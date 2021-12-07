Bidens honor Pearl Harbor's fallen in visit to WWII Memorial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with a somber visit to the World War II Memorial in the nation’s capital.

The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii killed 2,403 service members and civilians and was a defining moment that led to U.S. entry into World War II.

Joe Biden touched a wreath and saluted. The wreath contained a wild sunflower, the state flower of Kansas, in honor of former Sen. Bob Dole, a war veteran who was a driving force in getting the memorial built on the National Mall and who died Sunday at age 98.

The first lady laid a bouquet of flowers at the base of the memorial below the New Jersey pillar and softly touched a wall, where she and the president spent a moment. The bouquet was in honor of her father, Donald Jacobs, who served as a U.S. Navy signalman in the war, the White House said.

The Bidens then paused at the Pacific arch on the southern side of the memorial plaza for one last moment of reflection before departing.

Joe Biden, in a White House proclamation issued last week to recognize National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, gave “thanks to the Greatest Generation, who guided our Nation through some of our darkest moments and laid the foundations of an international system that has transformed former adversaries into allies.”

Biden made the Tuesday morning visit just hours before he was to hold a highly anticipated video conference call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden is expected to use the call to express concern about Russia's troop buildup near its borders with neighboring Ukraine and to make clear to Putin that an invasion would lead to economy-jarring sanctions against Russia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • About 100 Japanese lawmakers visit controversial shrine

    Many of the lawmakers, including nine vice ministers and special aides in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, are members of his conservative governing party. Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, brought the United States into World War II. In Japan, the date was Dec. 8. Victims of Japanese aggression during the first half of the 20th century, especially Chinese and Koreans, see Yasukuni Shrine as a symbol of Japan’s militarism because it honors its war dead, including convicted war criminals.

  • Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor

    A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor are expected to gather Tuesday at the site of the Japanese bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. Herb Elfring, 99, said he's glad to return to Pearl Harbor considering he almost didn't live through the aerial assault. “It was just plain good to get back and be able to participate in the remembrance of the day,” Elfring told reporters over the weekend.

  • U.S. observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

    (Reuters) -The United States marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Tuesday as the number of Americans belonging to the "greatest generation" who lived through World War Two dwindles. The attack on Dec. 7, 1941, shook a country that had been so focused on World War Two in Europe that it had lost sight of the threat posed by Japan, according to historians. It killed 2,390 Americans, and the United States declared war on Japan the next day.

  • Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans shrug off Omicron

    Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: The last question only includes 589 employed respondents; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosMost Americans aren't willing to make big changes in their behavior to minimize the risk from the Omicron variant, like avoiding indoor restaurant dining or cancelling their holiday travel plans, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.The big picture: The poll found support for some broader public responses, including one — travel bans aimed at people from other countries — that was wid

  • Trump’s new media company deal investigated by SEC

    Top financial regulators are investigating $1.25bn deal to float his new social media venture on the stock market Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix, Arizona, in July. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP Wall Street’s top financial regulators are investigating Donald Trump’s $1.25bn deal to float his new social media venture on the stock market, a filing showed on Monday. Digital World Acquisition Corporation, the blank-check acquisition firm that agreed

  • Congressional Democrats, Republicans clash over Biden oil proposals

    Environmental activists have asked Biden to permanently ban oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters, including the Gulf of Mexico.

  • LeBron James: This Lakers squad is not a finished product

    Ryan Ward: LeBron on if he's seen enough to say this Lakers squad is a finished product: "No, I have not." He did say, however, he "loved" how Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel assembled the team. Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA What's the buzz on Twitter? ...

  • The legacy of Pearl Harbor: We should remember American unity | Asszony

    The legacy of Pearl Harbor is fading. Is America?

  • Is Nevada prepared for Omicron?

    New cases of the omicron variant are popping up across the United States. Government officials say that Nevada is at the ready.

  • Biden and Putin, one-on-one

    Today’s video call comes amid growing concern over Russia possibly invading Ukraine. ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi reports on what the CIA director is now saying.

  • By the Numbers: Olympic diplomatic boycott

    These are the numbers and the history behind the U.S. announcing a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing winter Olympics.

  • Democrats head into Tuesday election with turnout edge for Jacksonville City Council race

    Democrats cast most ballots during early voting for the election Tuesday when four candidates seek to fill seat left vacant by Tommy Hazouri's death.

  • Frank Vogel and LeBron James address the heat Lakers coach is feeling amid slow start

    The Lakers have struggled over the first 24 games of the season, but LeBron James and coach Frank Vogel say they're used to performing under pressure.

  • Encanto: Under The Surface (Uk)

    Encanto is an upcoming American computer-animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios to be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The 60th film produced by the studio, it is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed by Charise Castro Smith and written by Bush and Castro Smith with songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

  • As omicron fears grow, COVID-19 once again spoils Biden's plan to push his legislative agenda

    Fears over the omicron variant are overshadowing Biden's plans for December, which includes passing a key social and climate spending package

  • What Biden should tell Putin when it comes to Ukraine

    Lawmakers have ideas on what President Joe Biden should tell Vladimir Putin about Ukraine in a video call planned for Tuesday.

  • America Learned the Wrong Lessons From Pearl Harbor—And the World Is Still Living With the Consequences

    On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, we will remember Pearl Harbor, the 1941 Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base on Oahu, Hawaii, for the eightieth time. It is a ritual remembrance that has much to reveal about Americans’ present-day understanding of themselves and their country’s role in the world, especially at a moment when we are also trying to understand the exit from Afghanistan.

  • ‘The Office’: Freeform Acquires Non-Exclusive Rights To NBC Comedy

    The Office is heading to Freeform. The Disney-owned network has struck a deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution to acquire the non-exclusive rights to the hit Steve Carell-fronted sitcom and will begin airing it on January 1, 2022. Comedy Central had the exclusive syndicated rights to the long-running comedy through the end of 2021 and Viacom […]

  • Perdue to challenge Kemp in Georgia governor's race

    Days after Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she was running for governor in Georgia, former Republican Sen. David Perdue declared that he would mount a primary challenge against incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

  • Rohingya sue Facebook for $150B, alleging role in violence

    Rohingya refugees sued Facebook parent Meta Platforms for more than $150 billion over what they say was the company's failure to stop hateful posts that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by Myanmar's military rulers and their supporters. Lawyers filed a class-action lawsuit Monday in California saying Facebook's arrival in Myanmar helped spread hate speech, misinformation and incitement to violence that “amounted to a substantial cause, and eventual perpetuation of, the Rohingya genocide."