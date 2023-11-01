Biden to veto bill for Israel aid without Ukraine package – White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will veto a proposed bill by House Republicans that offers aid only to Israel, while excluding Ukraine, the White House's Office of Management and Budget said in a statement, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 31.

The bill in question totals $14.3 billion, with funding for aid to Israel achieved through cuts to the Internal Revenue Service's budget. It also separates aid for Israel from Biden's broader request for emergency funding, which includes money for Ukraine.

The White House argues that passing this bill "fails to meet the urgency of the moment by deepening our divides and severely eroding historic bipartisan support for Israel’s security."

The bill is championed by the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, who aims to separate any assistance to Kyiv and has already faced strong bipartisan opposition in the Senate, with a vote scheduled for Nov. 2.

On Oct. 20, the White House requested nearly $106 billion from Congress for Ukraine, Israel, and other priority areas, with Ukraine set to receive $61.4 billion, including $44.4 billion designated for Pentagon equipment, replenishing weapon stocks, and other military support.

