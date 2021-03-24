  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden urges schools to reopen, but teachers' union resistance continues

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Officials from the across the Biden administration gathered virtually on Wednesday to push schools to reopen for in-person instruction, hoping to meet the president’s goal of opening the majority of elementary and middle schools by the end of April.

What was billed as the “National Safe School Reopening Summit” began with first lady Jill Biden, a professor of education, relating her own feelings about remote instruction. “It just isn’t the same,” she said, raising her hands in a show of teacherly frustration.

She then told a story that seemed to not-all-that-subtly capture the Biden administration’s predicament when it comes to the resistance of some districts to reopening classrooms. Meeting a fifth grader during a recent visit to a Concord, N.H., elementary school, the first lady asked the boy what he had learned about himself during the pandemic.

“I can do stuff that can be hard or difficult,” he told her. “If you’re stuck, then keep going.”

Jill Biden
First lady Jill Biden speaking in New Jersey earlier this month. (Anna Moneymaker/New York Times/Pool via AP)

The push to reopen schools isn’t stuck, but it is also not going as quickly as some had hoped. About 18 percent of American students have not been inside a classroom this year, according to the website Burbio. Another 31 percent are in hybrid arrangements that have proved unsatisfying for all parties but can act as a sort of bridge between shuttered and open schools.

The administration had hoped that the $122 billion allocated to schools in the president’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package would be sufficient for teachers’ unions to drop their opposition to reopening. But that opposition has only hardened in the days since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the recommended guidance for classroom seat-spacing from 6 feet to 3.

Union leaders assert that science around the issue remains unsettled. Studies have shown that spacing students at 6 feet is no safer than spacing at 3 feet, but unions say those studies don’t account for aging, crowded buildings in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, where opposition to reopening has been strongest.

Coinciding with the reopening summit was an announcement from the Biden administration that it was releasing $81 billion to states from the coronavirus relief package. “It is my top priority to get students back in the classroom,” said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a statement announcing the release of funds, which could help schools make infrastructure upgrades, buy personal protective equipment and hire staff.

The Department of Education also announced that Cardona would conduct a school reopening tour to ensure that the nation was “safely accelerating toward reopening all schools.” During an NBC “Today” show appearance earlier Wednesday, Cardona agreed that all schools would be open in the fall, but added that he wanted them opened this spring.

Education officials
Education officials tour West Hollywood Elementary School in Los Angeles to check on preparations for reopening. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

In that appearance and in the summit with educators that followed, Cardona diligently referenced the American Rescue Plan — as Biden’s coronavirus relief plan is known — in a reminder that teachers presumably have the resources they have been asking for.

The American Federation of Teachers, however, displeased at the new 3-foot guidance, informed the Department of Education that “districts lack the human resources and institutional planning ability to make changes like this quickly,” an implicit warning that teachers would come back into the classroom at their own pace.

Randi Weingarten, who heads the powerful union, made a brief appearance during Wednesday’s summit, noting that 88 percent of the union’s 1.7 million members supported the AFT’s reopening plan. What she did not note — but what none of the educators or public health officials would have missed — is that that plan calls for 6 feet of distancing in the classroom, not 3. That would keep many schools closed or in hybrid learning arrangements.

Prolonged clashes over distancing in the classroom, vaccine access for teachers and availability of diagnostic testing is precisely what worries parents who want their children back in school. Those parents say that educators are no longer listening to the science, which points to the safety of reopening schools. “It looks like unions playing public health officials,” parent and pro-reopening activist Karen Vaites told Yahoo News. And as those parents’ frustration grows, so does the unwelcome possibility for Biden that they emerge as a highly motivated group of voters.

The need for a reopening summit only underscored how fraught and complex the issue of schools remains. There was little new to the three-hour event, other than the sense that the Biden administration is exceedingly impatient to get the issue resolved. For the most part, federal and local officials reiterated points they have been making for months.

An official from the CDC urged schools to have masks available, while the chancellor of New York City’s schools described the high cost and necessity of upgrading ventilation. Playing the enthusiastic master of ceremonies, Cardona cheered educators, vowing to have a dialogue on reopening, even as he reminded them to keep “students at the center of the conversation.”

Cardona was formerly Connecticut’s schools chancellor, earning praise for opening the state’s schools in the fall. He is now charged with doing the same nationwide, as evidence grows that remote learning has taken a devastating educational and emotional toll on students and parents alike.

Miguel Cardona
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tours Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden, Conn., on March 3, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

As if to underscore that very point, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky recounted her youngest son’s experience with hybrid learning. Until about a month ago, the suburban district had been fully remote. “Last week, he said to me, ‘Mom, it finally feels like I’m in school again,’” Dr. Walensky said.

“I’m so glad he’s back,” she added.

That kind of personal appeal was lacking from President Trump’s intense but unfocused push to reopen schools. His own grown children attended prestigious private schools (and his teenage son, Baron, also attends a private school), as did those of DeVos, the education secretary, making them less convincing messengers for the kind of broadly reassuring testimony that Dr. Walensky offered. Trump hectored Democratic elected officials and their allies at the teachers’ unions, accusing them of keeping schools closed in order to hurt him politically.

Biden has benefited from the advent of coronavirus vaccines, which many states have already administered to teachers. And the narrow Democratic majority in Congress allowed him to channel more funding to schools.

For all that, the issue has continued to be a challenge for Biden, a fact that the reopening summit frequently underscored. The first panel, for example, came from Cleveland, discussing what was touted as that city’s successful reopening plan. But that city returned to in-person instruction only days ago, with students in school just two days a week.

“As hard as closing was,” said the superintendent of that city’s schools, “opening is harder.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Help is here’: Biden is releasing $81 billion of stimulus funds to help schools reopen ‘immediately’

    Another $41 billion will become available after states submit plans for reopening their schools safely.

  • Analysis: A Split Between Biden and Teachers Unions on Reopening Schools? There Are 122 Billion Reasons Why It Doesn’t Matter

    Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. While we are a long way from schools returning to normalcy, the tide has turned on reopening for in-person instruction. Even entrenched opponents of the idea, like the Chicago Teachers Union and United Teachers Los Angeles, have reached agreement with their respective school districts […]

  • Virginia governor signs legislation banning death penalty

    Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation on Wednesday abolishing the state's death penalty, following through on his promise to outlaw capital punishment in a state that has executed more prisoners than any other. At a ceremony at the Greensville Correctional Center, where the state houses its death row, the governor said the move would help reform an imperfect justice system. Northam added that the death penalty is disproportionately used against Black people, who accounted for 296 of the 377 inmates executed by the state in the 20th century.

  • Iowa contested election presents a conundrum for House Speaker Pelosi

    Republicans have put House Democrats on their heels by framing a contested election in Iowa as an attempt to overturn the results, seeking to charge Democrats with hypocrisy after the bipartisan condemnation in January of those in Congress who called the 2020 presidential election into question.

  • North Korea conducts first weapons test of Biden presidency

    Senior administration officials said it was "normal" activity for North Korea and the actions were not covered under United Nations Security Council resolutions that put limits on the country's nuclear program.

  • Biden transition officials say Trump officials delayed taking action on child surge at border

    Trump officials didn't increase capacity for child migrants despite warnings, Biden transition officials say. "They were sitting on their hands," one said.

  • Biden, soccer star Rapinoe push for 'Equal Pay' as women hit worse than men by pandemic

    U.S. President Joe Biden will host members of the U.S. Women’s national soccer team at the White House on Wednesday as part of his push to secure better pay for American women, who earn 82 cents on average for every dollar earned by men. Wednesday is Equal Pay Day, which marks how much longer into a new year U.S. women on average must work to earn what the average man earned the previous year. The pay gap is far greater when calculated for Black women, who earn 63 cents on the dollar, and Latina women, who earn just 55 cents, and the gap likely widened during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: ‘We can do more to provide algorithmic transparency’

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to tell Congress that social networks need to be more transparent about the algorithms that influence the content users see.

  • Biden: North Korea missile tests 'no new wrinkle'

    US President Joe Biden is shrugging off short-range missile tests conducted by North Korea over the weekend. Returning to the White House Tuesday evening after a trip to Ohio, Biden told reporters, "there's no new wrinkle in what they did." (March 23)

  • Major news: Biden's dog returns to the White House after receiving training following a biting incident

    Major, who Biden said 85% of the White House staff still love, and Champ are now back in Washington, DC after being sent to Delaware for training.

  • eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series returns Wednesday night

    The first of 10 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series races takes place Wednesday. Cup drivers will race on the dirt at a virtual Bristol.

  • Israel warns Palestinian President Abbas against election pact with Hamas

    The director of Israel’s domestic security service, the Shin Bet, warned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas against running on a joint list with Hamas in the upcoming parliamentary elections or creating a power-sharing government with Hamas after the elections, Israeli and Palestinian sources say.Why it matters: The Israeli security establishment is very concerned that the elections, planned for May 22, could lead to a Hamas takeover in the West Bank as happened in Gaza after the previous elections, in 2006.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we know: Shin Bet director Nadav Argaman met Abbas in his office in Ramallah around two weeks ago to discuss the elections.What they're saying: Palestinian officials claim Argaman asked Abbas to cancel the elections, which Abbas rejected."He came here and tried to threaten us, but President Abbas told him, 'drink your coffee and Godspeed,'" Jibril Rajoub, a senior official in Abbas' Fatah party, told Palestinian TV.The other side: Israeli officials say Argaman didn't ask Abbas to cancel the vote, but did warn him that certain results — a Hamas victory or a power-sharing government — could create a deep rift with Israel.Meanwhile, Israeli sources say officials from the Biden administration have been sending supportive messages about the elections.“The Americans didn’t give the Palestinians any negative signals about it," one Israeli source told me.Yes, but: The Biden administration hasn't set any formal policy on the elections and the issue hasn't reached Secretary of State Tony Blinken's level or been discussed at senior levels in the White House, U.S. and Israeli officials say.The state of play: A poll released on Tuesday by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research showed that overwhelming majorities of Palestinians favor holding the elections and believe they will take place.Fatah leads the poll with 38% to 22% for Hamas, but will weaken significantly if it splinters into different electoral lists, as is highly possible.Abbas is highly unpopular according to the poll, which finds that 57% of Palestinians want him to step aside rather than seek another presidential term later this year.One popular alternative is another Fatah leader, Marwan Barghouti, who is currently in an Israeli prison. 47% of Palestinians would like to see him run, and the poll suggests he could likely beat any Hamas candidate.According to the poll, the most reliable and comprehensive survey since the elections were announced, 48% of Palestinians think the parliamentary elections will not be free and fair.69% believe Fatah won't accept the results if Hamas wins, and 60% think Hamas won't accept the results if Fatah wins.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Free agency gave 49ers' Williams money, happiness

    When Trent Williams was sitting out the 2019 season while in a dispute with the front office in Washington, he figured he’d have the choice of either getting paid or being somewhere that made him happy. After picking up his Pro Bowl level play following a trade last April to San Francisco where he reunited with a coach he considers like family, Williams got rewarded last week when the 49ers locked him up with a six-year, $138.1 million contract that was the richest given to an offensive lineman in NFL history. When free agency started last week, Williams wasn’t sure things would work out the way he wanted in San Francisco where he hoped he could remain with coach Kyle Shanahan, who worked for his father on the staff that drafted Williams in Washington in 2020 and has an offensive system that caters to Williams’ strengths.

  • Married Former Police Chief Denies Accusation He Sent Phony Annulment Document To Girlfriend

    In January 2021, Jason Collier was arrested and charged with tampering with a governmental record with the intent to defraud. The then Chief of Police for the city of Stinnett, Texas, allegedly falsified annulment papers, then sent them to his now ex-girlfriend, Cecily, to convince her he was single. Jason denies he sent Cecily a fake annulment document. “I felt I wasn’t getting the attention or love at home that caused me to create the dating profile and just kind of see what was out there,” claims Jason. He admits he cheated on his wife, Opal, with Cecily and several other women. “I still had feelings for Opal, but something inside of me was saying that it wasn’t going to be long before it was over.” How many other women does Jason, who has since resigned his position with the local law enforcement agency, admit to dating, and why does he say his marriage to Opal was “on the rocks?” Part one of this two-part Dr. Phil, “The Police Chief, His Wife, And His 6 Girlfriends: The Exclusive Interview,” airs Tuesday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: ‘I’m Not Proud Of It,’ Says Former Police Chief Who Admits To Cheating On His Wife TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Outrageous news story in your town?

  • DHS looking at tracking travel of domestic extremists

    Law enforcement sources say that Homeland Security is investigating monitoring movements of U.S. extremists and white supremacists.

  • Biden to extend Obamacare special enrollment period by three months

    The President Joe Biden administration has announced an extended deadline to enroll in Obamacare made available through the Affordable Care Act. Biden announced the extension Tuesday evening on the anniversary of the health care law while in Columbus, Ohio. “Eleven years ago today, President [Barack] Obama signed into law the Affordable Care Act — historic achievement that would not have been possible but for the vision and determination of one of the most successful Presidents in recent American history: Barack Obama,” Biden remarked.

  • Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

    Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections. Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year. Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

  • Raising the minimum wage is a health issue, too

    More than 22 million Americans lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic. Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty ImagesCongress just missed one of its best shots at improving health when the Senate failed to advance a bill that would have raised the minimum wage to US$15 an hour. Study after study has linked higher income to better health. Consider that a well-paying job, by definition, increases household income. That, in turn, means increased access to good nutrition, heat and a safe environment. It also means adequate health care. With that job, you’ll likely make more visits to primary care doctors, dentists and specialists who work in preventive care. An inadequate income does none of these things. Instead, it increases susceptibility to psychological stress, malaise, illness and disease. This is one reason those who move off welfare benefits and gain employment improve their well-being. I am not an economist. But I am a physician and public health scientist. I can tell you that research shows that a well-paying job translates to a longer life. For example, researchers in 2016 found that the richest 1% of men in the U.S. lived 14.6 years longer on average than the poorest 1% of men. Being employed, even at a low-paying job, can improve your health and happiness. Halfpoint Images via Getty Images Employment benefits Numerous studies show employment is linked to self-esteem, purpose and identity. It provides relationships, social connections, social status and regular productive activity; a job is an integral part of a person’s identity. Its loss threatens that identity, which is why unemployment typically causes a decline in mental health. When compared with their employed counterparts, unemployed Americans are far more likely to receive a diagnosis of depression. One study found that people with a disability who were employed were less likely to have frequent mental distress, including anxiety and depression, than those with a disability who were not employed (18% vs. 40%). This finding held up even when accounting for demographics and individual characteristics. A possible solution Many economists have long criticized unemployment benefits because of their negative impact on the willingness to work. The average unemployment benefit is $320 weekly; the amount varies by state. The American Rescue Plan, recently passed to provide economic aid to million of Americans hit hard by the pandemic, adds an additional $300 to unemployment benefits through Sept. 6. Compare that to the current federal minimum wage: $7.25 an hour. That’s $290 for a 40-hour week, less than what unemployment benefits pay. That means, for millions of Americans, being employed means less income. With the federal supplement, 63% of workers currently make more on unemployment than they would with a minimum-wage job. Reduce the federal supplement to only $100 a week, and 25% of the workforce would still make more on unemployment. Which raises the question: Why not increase the minimum wage – at least enough to make it more than unemployment benefits? That way, more people would be motivated to seek jobs. That may not happen soon, if at all. President Biden’s plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour was not a part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package. And it’s true there’s a downside: Raising the minimum wage can reduce the number of jobs available. A Congressional Budget Office estimate on Biden’s proposal says the raise would lift 900,000 people out of poverty, but it would also kill 1.4 million jobs over four years. A brief history of the minimum wage. That said, people who are fit to work should be encouraged to seek, not shun, employment. With unemployment benefits more than the basic minimum wage in many states, we are sending the wrong message to millions. There’s more to a higher minimum wage than just more money. It also means more happiness, better health and a longer life. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Utibe Effiong, University of Michigan. Read more:What does the economy need now? 4 suggestions for Biden’s coronavirus relief billFact check US: Would a $15 minimum wage really help workers? Utibe Effiong does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Sony Pictures Conjuring Up ‘Bewitched’ Movie Based On Classic TV Series

    EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has set a movie based on Bewitched, the classic TV series that starred Elizabeth Montgomery. Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, who ran the MacGyver and 12 Monkeys series, will write the script. John Davis and John Fox are producing through Davis Entertainment. Sony tried a romantic comedy movie version in 2005, which Nora […]

  • White House could consider budget reconciliation for $3 trillion in spending on core priorities

    The White House is considering using budget reconciliation two more times this year to pass up to $3 trillion in spending aimed at core priorities, including infrastructure, climate change, education, taxes and health care, according to Democratic and Republican budget experts.Why it matters: The tactic would allow some legislation to pass the Senate without eliminating the filibuster and require only a simple majority vote in both chambers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It also would antagonize Senate Republicans, who have been eager to question President Biden's interest in bipartisanship. The big picture: The president’s economic advisers are preparing a $3 trillion spending proposal for him, with $1 trillion for infrastructure and hundreds of billions more for climate change, caregivers, community colleges and pre-kindergarten education, the New York Times reported Monday.Under the reconciliation process, Democrats need only two things to get legislation passed through the Senate: 50 votes and a ruling from the Senate parliamentarian that the proposed legislation is eligible under the Congressional Budget Act of 1974.But getting three separate reconciliation packages approved by the parliamentarian and signed into law in one year would be unprecedented.The White House declined to comment.Flashback: Former President Trump attempted two during his first year in office but only one — tax reform — passed the Senate, with the late Sen. John McCain killing his attempt to repeal Obamacare via reconciliation.“The Democratic majority could take two more bites at the reconciliation apple this year,” said Eric Ueland, a longtime Senate staffer who ran legislative affairs for Trump.“While clearing out the procedural underbrush will take some work, if they go this way, President Biden might make history signing three reconciliation bills in just one year.”Sarah Bianchi, a longtime Biden economic adviser, said: “The White House has the ability to do two more reconciliation packages this year if they want to — a spending one and a tax one." Between the lines: The White House has not made any final decisions on its legislative strategy and is publicly saying it's committed to finding Republican votes for an infrastructure deal to spend billions on bridges, broadband and battery-charging stations — and then finding some new sources of revenue.But if bipartisanship fails, Democrats could then use one of two remaining reconciliation vehicles for infrastructure and also pursue bigger tax increases, including raising rates for corporations and wealthy Americans.The final reconciliation package could be saved for even bolder — and more expensive — progressive priorities, including a public option for health care and new spending commitments on caregivers, community colleges and universal pre-k education.“Care is infrastructure, and paid leave undergirds it," said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for All. "Roads and bridges enable us to work, make us more productive and competitive. The same is true of caregiving.”The intrigue: Relying on reconciliation for some of Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda could release some progressive pressure to abolish the filibuster in the Senate.That said, it won’t let off all the steam, especially with House Democrats demanding the Senate pass H.R. 1 to expand and protect voting rights.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free