Biden to visit Israel as concerns grow over conflict escalating

President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday in a show of support as the US works to prevent the war with Hamas from spreading across the region.

The trip was announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said Mr Biden would visit at "a critical moment for Israel, for the region and the world".

Mr Blinken, who spoke in Tel Aviv on Monday, said the president would stress "ironclad" commitment to Israel.

Mr Biden is also expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The decision to go ahead with the landmark visit followed more than seven hours of negotiations between the president, Mr Blinken and Mr Netanyahu's war cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

When announcing the plans, Mr Blinken said the president would make clear that "Israel has the right and the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and prevent future attacks".

He also said Mr Biden would receive a briefing on Israel's war aims and strategy, and hear "how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimises civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow [to] civilians in Gaza".

ANALYSIS: US in diplomatic dash to contain Gaza conflict

The trip comes as concern over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip grows. More than a million people have been displaced inside Gaza, which is one of the world's most densely populated territories.

Washington estimates that 500 to 600 Americans remain trapped there.

"It is critical that aid begin flowing into Gaza as soon as possible," Mr Blinken said, adding that the US and Israel had agreed to "develop a plan" to get aid to civilians there.

He also said Mr Biden would work to try to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas, which the US and other Western governments have designated a terrorist organisation.

More on Israel Gaza war

Israel has said at least 199 people are believed to have been taken hostage after the group launched its unprecedented attack from Gaza on 7 October.

At least 1,400 people were killed when gunmen breached the border and infiltrated Israeli communities.

More than 2,700 people have been killed in retaliatory air strikes against Gaza by the Israeli military. Israel has also massed troops along the border ahead of an expected ground offensive.

That offensive, however, is likely to be delayed until after Mr Biden's departure from Israel although officials in the country have not commented on this.

Iran earlier warned that Israel would not be allowed to act in Gaza without consequences. Its foreign minister said it could take "pre-emptive action" against Israel in the coming hours.

It is thought that would involve the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon, which has been exchanging fire with Israel in recent days.

The comment highlighted concern over the risk of a broader regional conflict breaking out, and the US and other Western countries have warned Iran against any escalation.

After visiting Israel, Mr Biden will travel to Amman in Jordan where he will meet King Abdullah, Egypt's President Al-Sisi and the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas.

Those talks will largely focus on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, White House officials said.

Mr Blinken, meanwhile, has visited a number of countries in the Middle East since the Hamas attack including Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.