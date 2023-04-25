Biden will veto US House Speaker McCarthy's debt bill if it passed Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If U.S. President Joe Biden were to be presented with Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy's spending and debt bill, he would veto it, the White House said on Tuesday.

McCarthy floated a plan last week that would pair $4.5 trillion in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase in the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit. He has said the House would vote on his bill this week and has also invited Biden to discuss the debt ceiling with him.

"House Republicans must take default off the table and address the debt limit without demands and conditions," the White House said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)