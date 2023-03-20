Biden vetoes bill to block labor dept rule on ESG investing

U.S. President Biden hosts H.E. Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, for a Shamrock presentation and reception in Washington
Reuters
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday vetoed his first bill, a Republican proposal to prevent pension fund managers from basing investment decisions on factors like climate change.

"I just signed this veto because the legislation passed by the Congress would put at risk the retirement savings of individuals across the country," Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

The bill cleared Congress on March 1. The U.S. Senate voted 50-46 to adopt a resolution to overturn a Labor Department rule making it easier for fund managers to consider environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, issues for investments and shareholder rights decisions, such as through proxy voting.

The outcome highlighted Republicans' willingness to oppose their traditional allies in Wall Street and corporate America that adopt what party lawmakers characterize as "woke", liberal practices.

Two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Jon Tester, voted with Republicans. Both face re-election in Republican-leaning states in 2024. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed the bill in February.

Republicans claim the rule, which covers plans that collectively invest $12 trillion on behalf of 150 million Americans, would politicize investing by allowing plan managers to pursue liberal causes, which they say would hurt financial performance.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of interfering with private investing decisions, saying on the Senate floor that they are "forcing their own views down the throats of every company and every investor."

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden issues first veto as president, stopping block on 'woke' climate investing

    President Joe Biden issued his first veto on a block on a climate investing rule. A two-thirds majority of Congress could override Biden’s veto.

  • Pence doesn't commit to supporting Trump in 2024: 'I think we'll have better choices'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence talked about former President Donald Trump's claim he'll be arrested and whether he would support him in 2024.

  • Paul Tesori, Webb Simpson part ways; Tesori to work for rising Tour star Cameron Young

    St. Augustine native Paul Tesori has parted ways with Webb Simpson, ending one of the longest caddie-player relationships on the PGA Tour.

  • Pence says he’ll respect court’s decision on Jan. 6 testimony

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said that he would respect a court’s decision regarding his testimony in front of the federal grand jury investigating former President Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the Capitol, saying he was not asserting executive privilege to block it. Pence has thus far refused to…

  • Palestinians blast 'racist ideology' in Israeli minister's speech

    The Palestinian Authority on Monday called an Israeli minister's remarks denying the existence of the Palestinian people "conclusive evidence" of the Israeli government's "racist ideology".Israel's far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, is part of veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu's government that took office in December, one of the most right-wing in the country's history.Smotrich, who has a history of incendiary remarks, faced international rebuke earlier this month after calling for a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank to be "wiped out"."There are no Palestinians, because there isn't a Palestinian people," he said on Sunday in Paris, quoting French-Israeli Zionist activist Jacques Kupfer at an event in his memory, according to a video circulating on social media.Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said ahead of a cabinet meeting on Monday the "inflammatory statements" made by Smotrich "are consistent with the first Zionist sayings of 'a land without a people for a people without a land'".They provided "conclusive evidence of the extremist, racist Zionist ideology... of the current Israeli government", Shtayyeh argued.Evoking biblical "prophecies" that are "beginning to come true", Smotrich said: "After 2,000 years... God is gathering his people. The people of Israel are returning home.""There are Arabs around who don't like it, so what do they do? They invent a fictitious people and claim fictitious rights to the land of Israel, only to fight the Zionist movement," he said."It is the historical truth, it is the biblical truth," he added."The Arabs in Israel must hear it, as well as certain Jews in Israel who are confused -- this truth must be heard here at the Elysee Palace (in Paris), and at the White House in Washington, and everyone must hear this truth."- 'Inflammatory' -The minister, who met no French government officials during his trip, was speaking from a lectern which featured a map of so-called Greater Israel, including the West Bank, annexed Golan Heights, blockaded Gaza Strip and Jordan -- the neighbouring Arab country that signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994.Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967, when it also seized east Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights.Smotrich's comments came as Israeli and Palestinian representatives met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Shiekh along with Egyptian, Jordanian and US officials for "extensive discussions on ways to de-escalate tensions between the Palestinians and Israelis," according to a joint statement.The Jordanian foreign ministry on Monday condemned the minister's remarks, calling them "extremist racism" and Smotrich himself an "extremist".It warned in a statement that his "use of a map... that encompasses the border of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan" may be in violation of the 1994 peace accord.Hamas, Gaza's Islamist rulers, said the comments revealed the "racist and fascist policies" of Israel, urging the international community to take a "firm stance".- Huwara 'wiped out' -Smotrich had called in early March for the Palestinian town of Huwara to be "wiped out" after two Israelis were shot dead there by an alleged Hamas militant.After the shooting, hundreds of rampaging Israeli settlers torched Palestinian homes and cars in the West Bank town, and a Palestinian man was killed in the nearby village of Zaatara.Speaking last month, the United Nations'&nbsp;Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland called for the "cycle of violence" in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to be "stopped immediately".Violence has intensified in the West Bank in recent months, coinciding with Netanyahu's return to office.Since the start of the year, the conflict has claimed the lives of 86 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.Fourteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.On Sunday, while talks were underway in Egypt, an Israeli was seriously wounded in a shooting attack in Huwara.he-gb/ami/jsa

  • Spring? Video shows snow as far as eye can see in Lake Tahoe area as season changes

    It’s the third snowiest year since 1946.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly flew with Russian pilots in the Navy and with NASA, and he said the Russian fighter jet running into a US drone shows 'how incompetent they are'

    Sen. Mark Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot, compared the drone incident to the "incompetence that we see on the battle field every day in Ukraine."

  • A Ukrainian soldier wondered if the Russians advancing on Bakhmut are on drugs: 'Otherwise, how can they go to certain death?'

    No evidence has emerged that Russia or the Wagner Group have given its soldiers drugs. But it's not the first time Ukrainian soldiers have wondered about it.

  • Hakeem Jeffries Pummels Kevin McCarthy With New Name For Weaponization Committee

    "They continue to peddle conspiracy theories led by this so-called weaponization committee," the House Democratic leader said of the GOP majority.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Against Donald Trump’s Protest Demands

    GAELEN MORSERep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cautioned MAGA-diehards who plan to protest against Donald Trump’s possible indictment after the former president repeatedly called on his supporters to take to the streets.In a rare move, the MAGA-loving congresswomen split from Trump’s call for nationwide protests, worried that such events could be hijacked and turn violent.“There are a lot of concerns about protests because of people like Ray Epps and Scaffold Commander,” Greene told The Daily Be

  • American company outraged after Mexican military, police seized Caribbean facility: 'This is insane'

    The apparent seizure of an American company's operations in Mexico by the country's military and local police has sparked outrage on Capitol Hill and by the company's top executive.

  • Rachel Maddow Goes After Trump's Arrest Rant: 'He Is Playing With' Fire

    The MSNBC host didn't hold back about the former president following his Truth Social post that claimed he would be arrested on Tuesday.

  • GOP Rep. Says Trump Indictment Will ‘Blow Over’ Because He’ll Just No-Show

    NewsmaxRep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) suggested on Monday morning that former President Donald Trump could just make a possible indictment over alleged hush money payments to a porn star go away by simply ignoring it.Appearing on pro-Trump channel Newsmax, the MAGA-boosting congresswoman argued that the “case is garbage” and “isn’t going anywhere” before predicting that Trump simply wouldn’t cooperate if an indictment comes down.“It’s really the worst of our system on display here and it’s unfortuna

  • MAGA Forum Freak Out: Chatter of a ‘Patriot Moat’ Around Mar-a-Lago to Keep Trump Out of Jail

    Posters on "The Donald" are calling for "Civil War" if the former president is indicted

  • Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over potential arrest

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said “the circus continues” in response to a question about former President Trump claiming he’ll be arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged hush-money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels — and also urged his supporters to protest. “The circus continues. I mean, look, he only…

  • Watch: Putin heckled during Mariupol visit

    Vladimir Putin was heckled by a Mariupol resident during his visit to the destroyed city on Sunday.

  • DeSantis Condemns Political Trump Prosecution, Takes Swipe at Former President for Porn Star Cover Up

    Ron DeSantis said he doesn't know anything about hush-money payments to porn stars, but he does condemn Alvin Bragg's approach.

  • Trump moves to quash Georgia election probe

    Former President Trump is moving to quash a Georgia investigation into his efforts to influence the outcome of the 2020 election, seeking to bar the use of any evidence presented to a grand jury reviewing the matter. In a 50-page filing in a Fulton County court, Trump’s attorneys blasted the investigation as “confusing, flawed, and,…

  • Russia reacts to German minister's statement about Berlin’s readiness to arrest Putin

    Russia will “make a legal assessment” of a statement by German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann's that Berlin is ready to arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he appears in the country, a senior Russian official has said.

  • Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit

    President Vladimir Putin wasn't waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Russia on Monday for a high-profile visit. Russia's standard protocol for visiting dignitaries calls for them to be welcomed at the airport by a lower-ranking Cabinet official. Many observers argue that the fighting in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China for support as the country becomes isolated from the West.