Biden: US shootings 'a national embarrassment'

President Joe Biden is calling for action as the nation struggles with yet another mass shooting. While gun control appears to have taken a back seat, Biden on Friday insisted that wasn’t the case, saying “I’ve never not prioritized this." (April 16)

  • 'Bring it up now!' Biden demands action in the Senate on guns during wide-ranging press conference with the prime minister of Japan

    Democratic leadership has reportedly been waiting to address gun control in the Senate in hopes of coming to a bipartisan agreement with the GOP.

  • Czech police hunting Skripal suspects over fatal explosions

    The Czech police have issued a wanted notice for Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, the two Russian intelligence agents wanted in the UK for the 2018 attempted poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury. At the same time the Czech government announced it was expelling 18 Russian diplomats from Prague in connection with two explosions at an ammunition dump in 2014 that killed two people. Although the Czech police only said Petrov and Boshirov were wanted in connection with a “serious crime” the wanted notice said the two men were in the Czech Republic from October 11 to 16, 2014. On October 16 a massive blast ripped through an ammunition dump in the town of Vrbetice, killing two people and causing massive amounts of damage. Another explosion occurred at the same facility in December. According to the Czech authorities, all the 18 diplomats, who now have 48 hours to leave the country, are members of either the GRU, Russia’s foreign military intelligence agency, or the SVR, the foreign intelligence agency.

  • Your Weekly Horoscope for April 18, 2021

    See what the planets have to say about the first week of Taurus season.

  • Biden keeps U.S. refugee cap at 15,000 - for now

    The White House was on the defensive Friday after President Biden signed an order to keep the U.S. refugee cap at a historically low 15,000 for now, opting against raising it to 62,500 – a number he had been considering for two months.The decision was a blow to refugee advocates who had wanted Biden to move swiftly to reverse the policies, of his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, who had set the 15,000 cap as a way to limit immigration. Democrats blasted Biden’s decision on Twitter. Representative Ilhan Omar - who was once a refugee herself - called Biden's decision "shameful" And Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez tweeted that the move was quote “Completely and utterly unacceptable. Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise....Keep your promise." Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin in statement called Biden’s decision “unacceptable”. Later on Friday as criticism mounted, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the announcement was quote “the subject of some confusion” and that the final refugee cap for the year would be set by May 15th. The president’s decision to delay issuing the revised refugee cap for this year appeared tied to concerns over the optics of admitting more refugees amid rising levels of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months, and appearing quote “too open” or “soft”, according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the matter. One upside for advocates - under an emergency presidential determination signed by Biden, the U.S. will offer refugee status to a wider part of the world that had been restricted by Trump, including parts of Africa and the Middle East. Biden pledged in February to increase the number of refugees admitted in the next fiscal year to 125,000. Psaki also said in a tweet on Friday that the president’s decision was quote “just the beginning” and that the White House administration was committed to continuing to increase the refugee numbers.

  • Civil rights lawsuit filed against Bellwood Police Department over raid

    Bodycam video from the Bellwood Police Department of a raid last month is the subject of a civil rights lawsuit.

  • In rare move, N.Y attorney general releases grand jury transcripts in Daniel Prude case

    A grand jury investigating the case of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died after being restrained by police last year, overwhelming voted against charging three officers with criminally negligent homicide, according to the transcripts of the proceedings released Friday.Why it matters: The decision not to charge the Rochester, New York, officers was announced in February, but the transcripts offer a rare glimpse into proceedings usually kept secret. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Law enforcement was called after Prude experienced a mental health crisis, his brother has said. Body-cam footage of Prude's arrest shows him naked, in the snowy street. Police put a mesh hood over his head and pinned him to the ground. Several minutes later, Prude lost consciousness. He was taken off life support a week later. A county medical examiner ruled Prude's death a homicide, arising from "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," with PCP listed as a contributing factor to his death.While his death initially garnered little attention, the release of the body-cam footage last September sparked several days of protests in Rochester, and Police Chief La'Ron Singletary was fired. Seven officers were also suspended. Details: The grand jury heard from dozens of witnesses, including a medical expert who said the officers did nothing wrong, according to the transcripts. Another expert witness, however, said "the decision to keep [Prude] on his stomach for that period of time was, was unreasonable and against police practice." "The transcripts ... appear to show jurors grappling with a blizzard of technical information about police tactics, and expert testimonies that appeared at times to conflict," the New York Times notes.What they're saying: "Our efforts to balance the scales of justice and ensure accountability can only go so far in the absence of transparency," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Friday. "We took the unprecedented action of seeking to release the grand jury transcripts because the public deserves to know what happened in these proceedings," she added. Don Thompson, a lawyer for Prude's family, said he was "infuriated" about what he learned from the transcripts and the decision not to indict the officers involved, per NYT. “Who other than somebody who wears a special costume for their work gets this kind of deference in a homicide case? No one."The big picture: The release of the transcripts comes amid the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mass shootings are up nearly 73% so far in 2021 in what gun violence researchers describe as a contagion effect

    There have been 147 mass shootings so far in 2021, up from 85 during the same time period last year, and they've been far more deadly.

  • North Korea has more nuclear weapons than ever. What should Biden do?

    After decades of sanctions, threats and diplomacy, including Trump's showy summits, North Korea has more nukes than ever and missiles that can hit the U.S.

  • High court takes up case on virus relief funding for tribes

    The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that will determine who is eligible to receive more than $530 million in federal virus relief funding set aside for tribes more than a year ago. More than a dozen Native American tribes sued the U.S. Treasury Department to keep the money out of the hands of Alaska Native corporations, which provide services to Alaska Natives but do not have a government-to-government relationship with the United States. The question raised in the case set for oral arguments Monday is whether the corporations are tribes for purposes of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which defines “tribes” under a 1975 law meant to strengthen their abilities to govern themselves.

  • Couple’s lucky streak continues with a second prize in North Carolina lottery

    The couple from York County, South Carolina, split the lump sum.

  • Biden's appeals for action on guns, policing face reality

    As the nation struggles with yet another mass shooting and faces a reckoning over the deaths of Black men at the hands of police, President Joe Biden is calling for action. Three months into his presidency, Biden's robust agenda is running up against the realities of his narrow Democratic majority on Capitol Hill and the Senate's limited ability to tackle multiple pieces of large-scale legislation at once. With the White House focusing first on a sweeping coronavirus relief package and now a sprawling infrastructure plan that is likely to dominate the congressional calendar for months, issues like gun control and police reform appear likely to take a back seat.

  • Massive gasoline spill near Huntersville even worse than company thought, state says

    ‘Unacceptable,” North Carolina environmental chief says of Colonial Pipeline Co. constantly revised estimate.

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Hall scores again, Swayman solid as Bruins blank Islanders

    Taylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots in his first career shutout and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0 on Friday, their second win over New York in two nights. David Pastrnak added his 17th goal of the season and Curtis Lazar had a late empty-netter as Boston won its third straight overall and put more distance between itself and the idle New York Rangers for the East Division’s final playoff spot. Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves for the Islanders, who have lost three of four.

  • Universal background checks for gun buyers a modest step, but Republicans still reject it | Opinion

    The latest mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis makes me wonder once again who is crazier: the gunmen who carry out these murders or the millions of Americans who vote for politicians who oppose laws that could prevent these tragedies.