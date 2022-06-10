Biden urges Congress to pass bills to cut costs to curb inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday urged Congress to pass legislation to cut costs of energy bills, prescription drugs and shipping, with his statement coming after U.S. annual inflation posted the largest gain in about 41 years.

"I call on Congress to pass a bill to cut shipping costs this month, and get it to my desk, so we can lower the price of goods. And, I call on Congress to pass legislation to cut costs for families like energy bills and prescription drugs," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)