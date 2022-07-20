  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden unveils new executive actions to combat climate change

Ben Adler
·Senior Editor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia

In the wake of a setback from his legislative agenda to combat climate change, President Biden on Wednesday announced a set of new actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Climate change poses an existential threat to the U.S. and the world,” Biden said at a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Mass. The Brayton Point plant is being renovated into a substation for the transmission of offshore wind power and a manufacturing plant for the underwater cables needed to bring offshore wind power to customers.

“Since Congress is not acting as it should,” Biden added, “in the coming days my administration will announce the executive actions we have developed.”

To coincide with the speech, the White House released a fact sheet with two new measures to adapt to climate change. FEMA is announcing $2.3 billion in funding “to help communities increase resilience to heat waves, drought, wildfires, flood, hurricanes, and other climate change-related hazards,” and the Department of Health and Human Services is issuing guidance to allow the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to be used by local governments for home air-conditioning equipment, community cooling centers and more.

Joe Biden
President Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy in Somerset, Mass., on Wednesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The Biden administration simultaneously unveiled an effort to boost clean energy, as the Department of the Interior is proposing a 700,000-acre area for the development of offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Mexico.

The moves come in response to a series of recent defeats for Biden’s efforts to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030. Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat from the coal- and gas-heavy state of West Virginia, announced that he would not vote for a budget reconciliation bill that contained new spending to subsidize clean energy and electric vehicles. The House of Representatives passed a bill last fall including that and other Democratic domestic priorities, such as prescription drug pricing reform. Due to unified Republican opposition in the closely divided Senate, Manchin’s stance dooms the bill, at least for the time being. (Manchin later said he would be open to reconsidering his opposition in September, if next month’s economic indicators show inflation easing.)

After over a year of negotiations with Manchin, during which time the Biden administration has tread lightly on restricting fossil fuel production in order to avoid upsetting the senator, the White House has apparently pivoted to deploying the full force of the executive branch. Biden telegraphed that intention in a statement last week: “If the Senate will not move to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, I will take strong executive action to meet this moment,” Biden said. His speech on Wednesday marked the beginning of that effort.

Joe Manchin
Sen. Joe Manchin at the Capitol on Tuesday. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Activists are calling on the president to declare climate change a national emergency in order to reduce fossil fuel use and increase clean energy capacity. The White House is reportedly considering the move.

Although he has not yet issued an official emergency declaration, Biden has referred to climate change as an emergency. He hinted on Wednesday that a formal declaration may be coming.

“Let me be clear, climate change is an emergency,” Biden said. “And in the coming weeks, I will use my power as president to turn these words into formal, official government action, through the appropriate proclamations, executive orders and regulatory powers that a president possesses.”

Biden’s speech comes at a time when climate change is currently wreaking havoc in the United States and around the world. Much of Europe is suffering through an intense heat wave, with new high temperature records upwards of 100 degrees Fahrenheit being set across the continent. Thousands of people have died as a result. Meanwhile, the western U.S. is baking, with 115 degrees Fahrenheit recorded in Texas and Oklahoma this week. About 211 million Americans are experiencing upwards of 90-degree weather on Wednesday. Biden nodded to that, noting, “100 million Americans are under heat alert today.”

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and renewable energy at the site of the former Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts, U.S. July 20, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Biden at the site of the former Brayton Point power station in Somerset, Mass. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Biden noted some of the results of climate disruption, including $145 billion last year in the U.S. alone.

“Our national security is at stake as well: Extreme weather is already damaging our military installations in the U.S.,” Biden said.

As heat causes more evaporation, persistent drought conditions are plaguing the West. Inland waterways, including the Great Salt Lake and the Colorado River, are drying out, leaving

This spring also saw a heat dome — a climate change-related phenomenon — bring sweltering heat across the southern half of the country and into parts of the Upper Midwest.

Biden, as he often does, emphasized the economic opportunity presented by transitioning to clean energy such as wind and solar power, embodied in the location where he spoke — a former coal plant “so notorious for pollution it topped a list of the “Filthy Five” most environmentally harmful plants in the state,” according to the local newspaper the Herald News. Biden pointed out that the new factory there will employ 250 people, as many as the coal plant did at its peak.

“When I think about climate change ... I think jobs,” Biden said.

Even though the president has an array of powers to hasten the energy transition at the margins, such as tightening regulations on the conventional pollutants caused by fossil fuel combustion, Biden’s authority was limited last month by the Supreme Court in one key respect: The court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency may not use its power under the Clean Air Act to require electric utilities to move away from fossil fuels.

States, however, have greater latitude in regulating power plants and Biden urged governors to do everything they can to mitigate climate change.

“We all have a duty right now: to our economy, to our competitiveness in the world, to our young people ... to act boldly,” Biden said.

_____

Global temperatures are on the rise and have been for decades. Step inside the data and see the magnitude of climate change.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden announces steps to tackle climate 'emergency'

    Stopping short of declaring a national climate emergency, President Joe Biden unveiled a series of executive actions Wednesday to tackle the "existential threat" of climate change and pledged further steps because he says Congress failed to act. (July 20)

  • Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

    The president stopped short, though, of declaring a formal climate emergency, which Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden hinted such a step could be coming. Biden delivered his pledge at a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts.

  • Here’s a harsh reality check on using trees and carbon capture to fight climate change

    When politicians talk about reaching “net zero” emissions, they’re often counting on trees or technology that can pull carbon dioxide out of the air. What they don’t mention is just how much these proposals or geoengineering would cost to allow the world to continue burning fossil fuels. There are many proposals for removing carbon dioxide, but most make differences only at the edges, and carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere have continued to increase relentlessly, even through the pandemic.

  • Does setting your thermostat at 78 degrees really help? We asked an electrical engineer.

    ERCOT has issued more than 50 conservation requests between 2008 and July 2022. The question many Texans have is does compliance really save on electricity?

  • Police in Pakistan arrest 2 men accused of gang-raping U.S. woman

    Pakistani police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang-raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday.

  • Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

    House Democrats pushed ahead Wednesday with legislation that would ban certain semi-automatic weapons as they considered their most far-reaching response yet to this summer’s series of mass shootings. Democrats hope that the 100-page bill moving through the Judiciary Committee will pass the House before the August break. Maine Rep. Jared Golden, who represents a GOP-leaning district, is one of the few Democrats who have indicated a “no” vote.

  • Donald Trump and children mourn Ivana Trump at funeral in NYC

    The former president and his three eldest children were among those who gathered in New York City on Wednesday to mourn the death of his first wife, who died last week at 73 after falling in her home.

  • Unusual radio signal detected by astronomers billions of light-years away

    Astronomers from U.S. and Canadian universities detected a radio signal from a far-away galaxy that lasts about 1,000 times longer than the average fast radio burst.

  • What it would mean for Biden to declare a national climate emergency

    In the wake of Sen. Joe Manchin’s announcement that he won’t vote for a bill addressing climate change unless inflation slows, climate leaders are calling for President Biden to declare climate change a national emergency — and it appears the White House is seriously considering it.

  • This House GOP first-termer could rise all the way to leadership

    Rep. Ashley Hinson has impressed just about everyone in her party — so much so that she could vault to leadership next year.

  • Mourners Gather Ahead of Ivana Trump's Funeral in Manhattan

    The first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, was eulogized at a service in New York City on Wednesday afternoon, July 20.Video from the scene shows media and mourners standing at a distance from the Upper East Side church where the service was to be held.Secret Service members had restricted the block to public access.Trump died at her home in Manhattan on July 14. Credit: Storyful

  • Biden stops short of declaring climate emergency, takes steps on wind power

    SOMERSET, Mass./WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that climate change is an emergency but stopped short of a formal declaration, announcing a modest package of executive actions and promising more aggressive efforts. Biden made the comments during a visit to Massachusetts and as a historic heat wave batters Europe and the United States. "Climate change is literally an existential threat to our nation and to the world," Biden said.

  • Video shows Putin waiting awkwardly for Erdoğan for nearly a minute, in scene similar to how he treated the Turkish leader 2 years ago

    Putin shifted from foot to foot and made uncomfortable faces as the seconds passed before Erdoğan walked in. One journalist called it "sweet payback."

  • Bear attacks and kills deer in grisly video captured by anglers along Tennessee lake

    It started when the men “heard the craziest sound.”

  • Secret Service set to turn over ‘erased’ Jan. 6 texts

    The tug of war between Jan. 6 investigators and the Secret Service will hit a critical point on Tuesday when the panel examining the Capitol riot expects to receive a trove of agency text messages that could lend new insights into former President Trump’s actions that day. The transfer, if it materializes, follows several days…

  • Republicans Took a Woman’s Right to Choose. Now They’re Threatening Her Right to Travel

    In Washington, Republicans say it's ridiculous to accuse the GOP of trying to prevent women from traveling to access abortion care. In Texas, that project is already underway

  • Senators reach deal to clarify 1887 law at center of Jan. 6 attempt to overturn election

    As the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol continues to reveal how it says then-President Donald Trump and his allies worked to overturn the 2020 election, a bipartisan group of senators has quietly reached agreement on a sweeping effort to overhaul the very law at the heart of the former president's effort -- the Electoral Count Act of 1887 -- and was set to unveil a bill Wednesday. The ambiguous 19th century law attempts to prescribe both the process by which the Electoral College selects the president and vice president and how Congress then counts those votes. The senators hope to address the apparent loopholes and vagueness in the bill, problems laid bare last year on Jan. 6 when Trump's congressional supporters tried to overturn the results in five states that voted for Joe Biden and the committee says Trump attempted to pressure his own vice president to hijack what is normally a ceremonial role in overseeing the certifying of each state's slate of electoral votes, a move that fueled the Capitol insurrection.

  • Is 'wokeness' responsible for US and European heat waves? Absolutely.

    With record temperatures in the United States and much of Europe, Africa and Asia, many are asking: Is 'wokeness' to blame for these heat waves?

  • AOC-backed Puerto Rico bill includes option for independence while retaining US citizenship

    The House is pushing through a bill determining the future of Puerto Rico and the U.S., with each option allowing Puerto Ricans to retain their American citizenship.

  • Fact check: In 1982, Biden voted in support of an amendment to overturn Roe v. Wade

    Sen. Orrin Hatch introduced an amendment to overturn Roe v. Wade in 1981. Then-Sen. Joe Biden voted in support of it in 1982 but later opposed it.