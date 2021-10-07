  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Look at the bigger story': Biden dismisses unvaccinated losing their jobs

Naomi Lim
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden took his COVID-19 vaccine requirement policy on the road Thursday, encouraging those concerned about "mass firings" and "hundreds of people losing their jobs" to focus on "the bigger story."

During a speech at an Illinois construction site, Biden defended the policy but admitted he had been reluctant to introduce a vaccine mandate, saying it was not his "first instinct."

"Let's be clear: When you see headlines and reports of mass firings and hundreds of people losing their jobs, look at the bigger story," he said, seemingly meaning more people in the workforce are now vaccinated.

BIDEN WOBBLES ON THE FILIBUSTER, AGAIN

"The vaccination requirements are tough medicine: unpopular with some, politics for others," he said. "But they're life-saving, they're game-changing for our country."

Biden announced his vaccine mandate one month ago, which means roughly 100 million people will need to get tested weekly if they are not fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus. But the Labor Department, more specifically the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is still developing the "emergency" rule — and the lack of information has created uncertainty for businesses and workers.

The problem for Biden is vaccine requirements are a divisive issue. Polling suggests a majority of people support the measures, but a disproportionate number of minority respondents, who tend to be Democratic voters, do not. And with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths trending downward, Biden's argument for the policy is becoming less pointed.

In the meantime, Biden asked employers on Thursday to act independently of his administration after he toured Clayco's Elk Grove Village construction site and side meetings with public and private leaders. Clayco, one of the Midwest's largest construction companies, will begin following Biden's policy before the OSHA rule is published.

"The unvaccinated also put our economy at risk because people are reluctant to go out," he said. "Because they're worried they're going to get sick. I've tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated."

"For folks who haven't gotten vaccinated, get it done," he added. "We have a plan. We have the tools ... We just have to finish the job."

The White House hyped Biden's Illinois trip by releasing a report it claims demonstrates the effectiveness of vaccine mandates, though it coincided with the Food and Drug Administration granting full authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

"In late July, when the president announced the first vaccination requirement for the federal government, 95 million eligible Americans were unvaccinated," the report states. Today, thanks in part to vaccination requirements, that number has been reduced to 67 million unvaccinated eligible Americans."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Before Biden's speech, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One vaccine mandates for domestic plane travel were not "off the table."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Biden, Biden Administration, Joe Biden, White House

Original Author: Naomi Lim

Original Location: 'Look at the bigger story': Biden dismisses unvaccinated losing their jobs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden on COVID vaccinations: 'Finish the job'

    On Thursday, President Biden delivered remarks in Chicago and highlighted the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements in the workplace. He said that Americans have a plan and the tools, “we just have to finish the job.”

  • Biden now champions COVID vaccine mandates

    President Joe Biden on Thursday championed COVID-19 vaccination requirements, determined that the roughly 67 million unvaccinated American adults must get the shot even as he acknowledged that mandates weren't his "first instinct." (Oct. 7)

  • 'You and your people': Iowa senator's 'compliment' towards Korean American judge ignites stereotype debate

    A Korean American judge received a microaggressive remark during her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday. The remark: Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), 88, lauded judicial nominee Lucy Koh’s tenacity in the hearing but closed off his comments with what many are pointing out as stereotypical and outdated, according to the Washington Post. Koh thanked the senator afterward.

  • A Louisiana State Trooper who spoke out against the police killing of a Black driver is now suing the department over racism and retaliation

    Carl Cavalier claims the department punished him in retaliation for giving media interviews about the police killing of Ronald Greene.

  • N.Korea's food situation appears perilous, experts say

    North Korea's food situation remains perilous according to analysts and a United Nations expert who raised doubts this week about its harvest, and there are signs that it is receiving large shipments of humanitarian aid from China. North Korea has long suffered from food insecurity, with observers saying that government mismanagement of the economy is exacerbated by international sanctions, natural disasters, and now the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted unprecedented border lockdowns there. The country typically relies on imports and aid from China to make up for poor harvests, but its strict self-imposed border lockdowns aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak have slowed trade to a trickle and cast doubts on its ability to overcome food shortages.

  • Shannen Doherty Shares 'Truthful' Photos of Her Cancer Journey: 'I Hope We All Find Humor in the Impossible'

    "Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible," Shannen Doherty wrote in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

  • Fairfax County School Board Sues Parents over Publication of ‘Mistakenly’ Released FOIA Docs

    The Goldwater Institute on Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Fairfax County School Board against two mothers, one of whom had posted confidential information that the district “inadvertently and mistakenly” released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

  • M. Night Shyamalan on one of the most 'grotesque' scene he's directed

    The two-time MVP of Horror reveals what he was thinking when he shot that terrifying pregnancy scene in "Old," the movies that inspired his summertime sleeper hit and his secret for scaring audiences silly.

  • Black people formed one of the largest militias in the U.S. Now its leader is in prosecutors' crosshairs.

    Armed Black Americans marched against police brutality with the Not F---ing Around Coalition in 2020. Now in federal court, NFAC's leader is muzzled.

  • First person charged with trying to steal pandemic aid sentenced to prison — after faking his suicide and going on the lam

    David Staveley was tracked down by U.S. Marshals after being charged with trying to take $550K in relief money he wasn’t eligible for.

  • Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

    According to Axios, Sanders wanted more criticism of Sinema's political position in a statement defending her from harassment.

  • Randy Lanier: the hotshot driver who juggled racing and drug smuggling

    A new Netflix series explores one man’s twin addictions to racing and drug trafficking. And how his double life eventually caught up to him Randy Lanier and his wife Pam during the early days of his career. Photograph: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/2020 Here it was, the escape hatch that never fails to present itself in crime films: a chance to get away with it, an opportunity to go legit. Except when this all-too-real turning point arrived 37 years ago, Randy Lanier was deep into an unlikely double l

  • Unpaid leaves up to 45 days for Connecticut state employees who refuse vaccine and testing starting Friday

    More than 600 Connecticut state employees who refuse Gov. Ned Lamont’s vaccine mandate could be placed on unpaid leave for up to 45 days and would not be eligible for unemployment compensation, officials said. The unpaid leaves will start as early as Friday, and the next step would be voluntary termination as the state hires a replacement for a noncompliant worker’s job, Lamont said. The ...

  • U.S. administers nearly 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 398,675,414 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday, out of 480,427,985 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 6.8 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Anti-bullying activist Lizzie Velásquez on how self-love changed her life

    Motivational speaker and anti-bullying advocate Lizzie Velásquez talks about dealing with bullying and how she pulled through her darkest time to inspire others. Growing up with a rare disease, Velazquez, now 32, says that she lived in two different worlds. At home, her family treated her just like everyone else. She says that her parents were a source of support, and raised her to be optimistic and confident. That got harder when she started school. As Velásquez transitioned into high school, she started to gain more understanding about her situation. This new level of self-acceptance inspired Velásquez to make new friends, join the cheerleading squad, and write for the school newspaper. She had started to feel gratitude for what she had accomplished, but the Youtube video threatened her shaky foundation when she found a video calling her "The World’s Ugliest Woman”. Despite her feelings of defeat, that moment of bullying activated Velásquez. In 2013, she gave a TEDxAustinWomen Talk about her experience, reaching millions with her uplifting messages about beauty and happiness. She has written two children’s books, given interviews on national talk shows like The View, and the documentary film A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velásquez Story premiered at SXSW in 2015. “My mission is always just to remind people that no matter how different you are, you are meant to be in this world, and being different is unique. Your purpose in life is out there waiting for you," says the motivational speaker. During Hispanic Heritage Month, Velásquez takes pride in being Mexican-American. As she travels around the country, speaking to young people about confidence and self-love, she is grounded by the support of her family and the deep connection to her culture. “It’s shaped who I am and I think that comes out with my values and the things that have really been a part of my foundation,” says Velásquez.

  • ‘This presents a problem.’ Here’s the biggest barrier to getting a mortgage now

    Plenty of Americans dream of buying a home — especially considering that mortgage interest rates are near historic lows (check out the lowest mortgage rates you can get now here) — but most think that getting a mortgage will be difficult. One survey from the National Association of Realtors found that roughly six in 10 think that getting a mortgage would be hard for them. Jacob Channel, senior economist at LendingTree, says right now the biggest barrier to getting a mortgage is cost.

  • Russia fires prison officials, opens investigations after torture videos

    Russian authorities said on Wednesday they had fired five senior prison officials and opened a slew of criminal investigations into alleged torture and sexual assaults at a jail in the Saratov region. It said it had received a massive leak of documents, photos and videos proving that hundreds of people across the prison system had been tortured and raped by other inmates directed by prison officials. Vladimir Osechkin, founder of Gulagu.net, told Reuters that the abuses were taking place in many different parts of the country.

  • Congress proposes ‘period of grace’ legislation for cryptocurrencies

    Congressman Patrick McHenry – the Republican leader of the House Financial Services Committee – has proposed legislation to provide a ‘safe haven’ for digital token innovation.

  • I Was A 'Functional' Alcoholic. Here's What Happened Behind Closed Doors.

    "I was excelling at work, widely respected by my peers, I had won several prestigious awards and I looked gym-fit. Why would anyone think I had a problem?"

  • Dylan Strome with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild

    Dylan Strome (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 10/07/2021