Biden’s Vindictive Capital-Gains Tax Hike

The Editors
·4 min read

That the Biden administration has enormous confidence in the government’s ability to invest wisely is no secret, however ill-founded that confidence may turn out to be. So there is a certain perverse logic to its proposal to fund, at least in part, the newest proposed spending spree with a dramatic increase in the capital-gains tax rates paid by — a bit of class warfare always helps — “the rich.” To believe that this will not discourage investment is to believe that those investors who are subject to the tax disregard post-tax returns. That’s not likely. They will either demand a higher price for their capital, or put an increased premium on safety, or search for investments that offer less in the way of growth, but more in the way of tax shelter. Others may choose to consume more and invest less. Some would-be entrepreneurs, meanwhile, will decide not to give up their day jobs. None of these developments would be good for the economy and those who would benefit from its flourishing.

Turning to the grim details, if this proposal is approved, those earning more than $1 million a year will face a top tax rate on long-term capital gains of 43.4 percent (once the Obamacare surtax on net investment income is thrown in), compared with 23.8 percent today. That would be a top rate higher — generally much higher — than anywhere in Europe, and that’s before considering what state and local taxes can do to the math. Those living in high-tax states such as California and New York will be looking at a top rate in excess of 54 percent, and for those lucky enough to be resident in de Blasio’s New York City, over 58 percent. Those who have been making plans to leave will get moving, and others are likely to join them, something that would come as a major blow to their governments’ already-shaky finances.

Some defenders of this increase argue that it will lead to a “fairer” tax system. Leaving aside the fact that the U.S. income-tax system is already sharply progressive, as well as the unequal treatment of capital losses and gains under current rules, this also ignores the way that the tax is levied on nominal capital gains. No adjustment is made for inflation, which even at the relatively low rates of recent years can matter, particularly if the asset is held over a longer period (which is what those who rail against “speculation” claim to want). This will be of even more relevance if relief provided by the “step up” in the cost basis on death is pared back. And if inflation picks up . . .

The assumption that this increase will affect only the rich does not hold up, and not just because the real value of that $1 million will almost certainly be allowed to erode. Beyond that, there is the case of the small entrepreneur who has spent a lifetime building up his or her business, perhaps forgoing income to do so. When the time comes to sell that business, to the extent that the gain (plus any other income) tops $1 million in nominal terms, he or she will be subject to the top rate payable by the rich, a Croesus just for a year. Thereafter it may well be a different matter, but the money will have gone for good.

On the question of equity, there is also the claim that capital-gains tax is a form of double taxation. This is not necessarily the strongest of arguments, but it has the most force when it comes to the sale of a stock by a holder who has already paid tax on the dividends received (something that is itself a form of double taxation, given that dividends are paid out of post-tax income).

Taxes are sometimes used to deliver a message as well as to raise money. If the effect of raising the top rate on capital gains to a level so high that any increase in revenue starts to go into reverse, as it is likely to do (people respond to disincentives), then the motivation for such a move will be interpreted as an attempt at crude and vindictive leveling down: We can think of more enticing investment environments.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Capital Gains Tax May Not Derail Wall Street Rally: 5 Top Picks

    With the economy firming and Biden's proposed capital gains tax hike unlikely to stall the stock market rally, it's prudent to invest in growth stocks like Conns (CONN), Dillards (DDS) & L Brands (LB).

  • Biden’s plan to raise capital-gains taxes on the rich is good politics but bad economics

    For an administration that wants to rebuild an economy with 21st century priorities, increasing investment should be at the top of the list

  • Biden committed to increasing capital gains tax through “stepped-up basis”

    President Biden is committed to increasing capital gains taxes for the richest Americans when they die, before they pass wealth to their heirs, according to people familiar with the matter.Why it matters: Eliminating the so-called stepped-up basis is central to Biden’s plan to find additional revenue to pay for the roughly $1.5 trillion in new spending he'll unveil during a major speech Wednesday night.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“It is important to tax gains at death when you raise the maximum capital gains tax rate,” said Leonard Burman, of the Urban Institute's Tax Policy Center. “Otherwise, rich people would go through contortions to hold assets until death and avoid the 43.4% (plus state tax) rate.”“If you are also ending step-up basis at death (as Biden proposes), the revenue-maximizing rate is much higher — plausibly above 43.4%,” wrote Jason Furman, a Council of Economic Advisers chairman for President Obama, wrote on Twitter.The proposal is estimated to raise some $370 billion, but only if the stepped-up basis is eliminated.The intrigue: During the campaign, Biden proposed increasing estate taxes from 40% to 45%, while also dramatically decreasing the exemption from tax-free inheritances from $11 million to $3.5 million.During the president's first 100 days in office, White House 0fficials have been silent if Biden will actually propose changes to the estate tax in his next package.Using the stepped-up basis means that when assets are passed to an heir, they are reassessed — for future tax purposes — at their current value.In practice, that means an asset's increase in value is never taxed as capital gains in the original owner's lifetime, though estate taxes could still apply upon the owner's death.Driving the news: Ahead of Biden’s joint address to Congress, officials are stressing his plans are designed to target the ultra-wealthy.It’s “not the top 1%, it’s not even the top one-half of 1%,” Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, said of the president's capital gains proposals.Deese also sought to rebut arguments that nearly doubling the capital gains rate would slow economic growth.“There is no evidence of a significant impact of capital gains rates on the level of long-term investment in the economy,” he said. By the numbers: Biden’s plan to tax capital gains at the same rate as income could actually increase the deficit, according to research by analysts at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Budget Model.Increasing the top capital gains rate from 20% to 39.6% could cost the government $33 billion over 10 years if the stepped-up basis remains law.But if the stepped-up basis is eliminated — and assets are taxed at death before they are passed on — the IRS would collect $113 billion.Go deeper: There’s a debate among economists about what the revenue-maximizing rate for capital gains should be, even if the stepped-up basis isn’t eliminated.The consensus had been in the 28% to 32% range, according to David Herzig, a tax principal with Ernst & Young's private client service tax practice.But those calculations would need to be reconfigured if the stepped-up basis is taken off the books.“In the absence of stepped-up basis at death, we estimate that it would be in the low 40s,” said John Ricco, associate director at the Penn Wharton Budget Model.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden eyes $80 billion IRS boost to help fund family programs: NY Times

    President Joe Biden will seek an extra $80 billion to fund U.S. tax collections that would help pay for his plan to bolster childcare, universal prekindergarten education and paid leave for workers, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Democratic president's proposal to boost the Internal Revenue Service's budget over 10 years would help the agency curb tax evasion through audits of high earners and large corporations and include new disclosure requirements, the Times said, citing two people familiar with the plan. Representatives for the White House and the U.S. Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS, had no immediate comment.

  • Biden to push trillions in investment, plead for police reform in Congress speech

    Washington (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion package for families and education in his first joint speech to Congress on Wednesday, as he stresses the need to invest to compete with China, the White House said. Biden will argue that the new package – which together with an earlier infrastructure and jobs plan totals around $4 trillion, rivaling the annual federal budget – is a once-in-a-generation investment vital to America's future. The U.S. president will also plead directly with lawmakers to pass legislation to curb police violence, senior administration officials say.

  • Schumer Awaiting Panel’s Recommendation before Taking Stance on Court-Packing

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) will not say whether he supports court-packing until he has received a recommendation on the issue from a bipartisan commission that President Biden has tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court. “Look, the bottom line is that I’m waiting to hear what President Biden’s commission says about the Supreme Court, and they’re going to look at many different aspects,” Schumer said Tuesday. The Senate majority leader’s comments come after Democratic lawmakers unveiled legislation earlier this month to expand the Supreme Court from nine justices to 13. Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) is sponsoring the Judiciary Act in the Senate, while Representatives Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.) and Hank Johnson (D., Ga.) will serve as its advocates in the House. While Schumer is remaining neutral, other Democrats have come out against the bill, including Senator Michael Bennet (D., Colo.) who recently told Politico, “I don’t think the American public is interested in having the Supreme Court expanded.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) says she has “no intention to bring” Nadler’s bill to the House floor. The legislation is the culmination of months of pressure from left-wing members of the party to do so after Republicans moved to quickly confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the election last fall. Shortly after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg created a vacancy on the court in September, Schumer himself painted a dire picture of the political climate should Republicans move forward with filling her seat on the court, saying the move would take the Senate down a “dangerous path.” “I worry for the future of this chamber if the Republican majority proceeds down this dangerous path. If a Senate majority over the course of six years steals two Supreme Court seats using completely contradictory rationales, how could we expect to trust the other side again?” he said at the time. “If, when push comes to shove, when the stakes are the highest, the other side will double-cross their own standards when it’s politically advantageous, tell me how this would not spell the end of this supposedly great deliberative body, because I don’t see how,” he continued. However, despite repeated calls from progressives to expand the court to supersede the 6-3 conservative majority, Biden repeatedly dodged questions regarding his stance on expanding the Supreme Court and instead promised to form a bipartisan commission. The 36-member panel will perform a 180-day study of potential changes to the Supreme Court, including court-packing and setting term limits for justices. As the commission is not set to issue specific guidance at the conclusion of its study, it remains to be seen if the panel will ultimately clarify Biden’s stance on the issue. Yet even Justice Stephen Breyer, a liberal, cautioned earlier this month that court-packing for political gain could undermine public trust in the court and its decisions. “I hope and expect that the court will retain its authority,” Breyer said. “But that authority, like the rule of law, depends on trust, a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics. Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that perception, further eroding that trust.”

  • Apple’s new macOS update improves iOS app controls – here’s how it works

    Macs running on Apple’s M1 system-on-chip (SoC) have been widely praised in reviews. They’re fast and energy-efficient, which are great features for laptops and an ongoing nightmare for Intel. The M1 chip is so powerful that Apple feels comfortable using it on a variety of devices. The list includes the 2021 iPad Pro models, the late 2020 MacBook Air, Pro, and Mac mini, and the 2021 iMac. M1 Macs also have another advantage over Intel Macs in addition to speed and energy consumption: Native support for iPhone and iPad apps. That’s a great feature to have, as the iOS App Store far exceeds the capabilities of the Mac App Store. Having iPhone apps run natively on M1 Macs isn’t enough, however. The iOS apps have been conceived with specific types of interaction that are not available on Mac. The apps are designed for a touchscreen experience on mobile devices that you hold in your hands. On Mac, you’ll have to control the apps with a keyboard and mouse or touchpad, which might be impossible to do in some apps, especially games. Apple has just fixed that problem with a great new tool. It’s called Touch Alternatives, and it enables specific iPhone gestures on Mac. Apple just released the macOS Big Sur 11.3 update, which includes the new Touch Alternatives settings for iOS and iPadOS apps. Apple described the feature in a Mac App Store story that explains how iPhone and iPad apps behave on M1 Macs. The overall experience is similar to what you’d expect from macOS applications. Each app runs in its own window, and you can interact with the various menus and content available in the app. Controlling games made for a touchscreen device might be more challenging on M1 Macs, and that’s where the new Touch Alternative setting comes in handy. You’ll have to enable Touch Alternatives on a per-app basis by going into the Preferences menu: Your Mac’s keyboard, trackpad, and mouse work as you’d expect with these apps, but enabling Touch Alternatives (via an app’s Preferences window) lets you perform gestures such as tilting, tapping, and swiping using your Mac’s keyboard and trackpad. You can also emulate game-controller actions in iPhone and iPad games that support controllers. Here are the type of Touch Alternatives controls that can be enabled for iPhone apps running on an M1 Mac: Tilt: Press the W, A, S, and D keys to tilt your device Multi-touch: Hold Option to use a trackpad as a virtual touch screen Drag: Scroll to drag from the mouse pointer Tap: Press Space to tap the center of the screen Swipe: Press the arrow keys to swipe from the center of the screen The following image gives you a visual of the keyboard arrangement of these Touch Alternative controls: They’re not an ideal replacement for a touch-first interface, and playing some iPhone games might be a lot more difficult on a Mac. But Touch Alternative should at least make it easier than before.

  • The corporate tax angle no one is talking about

    Changes in the U.S. tax code are a top of mind consideration for investors.

  • Many colleges will mandate coronavirus vaccines

    A slew of colleges and universities are embracing vaccine mandates — a controversial tool that other large institutions have chosen to avoid, at least for now.The big picture: For the most part, getting Americans vaccinated is an act of persuasion. But public and private schools alike are taking a harder tack.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: More than 75 college campuses have said they will require students or faculty to be vaccinated in order to return to campus for the fall semester, according to a tracker from the Chronicle of Higher Education. More are expected to follow. The University of California and the California State University systems — with a combined 1 million students and employees — joined the list last week. Their mandate will only take effect once a vaccine gains full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.The intrigue: Some institutions have held back on mandates for the COVID-19 shots because they feel there is too much "legal gray area" while the vaccines are still under an emergency use authorization, said Chris Marsicano, executive director of the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College."Colleges, especially those who haven’t announced whether they’re mandating the vaccines yet, are hoping and praying that students will get it on their own," Mariscano said.Once a vaccine is fully FDA approved, "you will see a flood of colleges" imposing mandates, he said.The state of play: Requiring vaccinations is much easier and cheaper than testing, quarantines and contact tracing, which cost schools millions of dollars last year."The case for requiring vaccines makes a lot of sense with universities," said John Bailey, former deputy policy director at the Commerce Department and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. And that will help schools' bottom lines, too. "We know that a number of students deferred going to college because they didn’t want to pay full tuition prices for Zoom-level courses," Bailey said.Go deeper: College students are eager to get vaccinatedMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Protests reveal generational divide in immigrant communities

    When protests began in a Minneapolis suburb after a white police officer fatally shot a Black man, 21-year-old Fatumata Kromah took to the street, pushing for change she says is essential to her Liberian immigrant community. Meanwhile, 40-year-old Matilda Kromah feared stepping outside her home as trauma associated with the Liberian civil war suddenly rushed back into her life, two decades after she escaped the conflict. The two women, whose shared last name is common among Liberians, have seen their lives changed amid the unrest that has sometimes engulfed Minneapolis in the months since George Floyd's death.

  • Knicks' brutal upcoming schedule could make playoff push tricky

    Monday’s loss to Phoenix left the Knicks tied with Atlanta for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • Cuomo Questions Census Accuracy after NY Loses House Seat

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state is exploring its legal options after losing a congressional seat due to population shifts recorded in the 2020 census. The Empire State came up just 89 residents short of keeping the seat, the Census Bureau said Monday when it released the results of the count. The seat was reassigned to a different state. Cuomo claimed that the total count may have been off and accused the Trump administration of making illegal immigrants “nervous to come forward” during the counting process. “I do believe the federal government had a chilling effect,” he said. “We’re looking at legal options because when you’re talking about 89 — that could be a minor mistake in counting, right?” Cuomo is a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump and had blamed the former administration for an array of troubles afflicting New York; the governor repeatedly blasted Trump’s pandemic response when the state became a coronavirus hot spot last spring. However, in recent weeks Cuomo has faced a number of scandals himself, including over his administration’s efforts to conceal the total coronavirus death toll in the state’s nursing homes. The Democratic governor has also been accused of sexual misconduct by at least nine women. Though he is the subject of investigations by state lawmakers and the state attorney general, he has refused to resign. The reapportionment, which is the result of residents fleeing the state, will bring New York from 27 congressional districts to 26. Preliminary data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in December showed that roughly 126,000 people left New York between July 2019 and July 2020. The state lost about 1.4 million residents to other states from 2010 to 2019, according to a report by the Empire Center released in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the U.S. It is unclear which House seat will be eliminated, though it is likely to belong to a Republican, according to Fox News.

  • 'Come see it for yourself': Fox gets an exclusive inside look at cartel operations

    Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez, Texas deputy of public safety, gives ‘America’s Newsroom’ an exclusive inside look at how cartels operate along the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant faces backlash for hand gesture associated with white supremacy

    The player introductions from Tuesday’s Jeopardy! caused quite an uproar on Twitter as many viewers were left wondering if returning champion Kelly Donohue made a hand gesture which has been classified as a symbol of hate by the Anti-Defamation League. The symbol, which is often referred to as the “OK” sign, has been tied to white supremacists. Context does matter. One fan pointed out that Donohue held up fingers during his previous introductions in correlation to how many games he had won, and coming into Tuesday he had won three games so he held up three fingers. What Donohue hoped to communicate with his gesture is open to interpretation, but it should be noted that his third place earnings did help make our global society a little bit better. “Jeopardy!” donated $23,600 to Justice Defenders, which brings legal support to those who wouldn't otherwise have it in East Africa.

  • Biden to unveil sprawling $1.8T plan to boost child care, families

    The plan will invest in social welfare and family assistance programs aimed at redistributing the nation's wealth and lifting millions of Americans out of poverty.

  • Rent Crisis Spirals for Landlords Awaiting $47 Billion in Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a year since Covid-19 lockdowns put millions of apartment dwellers out of work, almost $47 billion in U.S. government rent relief is hitting the streets. For many landlords, it’s coming much too slowly.Joaquin Villanueva, an airport janitor who owns a three-unit rental house in East Boston, had to take out a home-equity loan just to pay the bills. One tenant, eight months behind on rent, vanished one night in March. An unemployed restaurant dish washer in another unit owes $5,000.“I don’t want to lose my house so I’m doing whatever I have to do,” said the El Salvadoran immigrant who wipes the floors at nearby Logan International Airport. “I’m not rich like a Donald Trump.”While the government passed sweeping measures last year to prevent mass homelessness among renters, there was no targeted help for mom-and-pop property owners who provide much of America’s affordable housing. Like their tenants, these landlords are more likely to be nonwhite or to be immigrants using real estate for their economic foothold. Now, mortgage, maintenance and tax bills are piling up, putting landlords in danger of losing their buildings or being forced to sell to wealthier investors hunting for distressed deals.The tens of billions of dollars that Congress allocated for rent relief -- starting in December and then with a second allotment in March -- was supposed to help by covering back rent and unpaid utility bills. But the rollout has been moving at the speed of bureaucracy, which varies from state to state.“The fact that we’re over a year into the pandemic really puts a lot of these landlords at risk,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president at RealtyTrac, which provides property data for investors.Rent shortfalls have drained owners and tenants of goodwill. But to save themselves, both sides will need to cooperate. Local governments, to prevent fraud, often require long, detailed applications signed by both parties.There’s little data showing what share of landlords are in desperate situations, but it doesn’t take much to fall behind if income stops coming from one tenant in a small building. With each passing month, the problems get bigger and harder to solve.Many landlords don’t qualify for federal Covid-19 mortgage forbearance, because less than a third have mortgages backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or another federal agency. And local governments can’t afford to forgo property taxes, especially in cities that have been hard-hit by the pandemic.“The long-term concern here, over the course of a few years, is that a growing share of mom and pop landlords will be forced to sell and rents will go up,” said Peter Hepburn, an assistant professor of sociology at Rutgers University who researches housing inequality. “There’s a lot of private equity interest and a real possibility of growing consolidation.”Lincoln Eccles, who owns a 14-unit building in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, says he is flooded with unsolicited phone calls, texts and e-mails from investors. Selling would bring some relief -- the pandemic has put him a year behind on taxes and gas bills. But he’d like to pass the building, acquired by his Jamaican immigrant father, to his first son, born this month.Still, headaches are mounting. One tenant owes more than $40,000 in back rent, five units are empty and Eccles can’t afford to replace or even fix a boiler that broke down again in March. The rent relief program will help only so much. He’s unlikely to get government grants to cover losses from a tenant who left in November owing $96,000.Small owners are getting hit from many directions, said Roy Ho, who runs the Property Owners Association of Greater New York, which has 800 members who are mostly Chinese. Some also have retail businesses or are commercial landlords with stores, nail salons and restaurants now fighting to stay afloat.Some of their residential tenants left the city during the pandemic, leaving vacancies, while others paid late or not at all, Ho said. The situation can get awkward when owners and renters live in the same building.“It’s difficult to have a complete breakdown when one is living upstairs and the other downstairs,” he said. “But because of Covid, they talk less.”Landlords are constrained by government bans from evicting tenants who missed rent during the pandemic. The federal moratorium will expire June 30, unless President Joe Biden extends it again.Some property owners say eviction bans leave them saddled with tenants who were delinquent even before the pandemic. But many renters are in the same boat as landlords with debts mounting, said Cea Weaver, campaign coordinator for Housing Justice For All in New York.“The eviction ban is a blunt instrument, but it’s needed,” Weaver said.Even as the pace of payments pick up, other challenges are looming. The way Congress allocated the money gave an outsize share to smaller states with low renter populations.New York’s $2.4 billion portion of the funds, for instance, is expected to cover less than 80% of back rent, utilities and late fees owed in the state as of March, according to estimates from Moody’s Analytics. In Illinois, it’s just 45%. Vermont, however, gets a roughly $350 million allocation, enough to pay for the state’s need more than nine times over.While Congress provided the Treasury Department with authority to fix any mismatch in funding, the reallocation can’t happen for several more months.Emergency rental assistance has been slow to get to tenants and landlords because it’s a massive undertaking that involves multiple layers of government, said Stockton Williams, the executive director of the National Council of State Housing Agencies.Governments are trying to distribute a pot of money that’s far greater than the roughly $4 billion in rental assistance that some states and cities struggled to dole out last year. Now, they’ll have to comply with regulations that Congress set out over how the money can be spent, along with additional requirements they might have added.“Standing up a brand new program like this that’s very high-touch and has to get out ASAP is really tough,” Williams said. A few states, including Alaska, Kentucky and Virginia, have moved quickly, he said. California and Texas, big states with big allocations, were slow at first but have picked up speed, he said.Brandon McCall had to put his student loans in forbearance and cut back on groceries and other expenses after his condo tenant in Los Angeles fell behind on the $2,050-a-month rent. Now he’s pinning his hopes on the government. The tenant applied for rental assistance in early April, shortly after the city’s relief program began. But as of late last week, there was no answer.“I lose money every month,” McCall said. “And I can’t even buy a place to live in myself.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Fed is standing aside as house prices rip higher — but here’s what could get in the way

    It seems appropriate on a day when the Federal Reserve is making an interest-rate decision to look at the most rate-sensitive sector, housing. The Case-Shiller house price report released on Tuesday, showing an 11.9% surge for the 20-city composite in the three months ending February, was jaw dropping. Bespoke Investment Group calculates the annualized rise over the last eight months for the national index was 15.3% — a stronger period than even the subprime boom, or in fact any period in the series that dates back to the mid-1980s.

  • Lowering the Medicare age could save employers a lot of money

    Reproduced from KFF; Chart: Axios VisualsEmployer plans spend more money each month, on average, on enrollees ages 60-64 than Medicare spends on people between 65 and 74, a new KFF analysis found. Why it matters: Shifting these high-cost enrollees to Medicare would likely save employers a lot of money. But it would also mean payment cuts for hospitals and doctors.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Private insurance often pays several times more than Medicare for the same services. The gap in rates is growing.That means employer coverage keeps getting more expensive — and that money ultimately comes out of the pocket of employers, employees and taxpayers. People generally use more health care services as they age, making the oldest employees the most expensive for employers to cover — and among the most lucrative patients for doctors and hospitals.Driving the news: Some Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, are pushing to lower the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 60, or even lower.Providers strongly oppose the measure, partially because they say Medicare rates are too low. By the numbers: Employer health plan spending would plummet if it no longer included older enrollees, a second KFF analysis found. If everyone 60-64 who is enrolled in large employer plans switched to Medicare, employer plan costs would drop by 15%.If everyone 55-64 left their employer plans, the costs would decrease by 30%. And if all adults 50-64 left, costs would decrease by 43%.Yes, but: Not every newly eligible person would decide to ditch their employer plan, even if they had the choice.The bottom line: "These two findings suggest that lowering the eligibility age of Medicare could have a downward effect on total national health spending," the KFF researchers conclude.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Earth is wobbling, and it’s probably our fault

    When you picture the Earth spinning in space you imagine it rotating just like a globe does, with two static poles and a line running from north to south. Unfortunately, things aren't nearly that simple, and as conditions on Earth change so do the locations of the North and South poles. Scientists have known this for some time, but in recent years the poles have begun to drift faster and more dramatically than they have in the past. There have been many theories as to why this axis drift is happening, but a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters pins it on climate change, which means it's almost certainly our own doing. In the paper, researchers draw a clear link between the increase in ice melt due to global warming and the more dramatic shifts in Earth's axis. The key is that as the ice melts it results in the transfer of mass from a static point on Earth to the oceans. This changes the way the planet moves in space and, as a result, causes a wobble that is measurable in the motion of our planet's poles. When water freezes into glaciers that are static on land it constitutes what is known as terrestrial water storage. Global warming has resulted in a dramatic reduction in terrestrial water storage in many parts of the world, and when that ice melts the resulting water joins Earth's oceans. The researchers used models to simulate Earth's polar drift after the 1990s using two sets of data. One is based on a stored water loss rate from 1981 through 2020, using data from 2002 through 2020 and stretching it out over an additional two decades. The second model assumes that the ice melt rate increased as observed from 2002 through 2020, meaning that it wasn't as dramatic in the decades prior. As you might have guessed, the second model is the one that much more closely resembles what scientists are observing now with regard to the Earth's axis. "The accelerated terrestrial water storage decline resulting from glacial ice melting is thus the main driver of the rapid polar drift toward the east after the 1990s. This new finding indicates that a close relationship existed between polar motion and climate change in the past," the researchers write. How this axis shift might change as we move forward is anyone's guess. If we can't get climate change under control, the axis drift is likely to not only continue but become more dramatic as the years pass. We've never dealt with something like this before so we have very little information to go on if we're trying to predict how severe polar drift might change our planet's climate and, as a result, daily life.

  • Southwest execs reveal the reason the airline doesn't fly to Canada yet is because its system isn't set up to accept Canadian dollars

    By the end of 2022, all except one of America's six largest airlines will be flying to Canada with Southwest's absence not going unnoticed.