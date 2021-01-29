Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, thanking staff for their service and caring for son Beau in 2015

(AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden made a visit on Friday to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where me met with wounded soldiers and thanked the military hospital’s staff for their service — as well as caring for his late son Beau in 2015.

“You’ve done a great deal for my family,” the president told hospital administrators as he was greeted by the director of the medical center. “My son Beau, after a year in Iraq, came back with stage four glioblastoma. They took care of him with great grace and dignity.”

Beau Biden was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center in May 2015. It was reported at the time that he was being treated for an undisclosed condition. He died at the medical center 10 days later at the age of 46.

Mr Biden mentioned his own medical care he’s received over the years from doctors and medical staff associated with the center, quipping: “The doctors are alright, but the nurses are better — male and female.”

“Saved my life here,” he added. “Appreciate that.”

The president was then escorted into the hospital, where he was scheduled to meet with patients.

The Biden administration has made veterans care and military families a core focus in its first days.

Last week, the president signed an executive order calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to delay collecting debts from veterans.

The White House said in a statement the policy “will help approximately 2 million veterans maintain their financial footing by asking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to consider pausing federal collections on overpayments and debts."

First Lady Jill Biden has also announced plans to relaunch Joining Forces, an initiative that provides resources for military families, which she co-founded with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Ms Biden also made a surprise visit during her first week in her new role to National Guard troops stationed at the US Capitol.

“I just want to say thank you from President Biden and the whole, the entire Biden family,” she said to the troops while holding a basket of treats, adding: “The White House baked you some chocolate chip cookies.”

“I’m a National Guard mom,” she said, handing out the cookies and saying they were a “small thank you” for their service.

