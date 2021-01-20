Biden: US must reject culture of 'manipulated' facts

President Joe Biden pledged during his inaugural address Wednesday that he would be honest with the country as it continues to confront difficulties, saying that leaders have an obligation "to defend the truth and defeat the lies." (Jan. 20)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Every disagreement doesn't have to be a cause for total war. And we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated, and even manufactured.

[APPLAUSE]

What are the common objects we as Americans love, that define us as Americans? I think we know. Oppurtunity, security, liberty, dignity, respect, honor, and-- yes-- the truth.

[APPLAUSE]

Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson-- there is truth, and there are lies. Lies told for power, and for profit. And each of us has a duty-- and a responsibility-- as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders. Leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution, and protect our nation. To defend the truth, and defeat the lies.

In the work ahead of us, we're going to need each other. We need all our strength to persevere through this dark winter. We're entering what may be the toughest, and deadliest, period of the virus. We must set aside politics, and finally face this pandemic as one nation. One nation.

[APPLAUSE]

And I promise you this, as the Bible says "weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning." We will get through this together. Together.

[APPLAUSE]