Biden to visit Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC's Arizona plant on Dec. 6

U.S. President Joe Biden visits the SK Siltron CSS facility in Bay City, Michigan
David Shepardson
·1 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to travel to Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC’s Arizona facility on Dec. 6 to promote the administration's push to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, the White House said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, a major supplier to Apple Inc and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Phoenix, Arizona, Reuters reported last week. The company is holding a "tool-in" ceremony in Arizona on Dec. 6.

TSMC founder Morris Chang said last week the company is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in Phoenix but the plans are not completely finalized yet.

TSMC, Asia's most valuable listed company, has said it was building on a site for a potential second plant in Arizona. The company began construction in mid-2021.

Taiwan's dominant position as a maker of chips used in technology from cell phones and cars to fighter jets has sparked concerns of over-reliance on the island, especially as China ramps up military pressure to assert its sovereignty claims.

Both the United States and Europe are putting up billions of dollars in incentives to get companies to make chips closer to home, courting Taiwanese firms in particular.

In August, Biden signed legislation funding $52.7 billion for semiconductor chips manufacturing and research. The "Chips and Science" law also includes an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

By subsidizing U.S. chip manufacturing and expanding research funding, the law aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars and weapons to washing machines and video games.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    If you have $500 that you don't need for important things like paying bills, building up an emergency fund, and/or lowering your short-term debt, there are two stocks you might want to consider buying that offer great value relative to their future earnings power and could outperform the broader market averages over the next few years. Shares of RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) (NYSE: RH) were hit hard in the current bear market. RH reported relatively flat revenue growth last quarter, so the concerns were valid.

  • Woman’s Hard-Boiled-Egg Slicing Technique for Deviled Eggs Goes Viral

    TikToker @andrealanev, Andrea VanDerwerker, shared a simple hard-boiled-egg-cutting hack for deviled eggs that has gotten a lot of attention for how easy it is.

  • Bitcoin's Last Stand: ECB Staffers Say the Crypto is on 'Road to Irrelevance'

    Crypto regulation can be misunderstood as approval, officials at the European Central Bank said in a blog post explaining the bank's stance on bitcoin.

  • Where Is Alibaba Cofounder Jack Ma? This Is Where He Is Staying After China's Regulatory Crackdown

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) cofounder and one of China's richest business tycoon Jack Ma lived in central Tokyo for months amid Beijing's regulatory crackdown. Ma's months-long stay in Japan with his family included stints in hot springs and ski resorts in the countryside outside Tokyo and regular trips to the U.S. and Israel, Financial Times reports. Ma has largely disappeared from public view since he criticized Chinese regulators two years ago. Since then, both companies he fou

  • We Can't Blame China for Everything, Can We?

    Let's look at the problem with saying China caused the pullback. Also, let's check some uptrend lines, the overbought condition and the Russell 2000.

  • One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

    At one point, the S&P 500 was down more than 25%, with growth stocks taking the brunt of the selling. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) is an innovative growth stock that was no different, plummeting 83% from its peak in November 2021. Marqeta has faced criticism over its heavy reliance on one customer for most of its profits.

  • Europe's plan to cap the price of Russian oil hits a wall as Poland reportedly insists on $30 a barrel

    Poland, Lithuania and Estonia want a limit of $30 a barrel on Russian seaborne crude, putting the EU plan in deadlock just days away from the ban.

  • Exclusive: India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources

    Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running. The list, a version of which has been seen by Reuters in New Delhi, is provisional and it is unclear how many of the items will eventually be exported and in what quantity, but an Indian government source said the request was unusual in its scope. India is keen to boost trade in this way, said the source, as it tries to narrow a ballooning trade deficit with Russia.

  • Crypto Lenders’ Woes Worsen as Bitcoin Miners Struggle to Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Beleaguered crypto lenders are being dealt another blow from Bitcoin miners as they weather the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItMiners, who raised as much as $4 billion from mining-equipment financing when

  • Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Turmoil at Apple Inc.’s key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year, according to a person familiar with assembly operations.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionThe

  • Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions

    There's a big chance OPEC+ could cut oil production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said.

  • 4 Railroad Stocks to Capitalize on Strong Freight Demand

    The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is gaining from a favorable freight environment. This bodes well for stocks like UNP, CP, CSX and NSC.

  • Shoppers Turn to Dollar Tree for Groceries as Inflation Costs Hit Hard

    Dollar Tree is known for its great prices on holiday decorations and party supplies, but as food prices continue to hit budgets hard, shoppers are turning to this discount store to get their...

  • Analysis-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount

    Apple Inc's wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn, battling production shortfalls and labour unrest spurred largely by Beijing's harsh virus containment policies, analysts expect the risks - and Apple's retreat - to accelerate. A Reuters analysis of Apple's supply chain data shows China's prominence in the company's global manufacturing is declining: In the five years to 2019, China was the primary location of 44% to 47% of its suppliers' production sites, but that fell to 41% in 2020, and 36% in 2021.

  • Energy CEOs Hit Mute Button on ESG, Hinting at Fading Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- The top bosses of US oil and gas companies are speaking less and less about climate and carbon emissions, a signal that the industry’s public focus on ESG over the past couple of years may be fading.Most Read from BloombergExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThis Is Where Luxury Pro

  • China's 'iPhone city' is lifting its lockdown after a wave of protests over the strict policy

    Zhengzhou, a city in east-central China with the world's largest Apple iPhone factory, had been in lockdown since Friday amid a surge in COVID-19.

  • Oil prices will hover near $90 in 2023 as Russian production bounces back to pre-war levels, JPMorgan says

    "Essentially, the US signaled it is 'happy' for India to continue buying as much Russian oil as it wants," JPMorgan said.

  • Exclusive-Kazakh McDonald's shut outlets temporarily after halting supplies from Russia - sources

    McDonald's licensee in Kazakhstan was forced to temporarily close its restaurants this month after cutting ties with Russian companies and running out of supplies, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The case highlights supply issues faced by many Kazakh businesses in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Moscow that followed. Neighbouring Russia is Kazakhstan's main trading partner.

  • India purchased 40% of seaborne Russian Urals oil in Nov. -Refinitiv data, traders

    India bought about 40% of all Urals seaborne export volumes loading in November, outperforming other states as buyers, Reuters calculations based on Refinitiv and traders' data showed on Monday. Russian Urals oil shipments to India accounted for about 40% of the total sea exports of Urals in November, not including the transit of oil from Kazakhstan, which is sold as KEBCO, Reuters calculations showed. At the same time, shipments of the grade to Europe, which was previously the largest consumer of seaborne Urals, in November amounted to slightly less than a quarter.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]