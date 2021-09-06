Biden visits with union workers on Labor Day

Reuters
Germany's ambassador to China, Jan Hecker, who was a former foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died suddenly, less than two weeks after taking up his post. Hecker, 54, had presented his credentials at China's foreign ministry on Aug. 24, the embassy in Beijing told Reuters by social media. "I mourn the loss of a highly esteemed, long-standing advisor of deep humanity and outstanding professional expertise," Merkel, who expressed shock at the news, said in comments posted on Twitter by her spokesman.