration has been working hard from Day One to pursue actions to reduce gun violence,” the senior administration official said recently. “We understand the urgency. No one understands the urgency more than the president and are looking forward to rolling out some of the initial actions we can take.”

The White House has held several meetings on gun violence with prominent groups pushing for gun restrictions, community-based groups, and survivors of gun violence. The meetings were led by Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Cedric Richmond, director of the Office of Public Engagement.

Community-based groups cheered Biden’s decision to include $5 billion for community violence prevention programs in the $2 trillion infrastructure package he unveiled last week.

“With this investment of our federal tax dollars, we have an unprecedented opportunity to build an infrastructure of peace to heal and disrupt cycles of violence,” said a coalition of community groups dubbed Fund Peace that pushed for funding.

Biden has a lengthy history of dealing with gun legislation, though his most recent effort ended in notable failure. After the shooting in Newtown, Conn., President Barack Obama asked his then vice president to push through what he had hoped would be the biggest firearms restrictions since the Clinton administration. But after months of meetings and limited executive actions, a bill to require expanded background checks died on the Senate floor.

The Senate is even less Democratic now, split 50-50. Any bill would require at least 10 Republicans to vote with all Democrats, which is unlikely.

Igor Volsky, executive director of the advocacy group Guns Down America, said he hoped Biden would unveil a comprehensive plan that includes regulations, executive actions, funding and a strategy to get legislation through Congress.

“The president didn’t just run on executive actions when it comes to gun violence,” Volsky said. “He promised to put forward a robust comprehensive plan for reducing gun violence. Given the violence he inherited, we expect him to live up at the promise.”

With reporting by Betsy Woodruff and Josh Gerstein

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to announce executive actions on guns on Thursday: report

    President Joe Biden is expected to roll out a package of executive actions on Thursday aimed at curbing gun violence, according to a Politico report citing unnamed sources. The actions will include directing his administration to start the process of requiring background checks for buyers of "ghost guns," which are homemade firearms without serial numbers, the report said. Gun stocks jumped following the report but have since given up that gain, leaving Sturm, Ruger & Co. shares down 0.9% in recent trading, while Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares were up 0.8%.

  • Biden to Issue Executive Order Requiring Background Checks for So-Called ‘Ghost Guns’

    President Biden will issue a number of executive orders on gun control on Thursday, Politico reported. In particular, Biden will direct the administration to require background checks for buyers of “ghost guns,” or homemade guns that lack serial numbers. Biden will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland when he unveils the orders. It is unclear what other actions Biden is set to announce. The president may instate regulations on “assault weapons” or implement restrictions on gun purchases for people convicted of domestic violence. Biden called on Congress to ban assault weapons following a mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., in March during which ten people were killed. “I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said at a press conference at the time. “We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again.” Biden made a similar plea on the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. “I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” Biden said.

  • Guns and lies in America: decoding an unlikely gun violence success story

    Why the Guardian US is launching a major project on the dramatic drop in gun homicides in the Bay Area Driven by data and evidence, our series will investigate misleading assumptions about gun violence. Photograph: Tim Hussin/The Guardian Guns and Lies started in 2019 as a year-long project investigating what worked to reduce the daily toll of gun violence in California’s Bay Area, a region that had defied expectations and seen a dramatic decline in gun homicides. The project continued after its first anniversary to now also explore the intersection of gun violence, the coronavirus pandemic and the movement for racial justice. Our stories delve into the connections between gun violence and poverty, health, work, housing, displacement, incarceration, social policy, laws and firearm access in an area transformed by inequality. They bring together the voices of Bay Area residents, public health researchers and criminal justice experts to investigate gun violence dynamics, as well as the people and programs helping to curb the violence. Driven by data and evidence, the series challenges the simplistic talking points and dangerous assumptions that have undermined efforts to address America’s gun violence crisis. The project is funded in part by a grant to theguardian.org from the California Wellness Foundation (Cal Wellness). Created in 1992 as a private independent foundation, Cal Wellness aims to protect and improve the health and wellness of the people of California by increasing access to healthcare, quality education, good jobs, healthy environments and safe neighborhoods. All of our journalism is editorially independent and follows GNM’s published editorial code. The Guardian is committed to open journalism, recognizing that the best understanding of the world is achieved when we collaborate, share knowledge, encourage debate, welcome challenge, and harness the expertise of specialists and their communities. Funding from our readers makes this work possible and helps protect our independence. Support the Guardian by making a single or recurring contribution Read more about philanthropic support Unless otherwise stated, all statements and materials, including any statements regarding specific legislation, reflect the views of the individual contributors and not those of the California Wellness Foundation, theguardian.org, or the Guardian.

  • These are the White House staffers working with Kamala Harris on curbing Central American migration

    Vice President Kamala Harris has begun to assemble a team to assist her in efforts to stem the migration surge from several Central American countries into the U.S., which has created one of the Biden administration’s first major challenges.

  • How Joe Biden performed over his first 75 days in office

    Yahoo Finance's Chief Political Correspondent Jessica Smith analyzes the first 75 days of Joe Biden's presidency, and predicts what can be expected in the next 25 days.

  • Georgia lawmaker won't face charges for voting bill protest

    The Georgia lawmaker who was arrested after knocking on the door of the governor's office as he made live televised comments in support of the sweeping new election law he'd just signed will not be charged, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat, was arrested March 25 and charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly. “While some of Representative Cannon’s colleagues and the police officers involved may have found her behavior annoying, such sentiment does not justify a presentment to a grand jury of the allegations in the arrest warrants or any other felony charges,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in an emailed statement.

  • The F-15EX has a new name

    And the newest Eagle is called...

  • 15-year-old dies after shooting in Strawberry Mansion

    Philadelphia police are searching for two gunmen after a teenager was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

  • Iran Has a Reason to Be Happy with Biden

    As the Biden administration launched indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday with the hopes of reviving the disastrous Obama-era Iranian nuclear deal, a spokesman for the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism preemptively declared victory. “We find this position realistic and promising,” regime flack Ali Rabiei said of the expectation that President Biden would agree to lift crippling sanctions. “It could be the start of correcting the bad process that had taken diplomacy to a dead end.” The “bad process” refers to the maximum-pressure campaign during which the Trump administration actually took seriously Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its destabilizing influence in the region. Trump imposed punishing sanctions on Iran and took out the chief architect of its terrorism strategy, Qasem Soleimani. And he rightly withdrew from the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (or “JCPOA”), in 2018. While no immediate breakthrough is expected this week, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, who led the Iranian delegation, called Tuesday’s discussions constructive and announced that “expert level” talks will continue on Friday. It’s no surprise that the regime is so giddy. The mere existence of these discussions has demonstrated the Biden administration’s interest in diplomatic theater to obscure its movement toward Tehran’s negotiating position. On February 7, Biden was asked during an interview with CBS if he would lift sanctions to get Iran back to the table. He responded simply: “No.” He also indicated that Iran would have to stop enriching uranium first. But the cracks had started to show in the lead-up to Vienna. Last Friday, the U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, told PBS NewsHour, “the United States knows that, in order to get back into compliance, it’s going to have to lift those sanctions that are inconsistent with the deal that was reached with Iran and the other countries involved in the nuclear deal.” On Monday, ahead of the talks, State Department spokesperson Ned Price dodged a question on sanctions relief. “I will leave it to the negotiators to detail positions,” he said, effectively leaving the possibility open. The Wall Street Journal quoted a senior administration official that same day, explaining that the Iranians have asked for “an initial gesture that would pave the way to those talks,” such as sanctions relief. He added, “It was their idea, and we went along.” To be clear, there’s no guarantee that the U.S. ends up offering sanctions relief as a direct result of the Vienna talks, though that’s where things seem to be going. Either way, the talks indicate that the Biden administration would like to shift the debate from whether it should reenter a bad deal to how it can do so as an intermediate step toward a “follow-on agreement” that addresses other aspects of Iran’s behavior. The deal that the Obama team negotiated was fundamentally flawed if the goal was to restrain Iran. It enabled hundreds of billions of dollars to flow to Iran up front, while allowing the regime to continue work on ballistic missiles and to maintain a “civilian” nuclear program. In a frenzy to get Iran to agree to restrictions on uranium enrichment, negotiators did not address Iran’s sponsorship of international terrorism. And yet, a sunset clause allowed restrictions on enriching uranium to start to phase out over ten to 15 years. Even if Iran were to have followed the agreement to the letter, it would still have been allowed to become a more potent conventional threat and carry out terrorism while maintaining the long-term option of becoming a nuclear power. Of course, it has repeatedly violated the deal anyway, maintaining a nuclear archive the whole time. More recently, in February, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that Iran had produced uranium metal at one of its nuclear plants. Even modest steps to lift the Trump-era sanctions will all but sabotage any hopes of getting Iran to make any sort of concessions on the myriad of issues that the Obama deal failed to address. Any form of sanctions relief will be a lifeline to the regime, which had been hamstrung by the maximum-pressure campaign. In the weeks leading up to Vienna, top Biden officials have clearly signaled that such concessions are in the offing. Additionally, they are repeating one of the core mistakes made by Obama’s national-security team. That is, out of a desperation to sign a deal that they could claim dealt with the nuclear issue, the Obama administration looked the other way when it came to Iran’s malign behavior around the world and jumped at every chance to grease the wheels of negotiations. Similarly, under Biden, U.S. officials reportedly held discussions with South Korea about unfreezing Iranian assets tied up by oil sanctions there. They’ve declined to oppose a potential $5 billion IMF loan to the country, and have apparently turned a blind eye to Iranian oil sales to Chinese firms that would violate sanctions. All the while, the administration has telegraphed that it will do very little to apply pressure to Iranian proxies, and that it’s even reducing the U.S. military footprint in the Gulf region. Unlike the Trump administration, the Biden team has failed to link Iran’s regional activity with its nuclear problem. It has already removed the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, and the sanctions on the chopping block are reportedly terrorism-related. From the start, the administration has promised to seek a “longer and stronger” deal to address these matters after both sides return to full compliance with the JCPOA. The trouble is that once the U.S. implements sanctions relief, Tehran will have no incentive to negotiate an additional agreement. The Biden administration will have squandered hard-won leverage with nothing to show for it. The only way this strategy makes sense is if it is by design. It’s no secret that Obama officials envisioned a realignment in the Middle East away from traditional alliances with Israel and Arab Gulf states toward a region in which Iran is more influential. And there is reason to believe that the Biden administration, which includes many of the same officials, shares a similar mentality. Concessions that make Iran more economically powerful are consistent with this vision. Either way, it is clear that when Washington and Tehran eventually sit down for direct talks, the latter will have the upper hand, undermining U.S. regional allies and making it easier for Iran to achieve its nuclear ambitions and threaten the world.

  • Republicans are threatening tax hikes and boycotts to punish companies that criticize restrictive voting laws

    Top Republicans are warning of consequences for companies that've criticized voting restriction laws, including stripping them of tax benefits.

  • Morocco imposes Ramadan curfew, despite vaccine success

    Moroccan authorities decided Wednesday to enforce a night-time curfew during the holy month of Ramadan because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, as scientists announced the discovery of a new, local variant of the virus. While the North African kingdom has had one of the region's most successful vaccination programs so far, it is also seeing a growth in coronavirus infections, especially in Casablanca, the largest city. A curfew from 8 p.m to 6 a.m has been in place since December, and the Moroccan government decided Wednesday to extend it through Ramadan, which starts April 13 in Morocco.

  • ABC sets premiere dates for Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette

    Summer staples Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette will join three new unscripted shows on ABC's schedule.

  • Hero Dog—Named Hero!—Finally Adopted After Saving 5 Other Pups from 'Hoarding Situation'

    The retriever mix will go home after he completes his obedience training program later this week.

  • California plans for broad pandemic reopening in mid-June

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signaled an end to more than a year of closures in California, announcing that the nation’s most populated state plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15, when enough people should be vaccinated to start returning to normal. A statewide mask mandate will stay in effect, Newsom said, and he cautioned that California will reopen more widely in mid-June only if vaccine supply is sufficient and hospitalization rates stay stable and low.

  • SEE IT: Juan Soto walks it off for Nationals on Opening Day vs. Braves

    Who else but Soto to deliver the first big moment in 2021?

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Olympic leaders struggle to deal with China's history of human rights abuses

    Regardless of the Biden administration's intention, the debate over boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing isn't going away.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

    Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak said he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued Tuesday at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib, 67, faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded.

  • Psaki on All-Star move: Ga. law is 'built on a lie'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki hailed Colorado's voting laws and said Georgia's election changes are "built on a lie" after Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver over objections to Georgia's new law. (April 6)

  • Gamecocks drop midweek rivalry contest to North Carolina in extra innings

    South Carolina went to Charlotte and couldn’t claim the Battle of the Carolinas.