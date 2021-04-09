  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden unveils commission to study changes at the Supreme Court after pressure from progressives

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden announced Friday he is forming a commission to study possible changes at the Supreme Court, responding to a call from liberals to expand the nine-member bench to blunt former President Donald Trump's impact on the court.

Biden promised to name the commission as a candidate amid an outcry from Democrats over Trump's nomination of three Supreme Court justices, including the rapid confirmation of Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett just before the election, and a bevy of lower court judges that tilted the federal judiciary to the right.

The push for change at the nation's highest court, where conservatives now have a 6-3 advantage, has put a squeeze on the White House. Throughout the campaign, Biden hedged when asked whether he supported expanding the court, though he allowed in October that he was "not a fan of court-packing."

Biden's bipartisan commission, which will have a six-month deadline, wouldn't bind the White House to action. At the time, many saw the notion of a commission as a dodge – a way to demonstrate to progressives in the party that he took the issue seriously but not scare of centrist voters concerned about further politicizing the court.

More: Adding Supreme Court justices? Progressives on collision course with Biden

More: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer pushes back on 'court-packing'

Advocates have been closely watching for any signal about the commission's mandate and membership. Biden signed an executive order Friday creating the 36-member group, which will hold public meetings. The White House said it will study the length of service and turnover of the justices, the size of the court and its case selection, rules, and practices.

The justices currently have lifetime appointments.

Progressive groups have been pushing for a number of other ideas, besides increasing the number of justices. Those include term limits, set perhaps to 18 years; a code of ethics; a more formal process for recusals; and an expansion of lower courts, not only to offset the barrage of Trump appointees, but also to deal with growing caseloads.

"The Supreme Court is a danger to the health and well-being of the nation and even to democracy itself," said Aaron Belkin with the advocacy group Take Back the Court, which has pushed for an expansion. "This White House judicial reform commission has a historic opportunity to both explain the gravity of the threat and to help contain it."

Underscoring the tension that still exists within the Democratic Party on the issue, Belkin said that six-month timeline was far too long.

"We don’t have time to spend six months studying the issue – especially without a promise of real conclusions at the end," he said. "The solution is already clear."

Brian Fallon, executive director of the progressive group Demand Justice, described the commission as a "major nod" to support for changes at the court but said he didn't believe it would solve what he sees as the problems at the court.

"A commission made up mostly of academics, that includes far-right voices and is not tasked with making formal recommendations, is unlikely to meaningfully advance the ball on court reform," Fallon said.

The commission also drew fire from the right.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called it a "direct assault on our nation’s independent judiciary and yet another sign of the far left’s influence over the Biden administration."

Ilya Shapiro, vice president of the libertarian Cato Institute, said his first impression of the commission gave him some pause. The membership, he said, is stacked with "very progressive" academics.

"The court is the most respected government institution other than the military and arguments for restructuring essentially express progressive-elite dissatisfaction with its current composition," Shapiro said, adding he is not confident that any of its recommendations would be “nonpartisan, feasible, legal” or "actually improve the Supreme Court."

In 1977, the Supreme Court established a broad definition for &quot;undue hardship&quot; faced by employers.
In 1977, the Supreme Court established a broad definition for "undue hardship" faced by employers.

Advocates for expanding the court note the number of Supreme Court justices isn't set in the Constitution and often changed in the past. Congress grew the court to 10 during the Civil War to ensure a majority for Union policies, cut the nation's highest bench to seven to deny President Andrew Johnson nominations, and ratcheted it up to nine to give President Ulysses S. Grant majority support on the court for his monetary policies.

At the same time, President Franklin D. Roosevelt's failed attempt to "pack" the court in his second term underscores the fraught politics Biden would face with such a move.

That is why, throughout much of last year's presidential campaign, Biden sidestepped the question. Trump hammered Biden over his evasive answers on the issue.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Opponents say growing the size of the court based on political pressure would significantly undermine its work, adding a veneer of politics to an institution that ostensibly decides cases based on legal principle and not politics. Associate Justice Stephen Breyer was the latest to raise that point this week.

Breyer warned Americans to think "long and hard" about structural changes to the court in a wide-ranging address Tuesday.

"Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that perception, further eroding that trust," said Breyer "There can be no shortcuts to it."

Biden campaign lawyer Bob Bauer, a former Obama White House counsel, will serve as co-chair of the commission, along with Cristina Rodríguez, a Yale Law School professor and former official in the Obama Justice Department. Others named include Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, an expert on constitutional law.

Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court, a nonpartisan group that advocates for greater transparency in the federal judiciary, described the commissioners named by the White House as an "incredible list of legal minds."

"I hope they strongly consider proposals to institute prospective term limits via statute, not amendment, and that they can find consensus around the need to improve the court’s lax travel, disclosure and ethics rules," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court: Biden unveils commission as liberals push for changes

Recommended Stories

  • Mass Confusion Over The Existence Of Jerry's 'Seinfeld' Hallway Has Commenced

    The internet is distressed by this diagram that shows why Jerry's hallway could not exist by all known logic.

  • Khloé Kardashian Just Posted an ‘Unfiltered’ Video of Her Body in Response to That Bikini Pic Controversy

    She opened up about being called the "fat" and "ugly" sister.

  • Khloe Kardashian tries to get unfiltered photo removed from social media

    A natural-looking image of the glamorous Khloe Kardashian was shared "by accident" by her team.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Ties Prince Philip’s Death to ‘Stress’ Over Meghan Markle Interview

    During a Friday morning discussion of Prince Philip’s death, “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade brought up Meghan Markle’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying the televised sitdown stressed out the late prince. “There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey,” said Kilmeade, noting that the tell-all came as the 99-year-old prince was in the hospital. “So, here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that.” The Oprah interview, Kilmeade concluded, “definitely added to his stress.” Also Read: Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies at 99 During the interview, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, opened up about their decision to step away from Britain’s royal family (Philip is Harry’s grandfather). The pair discussed the racism Markle faced and she revealed she had been suicidal at one point. Some Twitter users were displeased with Kilmeade’s remarks. “Jan. 6 was an unarmed peaceful meet-and-greet to exchange ideas about the Constitution but Meghan and Harry teamed up with Oprah to murder Prince Philip” is a slam dunk closer if any of you lucky chestnuts have a job interview at Fox News today,” MSNBC’s “Hardball” host Matt Negrin wrote. Author Kristen Meinzer mused, “It only took Fox News about fifteen minutes to blame Meghan Markle. I figured the UK tabloids would be first.” “If not for Meghan, Prince Philip might have lived to be 100,” BadFoxGraphics — an account critical of Fox News — wrote sarcastically. Another tweet echoed: “Fox & Friends hosts have a collective IQ somewhere in the 50s. Prince Philip passed away at 99. We should all be so lucky.” “#FOXNews needs to fire #BrianKilmeade. Blaming #PrincePhilip death on #MeghanMarkle interview was way, way, way too far. #PiersMorgan was fired from #GMB for a lot less,” another tweet read. Indeed, Kilmeade isn’t the first media figure to face blowback for his comments on the blockbuster interview, which took place early last month. British television personality Piers Morgan walked off the set of “Good Morning Britain” after fighting with a colleague about Markle’s revelations and has been railing against “cancel culture” and the duchess ever since. Watch the “Fox & Friends” moment below, via Fox News. Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview … Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 Read original story ‘Fox & Friends’ Ties Prince Philip’s Death to ‘Stress’ Over Meghan Markle Interview At TheWrap

  • Anti-Defamation league calls on Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson after host embraces white supremacist "great replacement theory" on air

    "Given his long record of race-baiting, we believe it is time for Carlson to go," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in the letter.

  • Biden's ambitious expansion of long-term care sparks debate

    President Joe Biden is proposing a major expansion of the government’s role in long-term care, but questions are being raised over his using the low-income Medicaid program and piggybacking the whole idea on an infrastructure bill. The White House infrastructure package includes $400 billion to accelerate a shift from institutional care to home and community services through the federal-state Medicaid program. The size of the financial commitment — about 17% of the $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal — leaves no doubt that Biden intends to put his mark on long-term care.

  • The ex-daughter-in-law of Trump's CFO handed over boxes of financial records and a laptop to Manhattan prosecutors

    Jennifer Weisselberg is cooperating with prosecutors on parallel investigations into Trump's personal finances and those of his company.

  • New warning about fake Covid vaccine cards

    The FBI has issued a new warning against fake vaccine cards. The scams put people at risk of contracting Covid-19, and creating or using a forged card is criminal.

  • Social media red card: British soccer teams boycott platform amid profusive racist abuse

    "We feel it is right to take a stand against behaviour that is a blight on our sport, and society at large," Swansea City said in a statement.

  • Facebook axes 16,000 groups for trading fake reviews after UK intervenes

    Social media company Facebook Inc removed 16,000 groups for selling or buying fake reviews of products and services on its platforms, after the Britain's competition watchdog intervened for the second time, the regulator said. U.S.-based Facebook also made further changes to detect, remove and prevent paid content which could mislead users on its platforms, including popular photo-sharing app Instagram, UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday. The CMA began a crackdown on false reviews from 2019 when it first asked Facebook and e-commerce platform eBay Inc to check their websites after it found evidence of a growing marketplace for misleading customer reviews on the platforms.

  • Biden forms panel to study possible U.S. Supreme Court expansion

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Friday formed a bipartisan commission to study potential U.S. Supreme Court changes including expanding the number of justices beyond the current nine, a goal of some liberal Democrats hoping to end its conservative majority. Under an executive order signed by the Democratic president, the 36-member commission will consider the "merits and legality" of potential reforms to the nation's top judicial body including adding justices or imposing term limits on their service instead of the current lifetime appointments. The number of Supreme Court justices has remained at nine since 1869, but Congress has the power to change the number and did so several times before that.

  • Body of man missing for two years found wrapped in carpet, Missouri cops say

    The man’s body was intentionally hidden, police say.

  • First Look: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor in ‘The Colour Room’ – Global Bulletin

    In today’s Global Bulletin, Sky releases “The Colour Room” first look; BBC sets pandemic series “Extra Life”; Oble sells Portuguese drama “3 Women”; IFFSA Toronto launches talent fund; the Writers Lab U.K. & Ireland announces mentors; and MWC Barcelona allows international visitors. Sky has released a first look image of “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor from […]

  • Army scientists hope their COVID-19 vaccine will be a universal booster shot

    Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research are examining whether their COVID vaccine can “mix and match” with others.

  • U.S. Senate panel's consideration of China bill now set for April 21

    The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider sweeping legislation to counter China's influence on April 21 instead of the planned date of April 14, committee aides said on Friday. Democratic and Republican leaders of the panel announced the "Strategic Competition Act of 2021" on Thursday. It includes a range of diplomatic and strategic initiatives to counteract Beijing, reflecting hard-line sentiment on dealings with China members of both political parties.

  • Border wall gets no new money in Biden’s budget, reversing Trump policy

    President Joe Biden is asking for no new money for the border wall in his first budget request, reversing a major policy of former President Donald Trump.

  • Mourners in London Pay Tribute to Prince Philip Following His Death at Age 99: See the Moving Photos

    Prince Philip — who died on April 9, 2021 — would have been 100 on June 10. On April 9, 2021, Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Friday.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster says Chiefs, not Ravens, were his second choice

    The Chiefs got involved late in the running for receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The recruiting effort, which included coach Andy Reid texting photos of a Lombardi Trophy, didn’t keep Smith-Schuster from returning to the Steelers. However, it apparently made the Chiefs the first runners up. Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Smith-Schuster told Michael Irvin that the [more]

  • FTC fires back at Facebook, calling it an illegal 'personal social networking' monopoly

    The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Wednesday fired back at Facebook’s (FB) bid to dismiss the regulator’s lawsuit seeking to break up the social media giant, as Big Tech continues to face scrutiny from the government.

  • Despite Biden claim, most migrant families not being expelled to Mexico

    U.S. border agents expelled roughly a third of migrant parents and children traveling together and caught crossing the southwestern border in March, according to U.S. government data, undercutting a claim by President Joe Biden that most families are being sent back to Mexico. About 17,000 of the nearly 53,000 parents and children caught at the border in March were expelled under a COVID-related public health order known as Title 42, an administration official said during a background briefing with reporters on Wednesday. The rest were placed in U.S. immigration proceedings, in keeping with the practice before Title 42, which was implemented under former President Donald Trump in March 2020.