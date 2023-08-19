Biden uses Camp David backdrop hoping to broker a breakthrough in Japan-South Korea relations

President Joe Biden hosted the leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David to encourage the U.S. allies, who have been thawing their frosty relationship, to cooperate more given their shared concerns about aggression from China and North Korea. Taking place this weekend, it will be the first time that Biden has hosted world leaders at the secluded retreat nestled in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains, about an hour’s drive northwest of the White House. The rustic presidential retreat in the mountains has been a backdrop for pivotal moments in U.S. foreign policy, perhaps none more notable than the peace accord President Jimmy Carter brokered between Egypt and Israel in 1978.

