Biden vows to double funding for developing nations to fight climate change

Associated Press

The retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election released a video Monday threatening to subpoena election officials who don't comply and saying the intent was not to overturn President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the battleground state. The unusual six-minute video from Michael Gableman comes after election clerks were confused by an email his office sent last week that was flagged in at multiple counties as junk, a possible security risk and not forwarded to municipal clerks as he wanted. Gableman said Monday that if the state's 1,900-plus municipal and county election officials did not cooperate with his investigation, he would “compel” them to comply.