Biden to visit Port of Baltimore, discuss infrastructure deal

U.S. President Joe Biden attends church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Congress helps the American people by upgrading ports and strengthening supply chains, the White House said on Sunday.

Biden on Saturday called the bill a once-in-a-generation investment. The House of Representatives approved the package on Friday after months of bitter fighting among Democrats.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill, which had passed the Senate in August, would fund a massive upgrade of America's roads, bridges, airports, seaports and rail systems, while also expanding broadband internet service.

The bill will create jobs by modernizing roads and bridges and transforming the transportation system, Biden said.

The bill's approval in the House was delayed as progressive and moderate Democrats fought over the size of Biden's bigger proposal for expanding the safety net and tackle climate change and what exactly it should include.

Biden is still urging the House to pass his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan.

The infrastructure bill's passage gave Biden a jolt of good news https://www.reuters.com/world/us/with-infrastructure-vote-congress-gives-biden-long-needed-jolt-good-news-2021-11-06 after sobering election losses for his Democratic Party last week and a drop in his approval ratings.

Biden said on Saturday he would sign the bill soon in a formal ceremony that highlights all the people who worked on it, Democrats and Republicans alike.

