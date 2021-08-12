Biden to urge Congress to lower prescription drug costs

U.S. President Joe Biden discusses the economy and jobs at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday will call on U.S. lawmakers to enact legislation aimed at lowering drug prices, including allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and imposing penalties on drugmakers that hike prices faster than inflation, the White House said.

"While the pharmaceutical companies have done enormous work by developing life-saving COVID-19 vaccines alongside the United States’ best scientists, crippling drug prices are unacceptable," Biden will note in a speech scheduled for 11:15 a.m. (1515 GMT), according to a White House official.

The Democratic president's remarks aim to lay out his vision to help reduce the costs for prescription medications as part of his Build Back Better agenda he is seeking to push through Congress as the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers have earned high praise for quickly developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus. But the outbreak of the highly contagious disease, which upended the economy and has so far killed more than 617,000 people in the United States, also drew renewed attention on healthcare costs.

Drugmakers, reeling from reduced doctor visits and demand for some drugs amid the pandemic, have raised prices on more than 500 medicines this year, an analysis released in January showed.

After passing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus-related bill in March, Democrats adopted a two-pronged strategy -- a $1 trillion hard infrastructure plan that passed the Senate this week and a forthcoming $3.5 trillion spending measure for so-called human infrastructure.

That spending plan would expand Medicare to include dental, vision, hearing benefits and lowering the eligibility age, among other healthcare, climate and childcare provisions. More than 61.2 million people have coverage under the Medicare health insurance program for the elderly and disabled, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Biden will urge lawmakers to allow CMS to negotiate for a subset of the highest cost drugs that have no competitors.

"Medicare negotiators would be provided a framework for what constitutes a fair price for each drug, and there should be powerful incentives to make sure drug companies agree to a reasonable price," the White House said in a statement ahead of his remarks.

Congress should also cap how much Medicare beneficiaries pay annually for out-of-pocket for drugs, it added.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden To Outline Principles Of Prescription Drug Reform

    The president's speech will endorse key elements of a plan Democratic leaders in Congress have been crafting.

  • Top Japan health adviser wants stricter COVID-19 measures for about two weeks

    Japan's top health adviser said on Thursday he would request stricter emergency measures for about two weeks to tackle a spike in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and other areas. Shigeru Omi told reporters the contagion should treated as a natural disaster and he called on the government to increase testing to find and contain the spread. A few days after the end of the Tokyo Olympics, the capital reported 4,989 new daily cases on Thursday, down slightly from record 5,042 last week.

  • Poland faces harmed ties with US, Israel over disputed bills

    Poland is looking at a more difficult relationship with two allies, the United States and Israel, after lawmakers passed separate bills — one dealing with foreign ownership of media and the other affecting the property rights of the families of Holocaust survivors — which the Polish government had been warned to drop. The European Union also slammed the media bill on Thursday as undermining media freedom, adding to pre-existing strains between Warsaw and Brussels from the EU's perception of democratic backsliding in member nation Poland. The bills passed the lower house of the Polish parliament on Wednesday, and still require Senate approval and the signature of the president, who supports the right-wing party that has governed the country since 2015.

  • Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices

    President Joe Biden's administration is moving at home and abroad to try to address concerns about rising energy prices slowing the nation's recovery from the pandemic-induced recession. National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to move faster to restore global supply of petroleum to pre-pandemic levels, and the White House asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the domestic gasoline market for any anti-competitive behavior that could be increasing prices. The joint actions come as the administration is increasingly sensitive to rising prices across the economy as it faces both political and policy pressure from inflation.

  • Cambodia starts vaccine booster drive to shore up COVID-19 defence

    Cambodia started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots on Thursday in a renewed public health drive after managing to inoculate more than half of its population. One of Asia's poorest countries, Cambodia is offering the AstraZeneca vaccine as a third shot to those who have received the inactivated virus vaccines developed by Sinopharm and Sinovac, with the aim of bolstering immunity against the COVID-19 Delta variant. "This is for all of us to fight together and if all of us get the vaccination then we can stop the spread," said nurse Touch Phavana, 56, who was receiving a booster.

  • Scientists fear UK COVID cases may surge after summer lull

    As Britain enjoyed a summertime lull in COVID-19 cases, the nation’s attention turned to the end of pandemic-related restrictions and holidays in the sun. The reason for their pessimism is the delta variant of COVID-19, now dominant throughout the U.K. Vaccines are less effective against this more transmissible variant, meaning Britain needs to achieve a much higher level of vaccination if it hopes to control the disease. “If you’re going to rely on the vaccines, OK, then vaccinate everybody,” said Ravi Gupta, a University of Cambridge professor who did some of the pioneering studies on the delta variant.

  • Latin America has golden opportunity to profit from lithium — and probably will blow it | Opinion

    President Biden’s recent executive order to make 50 percent of all new vehicles electric by 2030 to help fight climate change could result in an economic bonanza for Latin America: The region holds the world’s largest deposits of lithium, the key material used to produce car batteries.

  • Embrace fear: Free climber scales another London skyscraper

    Embrace the fear or risk death. “I know how to get into that mindset, I know how to not be overwhelmed by fear but to control it and utilize it, and use it to my advantage, and that’s what I do every single climb and that’s what I did today,” he said after climbing the 23-story Unex Tower in the east London district of Stratford. King-Thompson, who was jailed two years ago after climbing London's tallest building, The Shard, says he's trying to raise awareness about climate change following flooding in London last month.

  • A former US attorney told congressional investigators he abruptly resigned in January because Trump was about to fire him for not backing election-fraud claims

    Byung Pak, a former US attorney in Atlanta, testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee behind closed doors for three hours, per The New York Times.

  • Northwest sizzles as heat wave hits many parts of US

    Volunteers and county employees set up cots and stacked hundreds of bottles of water in an air-conditioned cooling center in a vacant building in Portland, Oregon, one of many such places being set up as the Northwest sees another stretch of sizzling temperatures. The weather service said heat advisories and warnings would be in effect from the Midwest to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through at least Friday. In Portland, tempertures neared 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Wednesday and the mercury could soar past the century mark Thursday and Friday.

  • Over half of crypto tokens stolen in $610 million hack now returned, Poly Network says

    Hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned over half of the $610 million-plus they stole, the cryptocurrency platform targeted by the hack said on Thursday. Poly Network, a platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/PolyNetwork2/status/1425733950614360064 that, as of 0818 GMT, hackers had returned $342 million of the currencies stolen. Poly Network, which allows users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains, said on Tuesday it had been hit by the cyberheists, urging the culprits to return the stolen funds.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell fled the stage at his cyber symposium at the same time news broke that Dominion's billion-dollar defamation lawsuit against him would proceed

    Lindell is holding a 72-hour marathon online event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and he said Wednesday that he would stay onstage for all three days.

  • Howard Dean Names ‘Canary In The Coal Mine’ Who May Signal Ron DeSantis' Downfall

    The former Democratic Party leader said there's one key thing Florida's Republican governor doesn't seem to have grasped about the coronavirus.

  • In a cutting response to a Fox News question, Jen Psaki said Trump suggested people 'inject versions of poison into their veins' as a COVID-19 cure

    Psaki was responding to Fox News' Peter Doocy, who suggested President Joe Biden was responsible for vaccine hesitancy.

  • Trump sends out cryptic three-word message in PAC email

    Former President Donald Trump sent recipients of his email list a cryptic three-word message Wednesday without context, raising questions about its meaning.

  • Texas Supreme Court says police can arrest Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block GOP agenda

    If arrested, the lawmakers will not be charged with a crime and will be brought to the Texas Capitol to establish a quorum.

  • Democrats' pick for the top staffer on the January 6 Capitol attack investigation sends an ugly message to potential witnesses

    Is the signal the committee wants to send that once a whistleblower conflicts with its political agenda, the whistleblower gets sacrificed?

  • This Recently Arrested Trump Ally Could Have a Lot to Say About Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner

    The news that Donald Trump’s ally, Tom Barrack, was arrested in late July seemed to be a blip on the radar amid the news of Allen Weisselberg’s tax fraud case as CFO of the Trump Organization. The private equity investor was booked on federal charges for lobbying the former president on behalf of the United […]

  • Anger as Nigerian diplomat manhandled in Indonesia

    Nigeria says there was "no justification" for an official's mistreatment by immigration officers.

  • How many Garth Brooks fans got COVID vaccine at Kansas City show? It may surprise you

    More than 70,000 people showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to see the country singer’s performance.