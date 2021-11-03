Biden uses trip abroad to confront China on climate, more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK, ZEKE MILLER, ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Over five days abroad at two global summits, President Joe Biden showed a new willingness to openly confront China over climate change and its lack of leadership on the global stage.

Biden ended his time at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on Tuesday by chastising Chinese President Xi Jinping for physically skipping the event and failing to make the level of commitments that roughly 100 other nations did to curb greenhouse gasses. Xi also avoided the earlier Group of 20 summit in Rome, allowing Biden to dominate the conversation as he met with his French, Italian, British and German counterparts.

"We showed up, and by showing up we’ve had a profound impact on the way I think the rest of the world is looking at the United States in its leadership role," Biden said at a Tuesday news conference wrapping up his trip abroad. Biden added that China had made a “big mistake” in bypassing the events because “they’ve lost an ability to influence people around the world.”

But Biden's global progress and willingness to challenge China — a stance that also was critical to the rise of his predecessor Donald Trump — may be lost in the fog of domestic politics.

Biden jetted back to Washington to confront his deepest challenge yet as he struggles to pass $3 trillion in new government spending, including $555 billion to combat climate change. His poll numbers are flagging. The headwinds could worsen in Congress, where a wave of retirements bodes poorly for holding on to Democratic majorities in next year’s elections.

The president stressed that he wants to compete against China, rather than have conflict. But he also showed a new strategy of using climate as a cudgel against Beijing.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters during the trip that China has an obligation to “step up” on climate and the U.S. will keep pressing Beijing. One tool might be economic penalties: Biden brokered a deal with the European Union to block “dirty steel” made possible by Chinese coal plants.

The president outlined his thinking by quoting his father at Tuesday's news conference.

“My dad had an expression. He said the only conflict worse than one that’s intended is the one that's unintended,” the president said, adding that he wants to make sure in an upcoming virtual meeting with Xi that there are no misunderstandings.

Biden was well-received on the world stage, where he shared backslaps, handshakes and elbow-bumps with global leaders across two major international summits, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyden referring to him as “dear Joe.” He scored victories on key priorities like a global minimum tax on corporations and boosted global commitments to combat climate change.

Biden insisted no world leaders had been pressing him on the fate of the budget and climate legislation back in Washington and he expressed confidence in its passage. But members of his own party are growing impatient at the delays in settling intraparty conflicts over the matter.

Since he launched his presidential campaign in 2015, Biden has cast the 21st century as a generational struggle between democracies and autocracies — principally the rising threat from China.

As much as the five-day European trip was meant to promote Biden’s message that America is back, it also was meant to highlight why he believes the U.S. must reengage with the world after four years of isolation. The president worked to forge new alliances and coalitions meant to contain Beijing from all sides, and on a host of economic, security and environmental issues.

Asked why American should commit to cutting emissions when China and Russia have not done likewise to the same degree — a frequent complaint that his predecessor cited to justify withdrawing from the 2015 Paris climate accord — Biden answered forcefully: “Because we want to be able to breathe, and we want to be able to lead the world.”

Biden issued a rare public mea culpa during the climate summit for America's step away from leadership on climate during the Trump administration.

“Those of us who are responsible for much of the deforestation and all of the problems we have so far,” Biden said, have “overwhelming obligations” to the poorer nations that account for few of the emissions yet are paying a price as the planet has grown hotter.

As for Trump’s action, he said: “I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact the United States, the last administration, pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit.”

Biden also eased a trade war with Europe that threatened to raise prices on goods in the U.S. and harm American exports ranging from motorcycles to whiskey. The new agreement would still block Chinese steel production that is coal dependent and allow his administration to devote its focus to renewed trade talks with China, as Biden maintains Trump’s pressures in a simmering economic conflict.

But the fundamental challenge between China and the U.S. on climate might be an incompatible set of world views. Biden sees the efforts to limit global warming as an opportunity to create jobs and boost economic growth as the U.S. becomes more innovative. He pronounced the next decade crucial for getting climate change under control.

China, for its part, still sees coal and oil as necessary to keep fueling an economy that is now the second-largest in the world. The country's lead negotiator at the U.N. summit said China must first become wealthier before it can transition faster to renewable energy.

“So regarding the fact that China is the current largest emitter, it’s because China is at a special development stage,” said Xie Zhenhua. China, Xie added, can accelerate its emission cuts later.

The U.S., too, still has plenty of work to do. It gets most of its energy from natural gas, and from a significant amount of coal, and Biden acknowledged during the trip that the U.S. is pushing the Gulf to pump more oil to ease gasoline prices.

China itself has committed to have a carbon neutral economy by 2060, 10 years after the U.S. The question for Biden might be how much of a difference those 10 years could make for the world’s two leading powers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

    China and Russia are urging the U.N. Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea ranging from the export of seafood and textiles to the cap on imports of refined petroleum products and the ban on its citizens working overseas and sending home their earnings. A draft resolution circulated to council members and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press stresses the economic difficulties in North Korea and says these and other sanctions should be lifted “with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population.” The Security Council initially imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first nuclear test in 2006 and made them tougher and tougher in response to further nuclear tests and an increasingly sophisticated ballistic missile program.

  • COP26 was inaccessible for Israeli minister in wheelchair

    Israel's energy minister was unable to participate in the United Nation's COP26 summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop in Glasgow on Monday because the transportation offered to her was not accessible by wheelchair, she said in a TV interview. Karine Elharrar told Israel's Channel 12 she could not reach the conference grounds because the only options to get there from the gathering area were to walk or board a shuttle that was not suited for a wheelchair. "It's sad that the United Nations, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, in 2021 doesn't worry about accessibility at its own events."

  • Joe Biden lambasts China for Xi’s absence from climate summit

    ‘It is a gigantic issue and they just walked away,’ says US president, who also criticises Russia’s failure to attend Cop26 Joe Biden: ‘How do you do that and claim to have any leadership mantle?’ Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden launched a stinging attack on China on Tuesday for the failure of the country’s president, Xi Jinping, to show up to the Cop26 UN climate summit, and failing to show leadership on the climate crisis. The US president said it was a “big mistake”

  • The China quandary for U.S. climate diplomacy

    Some U.S. progressives say America's China policy is a choice between challenging Beijing's abuses or saving the planet, but some diplomats warn the strategy won't work. Why it matters: The icy U.S.-China relationship is deepening fears that the world's leaders won't be able to work together to prevent climate catastrophes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChina is by far the world's largest carbon emitter today, but the U.S. hist

  • Biden says China made a 'big mistake' by skipping COP26 climate summit

    Biden says China made a 'big mistake' by skipping COP26 climate summit

  • Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26

    World leaders promised to protect Earth's forests, cut methane emissions and help South Africa wean itself off coal at the U.N. climate summit Tuesday — part of a flurry of deals intended to avert catastrophic global warming. Britain hailed the commitment by more than 100 countries to end deforestation in the coming decade as the first big achievement of the conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow, known as COP26 — but experts noted such promises have been made and broken before. More than 120 world leaders were heading home after two days in which they received stark warnings about the state of the Earth from Johnson, naturalist David Attenborough, Queen Elizabeth II and — most powerfully — the people of countries and regions already facing climate upheaval.

  • Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

    President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements. Speaking in a press conference before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden highlighted new efforts to stop methane leaks, protect forests, invest in new technologies and spend money on clean energy infrastructure. “I can’t think of any two days where more has been accomplished on climate than these two days," Biden said.

  • Israeli Minister Initially Denied Entry to Climate Summit Because They Couldn't Accommodate Her Wheelchair

    The U.K.'s environment secretary later offered an apology, telling the BBC in a radio interview: "We deeply regret that incident"

  • Witness: Rittenhouse said people 'were trying to hurt him'

    A friend of Kyle Rittenhouse testified that the Illinois teen was “freaking out” and “really scared” in the moments after he shot three people during street protests against racial justice, and that Rittenhouse told him he had to do it because “people were trying to hurt him.” Dominick Black, who faces his own trial for buying the 17-year-old Rittenhouse an AR-15 style rifle he wasn't old enough to legally possess, said Tuesday he was stunned when Rittenhouse called him seconds after the first shooting. Black was the first witness called after opening statements at Rittenhouse's murder trial that cast him in sharply different lights.

  • McDonald's CEO Slammed For 'Racist, Ignorant' Text Message About Shooting Deaths

    The McDonald's exec is under fire after a text to Chicago's mayor was revealed through a Freedom of Information Act request.

  • Dems aim to squeeze immigration into social spending bill — without path to citizenship

    There's still a distinct possibility the Senate rules referee will strike down the reform attempt Democrats are pushing into their $1.75 trillion bill.

  • Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

    MANILA (Reuters) -Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama "Pine Gap" from its streaming service in the Philippines, after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying the map depicted on the show was a violation of its sovereignty.

  • Breaking: Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III following DUI arrest in fatal car crash

    Breaking: Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III following DUI arrest in fatal car crash

  • The Iran nuclear deal is close to collapsing despite Biden's efforts, and experts warn 'there is no Plan B'

    "If the Vienna talks were to fail, prospects of a military escalation between Iran and Israel increase," one expert told Insider.

  • Facebook's name change is about more than bad PR

    The company may want to distract from its recent scandals, but its new name also reflects its ambition to be a dominate force in the internet of the future.

  • Biden: China made 'a big mistake' by 'not showing up' at U.N. Climate Change Conference

    President Biden criticized China on Tuesday evening, saying at the U.N. Climate Change Conference that “it’s been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China ... not showing up” at the event, also known as COP26.

  • My heart is for Glenn Youngkin. But my vote is for Terry McAuliffe as Virginia governor.

    My head knows that Republicans are a threat to our democracy, but my heart understands that Democrats are making our problems worse.

  • QAnon supporters gather over theory that JFK Jr. will emerge, announce Trump to be reinstated

    Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.

  • Supreme Court seems skeptical of Texas' 6-week abortion ban, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh saying 'there's a loophole that's been exploited'

    If Texas can hand off its enforcement authority to the general public, "no constitutional right is safe," US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said.

  • Schumer announces deal on prescription drug pricing, a key obstacle to mega-bill

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a key holdout, endorsed the agreement.