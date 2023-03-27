Biden to veto Republican energy legislation package, White House says

By Kanishka Singh and Katharine Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden would veto a Republican energy legislation package if it were to pass Congress, citing cost increases that the legislation could lead to, the White House said on Monday.

"H.R. 1 (Lower Energy Costs Act) would double the cost of energy efficiency upgrades that families need to reduce household bills and would repeal the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that will cut energy costs and boost economic development in rural and urban communities across the country," the White House said.

"Therefore, if presented to the President in its current form, he would veto it."

The Republicans plan to bring the legislation to the floor of the House of Representatives, where they hold a slim majority, for a vote this week, Representative Elise Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference, said on Monday.

Even if the bill were to pass in the House, it would face a test in its path to clear the Senate where Biden's fellow Democrats hold a narrow majority.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Katharine Jackson in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)