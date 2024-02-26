Biden to visit southern border Thursday — the same day as Trump

President Joe Biden will travel Thursday to Brownsville, Texas, to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, and local leaders, a White House official confirmed Monday morning.

The visit will coincide with one scheduled the same day by former President Donald Trump — the presumptive GOP presidential nominee — whose plans to travel to Eagle Pass, Texas, were made public last week.

Biden’s visit underscores the recent shift in his stance on the border. After largely ignoring the GOP clamor over migration and border security during his first few years in the White House, Biden now appears increasingly eager to lean in on the issue — to shift from a defensive posture to an offensive one after congressional Republicans blocked a bipartisan compromise, which the president supported, that would have directed new funding to border agents and tightened asylum policies.

According to the White House official, Biden on his visit Thursday “will discuss the urgent need to pass the Senate bipartisan border security agreement, the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border in decades.”

“He will reiterate his calls for Congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more,” the official continued.

News of Biden’s border visit was first reported by the New York Times.