Biden urges Congress to pass gun violence prevention legislation

While delivering remarks on gun violence on Wednesday, President Biden pushed Congress to pass gun violence prevention legislation and the Senate to re-authorize the Violence Against Women Act.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: We talked about the lives we lost, have already been lost, and the lives that we can save. We talked about how much pain and loss so many people have experienced, and so many people have now accepted as their fate here in America. We have an opportunity to come together now, as Democrats and Republicans, as fellow Americans, to fulfill the first responsibility of government and our democracy: to keep each other safe.

Enough. That means Congress passes the sensible gun prevention, violence prevention initiatives. It makes sense. Background checks, ban on assault weapons, repeal of liability shield for gun manufacturers. It means the Senate reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, my proudest legislative accomplishment.

To close the so-called "boyfriend loophole," that boyfriend and stalking loophole, to keep guns out of the hands of abusers. We added the provision saying, if you have a stay-away order, you are stalking someone and you're told it has to stop, you can't own a weapon. Every single month, an average of 57 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner. We can help stop that.

    When New York Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones was at the White House for the signing of the proclamation making Juneteenth a national holiday last week, he told President Joe Biden their party needed him more involved in passing voting legislation on the Hill. Biden “just sort of stared at me,” Jones said, describing an “awkward silence” that passed between the two. For Jones, the moment was emblematic of what he and a growing number of Democratic activists describe as a lackluster engagement from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on an issue they consider urgent and necessary for the health of U.S. democracy.