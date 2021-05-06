Biden to visit storm-battered Louisiana to tout infrastructure spending

  • FILE PHOTO: A man walks in a flooded field after Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles
  • FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Zeta approaches New Orleans
1 / 2

Biden to visit storm-battered Louisiana to tout infrastructure spending

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in a flooded field after Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jarrett Renshaw
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jarrett Renshaw

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday will visit the Gulf Coast state of Louisiana, which has backed Republicans in U.S. elections for the past two decades, to tout his plans to invest in water and storm projects in cities that have been battered by hurricanes.

Biden, a Democrat, will visit both the decidedly liberal-leaning city of New Orleans, still scarred https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-housing-neworleans/new-orleans-renters-face-toxic-mix-of-crumbling-homes-weak-rights-eviction-worries-idUSKBN25K1T0 15 years after Hurricane Katrina, and deeply conservative Lake Charles, a city of 77,000 with a major refinery and petrochemical plants, which was slammed by Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year.

The visits are the latest stop in the White House's "Getting America Back on Track Tour," to promote Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan and a $1.8 billion education and child-care proposal.

Biden's push to spend more federal money on schools, roads, job training and other public-facing projects, and tax the wealthiest Americans and companies to pay for it, is popular with members of both parties. But the plans face stiff opposition from Republican lawmakers.

The White House is betting trips like this will build public support for Biden and his spending proposals, even among Republican voters who backed former President Donald Trump, who continues to hold enormous sway over his party.

Biden plans to tour one of New Orleans' aging facilities that houses water purification equipment and turbines for drainage pumps, which help pump out water during storm events."Storm-hardening" projects that invest in dams and levies are a potentially popular idea in a Gulf Coast state increasingly threatened with extreme weather that scientists blame on climate change.

Biden is asking Congress for $50 billion to improve the resiliency of infrastructure nationwide, and additional support to help areas recover from disaster.

Congressional Republicans oppose Biden’s proposed $2.25 trillion in infrastructure spending over a decade, saying the higher taxes that would be levied on corporations to fund it would cost jobs and slow the economy.

Some Republicans have offered a far smaller package, $568 billion, focused on roads, bridges, broadband access and drinking water improvements. However, much of that reflects money that the federal government is already expected to spend for that infrastructure.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell predicted last week that Biden’s infrastructure and jobs plan will not get support from Republican lawmakers.

“I’m going to fight them every step of the way, because I think this is the wrong prescription for America,” McConnell said in an event in his home state of Kentucky last month. In the closely divided Senate, Biden would need every Democratic vote if no Republicans support the bill.

Biden brushed off the comment on Wednesday when asked about it by reporters at the White House. He recalled that McConnell said something similar when former President Barack Obama was in office, but yet “I was able to get a lot done with him.”

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • China plans to revive strategic Pacific airstrip, Kiribati lawmaker says

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -China has drawn up plans to upgrade an airstrip and bridge on one of Kiribati's remote islands about 3,000km southwest of Hawaii, lawmakers told Reuters, in a bid to revive a site that hosted military aircraft during World War Two. The plans, which have not been made public, involve construction on the tiny island of Kanton (also spelled Canton), a coral atoll strategically located midway between Asia and the Americas. Kiribati opposition lawmaker Tessie Lambourne told Reuters she was concerned about the project, and wanted to know whether it was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

  • Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic saying he's 'had it' with Liz Cheney

    Ahead of an interview Tuesday with Fox & Friends, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave his unfiltered opinion on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), seemingly not knowing that his mic was on, Axios reports. While speaking off-air with host Steve Doocy, McCarthy said he has "lost confidence" in Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, and believes she has "real problems. I've had it with ... I've had it with her." He went on to say that "someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place." McCarthy seemed to be referring to how Cheney could be removed as chair of the House Republican Conference by a vote from GOP members. Once on the air, McCarthy said he has "heard from members concerned about [Cheney's] ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one, if we're able to win the majority." He went on to claim that this has nothing to do with Cheney's vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. On Monday, Cheney pushed back at Trump again, after he insisted that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him. Cheney tweeted that the election was "not stolen" and anyone who "claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system." In response to the Fox & Friends interview, Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler on Tuesday said the issue is "whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan. 6. Liz will not do that." More stories from theweek.comPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Trump, GOP Leaders, and Even Liz Cheney Allies Say She Is a 'Dead Woman Walking'

    REUTERSAs House Republicans prepare to purge current conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) from leadership, former President Donald Trump’s pals on Capitol Hill have been keeping him posted on the efforts to demote her—and the ex-president has been assured that Cheney will be punished by her colleagues as soon as next week.In recent days, Trump has been on the phone with several key allies in the House GOP conference, asking for updates on the Cheney situation, as well as on whether there will indeed be a vote to remove her from her leadership post, according to two sources with knowledge of the calls.Two different people familiar with these conversations say that, in the past few days, one of the top House Republicans who Trump has spoken to about Cheney was Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). And on the call, McCarthy told Trump that Cheney would be on her way out soon. McCarthy’s office declined to comment for this story.On Wednesday, Trump took a break from golfing and dining with Republican senators at Mar-a-Lago to again wade into internal House GOP politics, this time to post on his blog about his choice for Cheney’s would-be successor."Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership," Trump said in his statement. "We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!"While the twice-impeached former president has persistently called for Cheney’s political ruin—and his statement of support for Stefanik and against Cheney probably is the nail in the coffin—the reality is, Trump probably doesn’t need to lift a finger. Conversations with a dozen sources on Capitol Hill and in Trump’s orbit revealed that Cheney is almost certainly playing out her last week as the GOP conference chairwoman.“Cheney was a dead woman walking long before her ‘Big Lie’ tweet or McCarthy’s hot mic ‘leak,’ and I’m sure she knew it,” a senior GOP aide told The Daily Beast.One Republican member also theorized that Cheney had “seen the writing on the wall” and was going out “in a blaze of glory.” But a source familiar with Cheney’s thinking told The Daily Beast that everything she’s said has been “chiefly motivated by telling the truth and saying what needs to be said.”“There are two things at play: her position on telling the truth and where she stands could not be clearer,” this source continued. “She has been very direct about that and the choice before members is simply ‘Is it OK to be in leadership and tell the truth?’”Meet the Republican Who Questions Trump and Never Gets DraggedAccording to this source, Cheney has told members that it’s not worth holding on to the conference chair position “if lying is going to be a requirement.”Cheney herself wrote a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday in which she said the question before Republicans now is whether “we will join Trump’s crusade to delegitimize and undo the legal outcome of the 2020 election.”“History is watching. Our children are watching,” Cheney wrote. “We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process. I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be.”The short-term consequence for Cheney may be losing the conference chair position, and she seems at peace with that. But Cheney’s allies haven’t given up and are clinging to the hope that a vote by secret ballot may still turn out in her favor, as it did the last time—even though the odds are increasingly against it.During the last vote to remove her, on the night of Feb. 3, Cheney survived for a number of reasons. For one, Republicans were also dealing with an effort from Democrats to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of her committee assignments, and the perception that Republicans would vote to save a QAnon-curious congresswoman while removing the conference chairwoman—hailing from a Republican dynasty—didn’t sit right with many members.The other major reason was that Cheney still had the backing of McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA). With their endorsements, the effort to remove Cheney from her position wasn’t really even close. Republicans voted 145-61 to keep Cheney as the chair, with one member voting present.In the few months since that vote, however, Cheney has continued to be outspoken about some simple truths—truths that Republicans would either like to outright debate or simply ignore: one, that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election fair and square, and two, that Trump bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Every time she acknowledges those rather obvious points, it makes the contrast between her and the rest of the GOP conference—particularly leaders like McCarthy and Scalise—starker.“Liz Cheney is the kid at the parade that says the emperor has no clothes,” Sarah Longwell, an anti-Trump GOP strategist, told The Daily Beast.“They want their message to be built on a lie,” Longwell said, “and she’s not letting that happen.”According to Longwell, it’s an obvious problem for Republicans: Cheney is “objectively correct,” but that’s not the reality in which Republicans want to live. It’s much more politically expedient to pretend that Trump actually won the election, thus necessitating voting access restrictions, and to pretend that Trump bears no responsibility for the insurrection.But even for the Republicans who supported Cheney in February, her outspokenness on calling out the GOP’s lies has become a bit much.Cheney’s standing in the conference is so poor now that a source familiar told The Daily Beast that at least one member who voted to impeach Trump had complained to leadership about Cheney’s behavior. And two of the sources familiar with the situation also indicated that many of the Republicans who voted to save Cheney last time wouldn’t do so when a motion to remove her is likely brought up at the next GOP conference meeting on May 12. In fact, several of the GOP lawmakers who voted to preserve her position last time have since complained directly to Republican leadership about Cheney and her Trump feud, these people said.Even former GOP members who are viewing the controversy from outside think Cheney has overstepped her bounds.“Kevin [McCarthy] went out of his way to sort of put this stuff behind the conference and move on. And she doesn’t want to move on,” one former GOP member said.Complicating Cheney’s chances of survival is that this vote seems to increasingly have become less of a vote to remove her and more of a contest between her and Stefanik.Stefanik—the Harvard-educated, once-sort-of-moderate, now-proudly-pro-Trump representative from upstate New York—is openly campaigning for the position. And Republicans seem to think replacing a woman in leadership with another woman would negate any criticism that their problems with Cheney are rooted in sexism.Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) drew ire from some current and former female GOP representatives when he equated Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump to being at a football game and looking up into the stands and seeing “your girlfriend on the opposition’s side.”“That’s one hell of a tough thing to swallow,” Kelly told The New York Times.Another GOP lawmaker, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), also said Cheney’s “defiant attitude” bothered him, and that she wasn’t being a “team player.”Former Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia told The Daily Beast that it was blatant sexism driving the conference to oust Cheney.“And for a woman to be a handmaiden to this effort to punish another woman for speaking the truth is sad and cynical,” Comstock said, adding that Republicans would be replacing Cheney with a woman “who believes the big lie and is Trump approved.”Comstock also tweeted Tuesday night that, yes, the attacks on Cheney were rooted in sexism, but added, “trying to replace her with a Trump approved woman is every bit as sexist, stupid, and offensive.”But Longwell denied that the key issue was sexism. For Longwell, it’s just that The Big Lie is a “predicate” for 2022 and 2024 and all the voting rights issues Republicans want to push.“It has a lot more to do with the fact that the Republican Party is going through an identity crisis,” Longwell said. “They don’t know who they are, and Liz Cheney knows exactly who she is.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Liz Cheney takes aim at Trump and McCarthy in new op-ed, as ex-president endorses Stefanik to replace her

    Congresswoman says that GOP at ‘turning point’ over ex-president’s 2020 election lies

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • ‘Quieter conditions’ coming after deadly storms slam the South. Here’s the forecast

    At least three people were killed.

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Biden to make rare trip to red state for infrastructure pitch in Louisiana

    Biden will visit Louisiana, going over the heads of Republican foes in Congress, to seek bipartisan voter support for his infrastructure and jobs plan.

  • Mitt Romney defends Liz Cheney from GOP critics, saying she 'refuses to lie' about the 2020 presidential election

    "Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie," Romney wrote, defending his GOP colleague.

  • ‘I am all for the wall’: Caitlyn Jenner details immigration agenda in California governor bid

    Ms Jenner is running to replace California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election

  • ‘Going out’ gear out and athleisure in for Boohoo

    The online retailer said full-year sales jumped 41% as the pandemic boosted demand for loungewear.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Alan Cochrane: The SNP may need to work with Alex Salmond's Alba to keep a pro-independence majority

    Nicola Sturgeon may have to go to Alex Salmond and his new political party Alba to hold onto a pro-independence government after this week's election says the former Scottish editor of the Telegraph, Alan Cochrane. Barring a major upset, it looks as though the Scottish National Party will emerge as the biggest party in the Scottish Parliament after Thursday's election. But what is at stake is whether they get the 65 seats they need to have an overall majority. Speaking on Chopper's Politics, which you can listen to on the player above, Mr Cochrane explained that he thought that the polls were missing potential votes for Alex Salmond's new Alba party. "The polls are suggesting he's not going to do at all well, but I suspect, as do many of the psephologists, that the polls are missing his votes. I think he'll get a couple of seats, I think he'll certainly be elected in the North East which is his old stamping ground." "I was talking to some strategists yesterday and he's more popular in the North East of Scotland than say Nicola Sturgeon with nationalists. So he'll get a seat there, and if he gets two or three others he could be in a position to influence the overall nationalist independence majority in the parliament." That would see Alba and Alex Salmond in talks with the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon about giving a majority to the independence cause, leading to the pair having to work together again. Together they led the campaign for Scotland to become independent from the UK, with Mr Salmond then head of the SNP and Ms Sturgeon his deputy. They then spectacularly fell out in 2018 after Ms Sturgeon refused to intervene in a Scottish Government probe into sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond. They further soured when he publicly accused the First Minister of lying to Parliament over her handling of the claims against him. On how the option of the pair joining forces again would go down, Alan Cochrane says "Nicola will absolutely hate that. She will hate having to deal with Alex, because they have been at daggers drawn now for years." Listen to Christopher Hope's full interview with Alan Cochrane, on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with author Kevin Meagher and electoral expert Martin Baxter, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • Coronavirus: Canada becomes first country to approve Pfizer vaccine for children

    Alberta province will begin offering jabs to people aged 12 and over from 10 May

  • As demand for shots drop, Cooper visits Charlotte COVID vaccine clinic to urge usage

    Gov. Cooper has said the state may be able to lift all mask requirements once at least two-thirds of North Carolinians have received at least one shot.

  • White House tells states to use or lose their COVID-19 vaccine supply

    States where supply exceeds demand could give their unordered vaccines to states where they're more urgently needed, The Post reported.

  • Capitals beat Rangers 4-2 in fight-filled game

    T.J. Oshie had a hat trick, Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the depleted New York Rangers 4-2 in a fight-filled game Wednesday night. Oshie beat Alexandar Georgiev 12 seconds into the middle period with a shot from the right circle with Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the penalty box. Oshie scored again at 8:26 of the second — again with Buchnevich penalized for a high-sticking major — his 20th goal of the season.

  • Bill Gates is America's biggest owner of private farmland, and his 242,000 acres could be split in his divorce

    Bill Gates owns farmland in 18 states from Washington to Florida. His divorce means he may not be the largest private-farmland owner for much longer.