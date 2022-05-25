Biden urges turning 'pain into action' after school shooting
US President Joe Biden vows to find a way to tighten gun ownership laws after a mass shooting at an elementary school left at least 19 schoolchildren dead in Texas on Tuesday.
Texas DPS/InstagramUVALDE, Texas—The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 kids and two adults, bought two assault rifles on his birthday and appeared to send some ominous Instagram messages just hours before the massacre.Although Salvador Ramos was described as “quiet” by numerous people who knew him, a young woman who worked with him at Wendy’s until March detected an aggressive streak.“He would be very rude towards the girls sometimes, and one of
Sen. Ted Cruz was ripped in angry and profanity-laced reactions to his social media post about the Uvalde shooting.
At least 18 children and as many as 3 adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, officials say. Here's what we know about gunman.
An active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, the school district said in a statement on Twitter.
Steph Curry, LeBron James and other NBA players supported Steve Kerr's message to politicians in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego hurled profanity at Sen. Ted Cruz over worries that Democrats and the media would seek to curb gun rights after a shooting.
