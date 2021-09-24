Biden used curse words that start with 'F' and 'A' after discovering Trump's golf 'toys' in the White House, including a giant video screen: book

President Joe Biden talks to reporters during the first news conference of his presidency in the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Biden was apparently not impressed by Trump's imprint on the White House.

He called Trump a "fucking asshole" over "golf toys" the former president left.

Biden apparently finds the White House a cold place to live, but appreciates the staff.

President Joe Biden was apparently not fond of the personal impressions his predecessor left on the White House, according to a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, "Peril."

He referred to former President Donald Trump as a "fucking asshole" over the "golf toys" he left at the White House.

"Trump's existence permeated the White House, even the residence. One night, Biden wandered into a room where a huge video screen covered the wall. To relax, Trump used to upload programs to virtually play the world's most famous golf courses," Woodward and Costa wrote. "'What a fucking asshole,' Biden once said as he surveyed the former president's golf toys."

Biden finds the White House a cold place to reside, per the book, and privately began calling it "the tomb." The president did emphasis to aides and friends, however, that the staff at the White House were great.

"'I'm just not used to to taking off my coat and someone grabbing it and hanging it up,' Biden said. 'But they're very nice poeple,'" the book said.

The book portrayed the president as anxious to move past the Trump era.

Biden and his advisors "hated to utter Trump's name," the book said, with aides often warning each other to "avoid the 'T' word."

"Presidents live in the unfished business of their predecessors," Woodward and Costa wrote. "No one could be more aware of that than Joseph R. Biden. Jr."

The president's aides also noticed that Biden could be "prickly" at times, walking into the Oval Office "unhappy some mornings about another round of Trump talk on MSNBC's pundit roundtable, Morning Joe."

Biden and Trump have among the most awkward dynamics between any current and former president in US history. Trump has still not acknowledged that he was fairly defeated by Biden in the 2020 election, and has repeatedly peddled lies about the outcome.

