Biden visits Uvalde as DoJ launches investigation into police response to school shooting

Joe Biden on Sunday reached out to touch large photographs of the young children killed in Uvalde, Texas, five days ago, as onlookers called out to the president to take action to protect Americans being continually gunned down in mass shootings across the nation.

In the absence of the nine and 10-year-olds themselves, he appeared to stroke the cheeks in the blown-up images placed with surrounds of white flowers amid a carpet of vivid wreaths, candles and bouquets in the hot Texas sun outside Robb elementary school in the small city.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden, both wearing black and with sunglasses on, arrived in south Texas on Sunday morning to visit the informal memorial to the 19 children and two teachers who were killed last Tuesday by an 18-year-old local man who strode into the school behind with an assault rifle.

Texas Republican governor Greg Abbott was also in Uvalde on Sunday and has talked about greater security for schools, not about restrictions on guns.

Some who had gathered shouted both to him and the Democratic president, who is in favor of greater gun control, that they want action after another school tragedy, although the full questions they were calling out were not immediately fully audible to the media being held at bay.

The Bidens walked slowly down the long line of photographs of the children before being whisked away in the presidential motorcade to attend mass at the local Catholic church, without making any public comments.

They were due to join mourners after the service and, later, first responders and, despite years of intransigence on Capitol Hill, there was tentative hope for bipartisan talks leading to new gun legislation being passed, at least on a small scale.

On Saturday in a speech in Delaware Biden lamented “too much violence, too much fear, too much grief” in repeated gun violence across America, which he called “acts of evil”.

Their Texas visit came as the Department of Justice said on Sunday it will conduct a critical incident review of the law enforcement response in Uvalde, where a large group of armed police waited for at least an hour outside the classroom where the gunman had barricaded himself and was killing those inside.

On Sunday, Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut remained positive about ongoing talks between senate Democrats and Republicans in Washington DC, over gun control legislation, indicating the negotiations would involve compromises on both sides of the political aisle.

“I think there is something dying inside the soul of this country when we refuse to act at a national level shooting after shooting,” Murphy told CBS News.

“And I do think there is an opportunity right now to pass something significant. I’ve seen more Republican interest in coming to the table and talking this time than at any moment since Sandy Hook,” he said, referring to the devastating mass shooting in an elementary school in his state almost 10 years ago that claimed 26 lives.

A small group of US senators began negotiations earlier in the week with a number of control measures reportedly on the table. These include a national expansion of background checks for firearms purchases and the adoption of so-called red flag laws, which allow authorities to order the removal or restriction of weapons from a person deemed to be a public safety risk.

But Murphy, who is joined at the negotiating table by a handful of senior Republican senators, including John Cornyn from Texas and Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, made clear that a number of key proposals endorsed by gun control advocates were unlikely to form part of any legislative package. These included a national ban on assault rifle purchases or limits to magazine capacity.

Vice-President Kamala Harris made a fresh call on Saturday for banning military-style assault weapons for the general public, as she attended the last funeral for the 10 victims gunned down in Buffalo, New York, two weeks ago in a racist attack on a supermarket in a majority-Black neighborhood, by a white supremacist.

Both that gunman and the one who attacked the elementary school in Uvalde last week were only 18 but were legally able to buy the assault rifles and ammunition they used in their rampages.

There remain significant hurdles to achieving any major legislative measures, which have continuously faltered in the aftermath of mass shootings in recent years.

At least 10 Senate Republicans would need to cast a vote in favor of proposed legislation in order to win the 60 votes that are needed for legislative passage.

Following the mass killing in Uvalde, the New York Times contacted all 50 Republican senators to gauge their position on gun reform.

Only five have so far indicated a willingness to vote for any legislation, highlighting the power the pro-gun lobby holds over swaths of the party.

There has been similar bipartisan hope of new legislation in Texas too as a handful of senior state Republicans joined Democrats in calling on governor Greg Abbott to convene a special session of the state legislature. On Friday Abbott indicated an openness to reconvening the legislature stating “all options are on the table”.

But any reform in the state is still likely to be an uphill battle. Not only because Republicans hold a majority in both houses of the legislature as well as controlling the governor’s mansion, but also because Texas has passed successive pieces of legislation loosening gun laws in the aftermath of recent mass shootings.

On Sunday, Texas Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw signaled an openness to reform when interviewed on CNN but then cast doubt on each provision he was asked about, including red flag laws and raising the age for assault weapons purchases.

Crenshaw, a former US Navy SEAL, also claimed AR-15-style assault rifles are “more self-defense weapons” than a tool of war.