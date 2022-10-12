69

Biden: US 'will take action' against Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden vowed the U.S. "will take action" against Saudi Arabia after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moved to cut oil production. Biden made the comments as he left the White House for a three-state tour out West. (Oct. 12)

