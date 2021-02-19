Biden tours Pfizer plant as weather causes vaccine delays

  • President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Biden is heading to Michigan to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • President Joe Biden arrives at Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport to visit a Pfizer manufacturing site, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden arrives at Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport to visit a Pfizer manufacturing site, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden stands at the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Biden is heading to Michigan to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office after traveling to Georgetown University to receive ashes for Ash Wednesday, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden stands on stage during a break in a televised town hall event at Pabst Theater, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 6

Biden

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Biden is heading to Michigan to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extreme winter weather has dealt the first major setback to the Biden administration's planned swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines, delaying shipment of three days' worth of shots, or about 6 million doses.

The disruptions caused by frigid temperatures, snow and ice left the White House scrambling to work with states to make up lost ground even as President Joe Biden was set to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo, Michigan. The president's trip itself had been pushed back a day to Friday due to a storm affecting the nation’s capital.

White House coronavirus response adviser Andy Slavitt said Friday that the federal government, states and local vaccinators are going to have to redouble efforts to catch up. The setback from sprawling winter storms comes just as the vaccination campaign seemed to be on the verge of hitting its stride. All the backlogged doses should be delivered in the next several days, Slavitt said, still confident that the pace of vaccinations will recover.

Biden was set to meet with workers at a plant that's producing one of the two federally-approved COVID-19 shots. According to the CDC, the two-dose Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has been administered about 30 million times since it received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11.

Nonetheless bad weather forced many injection sites to temporarily close, from Texas to New England, and held up shipments of needed doses.

In Memphis, a city where some of the doses are stranded, the storm stymied 77-year-old Bill Bayne in his pursuit of his second dose. He got his first shot Jan. 29 and was told he’d hear back about the second sometime this week. With local vaccination sites shut down, no notification came.

Bayne said the eight inches of snow outside his home is the most he’s seen in 50 years of living there.

“I want that shot bad enough,” Bayne said. "I would’ve gotten there some way.”

White House adviser Slavitt said the 6 million doses delayed won’t spoil and the vaccine is “safe and sound” under refrigeration in warehouses.

But as shipments resume and scale up, vaccinators in communities across the country are going to have to work overtime to get shots into arms. “We as an entire nation will have to pull together to get back on track,” Slavitt told reporters at the White House coronavirus briefing.

Slavitt said about 1.4 million doses were being shipped Friday as the work of clearing the backlog begins.

A confluence of factors combined to throw off the vaccination effort. First, shippers like FedEx, UPS, and pharmaceutical distributor McKesson all faced challenges with snowed-in workers. Then, said Slavitt, road closures in many states kept trucks from delivering their assigned doses of vaccine. And finally, more than 2,000 vaccination sites were in areas with power outages.

Still, the government is going ahead with plans to open five new mass vaccination centers, one in Philadelphia, and four others in the Florida cities of Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

The U.S. had administered an average of 1.7 million doses per day in the week that ended on Tuesday, evidence that the pace of the vaccination program was picking up. Now, the question is how long it will take to recover from the impact of the weather-related delays.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House was closely monitoring vaccine deliveries and working with manufacturers, shipping companies and states to speed their distribution.

The delays were so severe that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday suggested he would explore sending his state’s national guard to collect doses from icebound shipping hubs in Memphis, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky.

The Republican governor said the state “may have some real issues with supply delivery this week,” and “we have been told it would be a few days late, based on some of the issues around weather in other parts of the country.”

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that it was expecting delays on about 90% of its expected 120,000 doses this week and warned that the delays could cascade into next week.

“Even if the roads are clear in Virginia, the fulfillment of orders and the movement of these vaccine and ancillary supplies may be delayed in other parts of the country,” the department said in a news release.

In North Carolina, none of the more than 163,000 first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine scheduled to arrive this week have been delivered by Biden’s administration, the state health department said. The state also noted that only a limited number of the nearly 127,000 expected Pfizer vaccines have been shipped.

Oklahoma moved to reschedule vaccine clinics to this weekend, when it expects its 110,000 doses to be delivered, aiming to make up appointments from this week.

The ripple effects extended far beyond areas experiencing winter weather. In Arizona, the bulk of the state’s anticipated shipment of Moderna doses was delayed until early next week, forcing the postponement of some vaccination appointments.

The White House is encouraging states to extend hours for vaccination clinics once they reopen and to swiftly rebook postponed appointments.

“We want to make sure that as we’ve lost some time in some states for people to get needles in arms, that our partners do all they can to make up that lost ground,” said coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients.

Recommended Stories

  • Tensions start to emerge in Biden’s dance with governors

    Some governors are increasingly rankled by federal maneuvers like moving vaccine out of their control, creating early friction as Biden wraps up his first month.

  • Biden to visit Pfizer factory as Americans clamor for more COVID-19 vaccine supply

    President Joe Biden heads to Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Friday to visit the Pfizer Inc manufacturing plant that is churning out COVID-19 vaccines, as state and local governments across the country clamor for more. Biden is due to tour Pfizer's largest manufacturing site and its only facility in the United States making the COVID-19 vaccine at a time when less than 15% of the U.S. population is vaccinated. The United States has rolled out ambitious vaccination programs in recent weeks that include large sites capable of putting shots into thousands of arms daily, as well as hospitals and pharmacies.

  • Billboard, posters, and signs mocking Ted Cruz go up around Texas

    Pranksters posted images of mock posters saying that Mr Cruz was missing and last seen in ‘Cancun, Mexico, leaving his state in the middle of a natural disaster,’ and calling his beard ‘weird’â

  • Biden tells world 'America is back'

    In remarks delivered virtually at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, President Biden said, "America is back" and spoke about the importance of trans-Atlantic alliances.

  • Hiker found alive in Italian Alps thanks to dog after week in sub-zero conditions

    A hiker who broke his ankle while walking in the Italian Alps and spent seven nights in the forest in freezing temperatures has credited his dog with his survival. Michele Benedet, 33, was found battered but alive by mountain rescue specialists in the Venzonossa Valley in the Friuli-Venezia-Giulia region of northern Italy. He had covered himself with a map and piles of leaves and snuggled up to his dog, a mixed breed called Ash, in order to keep warm. “If I’m alive it’s because of Ash, who kept me company,” he told rescuers.

  • 'Ludicrous': Cheap, quick COVID-19 tests have been slow to gain FDA approval, a continuing point of frustration

    Experts say the U.S. could speed up COVID-19 testing with inexpensive rapid tests, but companies have been unable to gain FDA authorization.

  • The timeline for getting a vaccine in Minnesota

    All Minnesotans, regardless of age, occupation or health conditions, can now sign up to be notified when they can make an appointment to get a COVID vaccination.But, but, but: Unless you're a teacher, senior or health care worker, it will likely still be a while. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The new state registry, released yesterday, comes as the Biden administration pledges to drastically ramp up vaccine supply in the months ahead. President Biden said on Tuesday that all Americans should be able to get a shot by July. Yes, but: At the current pace, we wouldn't vaccinate all adults in the state until December, per MPR News' data guru David Montgomery.What they're saying: "We still need to see the details about the when and how the production is going to ramp up and what it's going to translate to here at the state level," MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters yesterday."[But] if we're looking at a mid-summer timeline [for vaccinating everyone], that's a lot better news than late into the fall."State of play: More than 728,000 residents — 17% of those 18-plus — have gotten their first dose. About 286,000 are fully vaccinated. While other states have expanded eligibility, providers here remain narrowly focused on a few core groups:About 38% of seniors 65 and older have gotten a vaccine so far and the goal is for all to have access by the end of March, Malcolm said yesterday. Long-term care residents should be done even sooner. About 25% of the state's 235,000 educators are at least partially vaccinated, per MPR News. Gov. Tim Walz says the "bulk" of teachers should have access by March 8, though it's unclear whether that's realistic.MDH hasn't provided a recent update on health care workers, but Montgomery estimates that at least half have one shot. Cases among such workers are down considerably. What's next: Supply should increase again next week, to closer to 100,000 doses a week, allowing even more people to get an appointment. But Malcolm said there are still questions about the exact number of doses in the shipments — and whether inclement weather across the country will cause more delays.Meanwhile, discussions about who should be included in the next batches of eligible residents are ongoing. Between the lines: The sign-up for the registry includes more than a dozen fields, including questions about race, job and sexual orientation and whether you'd be available at short notice. Officials don't plan to use the answers to prioritize certain demographics within eligible groups for appointments at this time, but Malcolm said the data will be "helpful in making sure that we know who is getting vaccinated" and determining whether they need additional outreach targeting certain groups.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Supreme Court takes 'go-slow' approach on divisive issues as the rest of Washington reels

    By design or by luck, the Supreme Court is steering clear of hostile political debates as the rest of Washington is still reeling from Trump fallout.

  • Biden takes COVID-19 relief pitch on the road to Michigan

    President Joe Biden is taking his pitch for COVID-19 relief outside of Washington for a second time this week, heading to the politically critical state of Michigan to tour a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing site. The trip is part of an effort to continue building support for the plan that so far is popular with Americans but has no buy-in from Congressional Republicans. The President will travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Friday afternoon to deliver remarks and meet with workers at the plant, which is a critical hub for producing the vaccine, according to the White House.

  • Biden to declare major disaster for Texas amid crippling freeze

    The president said he intends to travel to the state in the coming days.

  • 'Obviously a mistake': Cruz returns from Cancun after uproar

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said his family vacation to Mexico was “obviously a mistake” as he returned stateside Thursday following an uproar over his disappearance during a deadly winter storm. The Associated Press and other media outlets reported that he had traveled out of the country with his family as hundreds of thousands of Texans were still grappling with the fallout of a winter storm that crippled the state’s power grid. Cruz said in an earlier statement Thursday that he accompanied his family to Cancun a day earlier after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends, given that school was canceled for the week.

  • People’s hauler: 2020 Toyota Hilux G A/T

    Despite the difficult circumstances faced in 2020, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) remains to be the top vehicle badge of choice for Filipinos for the same reason it held the Triple Crown recognition for almost two decades in a row—local car buyers have invested much feelings on the brand. And while it remained on top of the rankings locally and experienced much success, the local distributor for the Japanese automaker also had the most catastrophic sales decline last year, losing nearly 62,000 units in 2020 compared to 2019’s figures. Through all that, TMP remained aggressive, creating a long string of vehicle launches to make sure that they still provide the latest to their customers. Part of this long list is the 2020 iteration of the Toyota Hilux—which is still part of the eight-generation model globally. But will this nameplate help regain the performance the car manufacturer enjoyed the previous years? Let’s check out the mid-range 2020 Toyota Hilux G A/T. Dimensions It may not have class-leading dimensions with its 5,365 millimeter (mm) long (measured with rear ornament), 1,855 mm wide and 1,815 mm tall, but it definitely gets the job done with generous deck space. Aside from that, the 17 inch wheels give it more than sufficient ground clearance, making this 4x2 pick-up truck offering highly-capable on various terrains. Although for true-blue off-roading pleasure, we highly suggest the 4x4 Conquest version. Exterior The front fascia of the 2020 iteration of the Hilux G A/T was made more expressive, with the wider opening of the grille with grey housing, putting an angrier looking pick-up truck ready to dominate even the most uneven terrains. Such aesthetics gives it an uncanny resemblance to its US (larger) counterpart, the Toyota Tacoma. The black L-shape housing of the LED foglamps made the lights smaller (but it does not mean it cannot emit good amount of lighting). The stepboard for its sides and the rear bumper design (which makes it easier for people to step inside or alight the utilitarian vehicle), matches the double six-spoke design of the gun-metallic grey wheels. However, the absence of the bedliners will make one take it easy on carrying loads at the back since you may not want to dent or scratch and maintain that pristine look. Well, who wanted to have pick-ups and not maximize its capabilities, right? Almost all the eight colors (except for the variant-exclusive Emotional Red for the Conquest), would give its owners a wide array of choices, the Nebula Blue metallic gives the2020 Toyota Hilux G A/T a youthful look. Interior While it has very communicative design, the interior shows its no-nonsense engineering. Occupants will be welcomed by the fabric seats and both seats are manually adjusted (six-way for driver and four-way for passenger). While it had good comfortable textile for seats, the steering wheel enjoys leather trimming. The door trim has fabric/silver design which gives it a very homely feel. Engine Sufficient oomph is ensured with the 2020 Toyota Hilux G A/T as it shares the same powertrain as the first 4x2 variety of the Hilux Conquest models. Powering the 2020 Toyota Hilux G A/T is the 2.4 liter, four-cylinder, 16-valve, DOHC with turbocharged engine, matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. On paper, it has the capability to provide around 148 horsepower and 400 Nm. With these numbers, hauling a bed load of cargo can be carried out proficiently. Features While it is built for function as a hauler, it does not lack some of the features found in the luxury line such as the automatic climate control, six speakers and a pair of 12V sockets. It also has a display audio system that is Apple Carplay and Android Auto ready—though it is quite a smaller 6.75 inch display compared to the 8 inch found in Conquest variants. For safety, it has the usual host of features such as the anti-brake lock (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), hill start assist and hill descent control (HAS-HDC), and rear sonar for reverse parking it with ease. Aside from these, the steering wheel is flatly and neatly-arranged, thus avoiding much attention when in motion. Conclusion Priced at P1.295 million, and with TMP holding on to their goal of maintaining its lead in the segment this year, the Toyota Hilux—even the mid variant 2020 Toyota Hilux G A/T can definitely provide that balancing act of practicality and serviceability for the country’s market. Photos from Ruben D. Manahan IV Also read: Toyota PH brings in refreshed Hilux to maintain pick-up segment lead This just in: Toyota to unveil refreshed Hilux next week Catch the online reveal of the refreshed Toyota Hilux this weekend

  • US needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say

    Deadly weather will be hitting the U.S. more often, and America had better get better at dealing with it, experts said Wednesday as Texas and other states battled winter storms that blew past the worst-case planning of utilities, governments and millions of shivering citizens. This week's storms — with more still heading east — fit a pattern of worsening extremes under climate change and demonstrate anew that local, state and federal officials have failed to do nearly enough to prepare for greater and more dangerous weather. At least two dozen people have died this week, including from fire or carbon monoxide poisoning while struggling to find warmth inside their homes.

  • Data finds Pfizer vaccine highly effective after first dose, can be stored in normal freezers

    Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine may be more effective after just one shot than researchers had previously realized, and can be stored for two weeks at standard temperatures typically found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators, according to new data.Why it matters: The findings about first-dose efficacy, which appear in a new analysis published in The Lancet, appear to support a strategy of delaying second shots in order to make the most of limited supplies. That's what the U.K. has done, and some experts have called for a similar approach in the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSeparately, Pfizer and BioNtech's announcement that vaccine vials can be stored and transported at -25°C to-15°C (-13°F to 5°F) could allow the vaccine to be handled by ordinary pharmacies that aren't equipped with ultra-low freezers, which have been an impediment in the vaccine rollout.The companies said that they had submitted a proposed update to the FDA's emergency use authorization to allow the vaccine to be stored at these temperatures "as an alternative or complement to storage in an ultra-low temperature freezer."Details: Pfizer's clinical trials initially showed that its vaccine prevented roughly 52% of infections after one dose, rising to 95% after two doses.The new research published in The Lancet, however, found that the first shot of Pfizer's vaccine actually prevented about 75% of infections, and 85% of symptomatic infections, up to 28 days after it was administered.The findings were based on an evaluation of about 9,000 people in Israel, which has vaccinated over two-thirds of its adult population, The Wall Street Journal reports.Yes, but: There are some limitations to this study and its implications for delaying second doses.Although the first dose appeared to be more powerful than originally anticipated, researchers still don't know how long its effects will last.Pfizer recommends getting the second dose 21 days after the first one. The Israeli study measured the efficacy of the first shot within 15 to 28 days of its administration — not a significant delay. And most participants in the trial did receive their second shots, the authors told the WSJ. The big picture: Most of the people in this study got their second doses, and got those doses on time. Second doses were not delayed in this case, and so this study does not directly answer the question of what happens when you delay second doses.The findings will bolster calls to delay second doses because they indicate that first doses are more effective than we realized — making a compelling case to get that level of protection to as many people as possible as quickly as possible, to save lives and bring the pandemic under control.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Israel Cautions Biden against Rejoining Iran Deal

    Israel is cautioning the Biden administration against rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, just one day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was prepared to restart negotiations with an eye toward reviving an international commitment that the Trump administration abandoned three years ago. “Israel believes that going back to the old nuclear agreement will pave Iran’s path to a nuclear arsenal. We remain committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement during a video meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany, known as the E3, saying the U.S. will return to its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as long as Iran does the same. “If Iran comes back into strict compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA, the United States will do the same and is prepared to engage in discussions with Iran toward that end,” a joint statement from the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany. The four nations along with Russia and China were the original signatories of the agreement. The four countries also expressed concern about Iran limiting the access of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors Iran’s nuclear program. “The E3 and the United States are united in underlining the dangerous nature of a decision to limit IAEA access, and urge Iran to consider the consequences of such grave action, particularly at this time of renewed diplomatic opportunity,” the statement said. An Israeli official told Axios that the U.S. made them aware of the announcement in advance. “We are in close contact with the United States on this matter,” the official said. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to the statement from the U.S. and E-3, accusing the U.S. of “economic terrorism.” “Instead of putting onus on Iran, they must abide by own commitments and demand an end to Trump’s legacy of economic terrorism against Iran,” he said. Iran has moved steadily away from the requirements of the Obama-era nuclear deal since May of 2018, when President Trump pulled out of the agreement and reimposed crippling sanction on the state terror sponsor. The deal, which was the signature foreign policy achievement of the Obama administration, gave Tehran billions of dollars in relief from sanctions in exchange for a promise to temporarily curb its nuclear program. Last month, Iran announced that it will ramp up its uranium enrichment to the highest levels since the 2015 deal was signed. Tehran said it would boost uranium enrichment to 20 percent in its underground Fordo nuclear facility, just a small technical step away from the 90 percent enrichment required to build a nuclear weapon. Earlier this month, President Biden said that the U.S. will not lift sanctions against Iran to convince the nation to return to the negotiating table unless Tehran halts its uranium-enrichment efforts. Shortly beforehand, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the opposite demand, saying America must be prepared to lift all sanctions on Iran in order for the country to retire its nuclear expansion and return to its commitments under the nuclear deal.

  • Ted Cruz’s criticism of lawmaker for Covid vacation resurfaces following Cancun controversy

    ‘Hypocrites,’ the senator wrote of Austin’s Democratic mayor, Stephen Adler, for vacation during Covid-19 pandemic

  • VIRUS TODAY: Winter weather impacting U.S. vaccination plans

    — The White House is scrambling to find ways around Mother Nature as frigid temperatures, snow and ice have dealt the first major set back to the Biden administration's planned swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines. The administration is working with states to make up for “lost ground” even as President Joe Biden planned to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan. — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year.

  • Malia Obama Just Got A Job Writing For Donald Glover’s New TV Show

    Malia Obama has made a jump to the writers’ room, and we can’t wait to see what she comes up with Anyone who’s watched Malia Obama grow up (so, all of America, pretty much) knows that the elder First Daughter has big Hollywood dreams. She worked as a production assistant on the HBO series Girls, interned []

  • Texas mayor who resigned over blackout comments says his wife has also been fired

    Tim Boyd caused severe backlash after telling residents he owed them ‘nothing’

  • Now, this is extreme weather. Florida flirts with record heat before the cold arrives

    Years ago, TV commercials for a cream promised relief from sunburn pain.