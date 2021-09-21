Biden vows to double funding for developing nations to fight climate change

Reuters
The Philippines will hold an election in May 2022 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is ending his single, six-year term. The president's daughter has declared a re-election bid https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-daughter-seek-re-election-mayor-despite-calls-presidency-run-2021-09-16 as mayor of Davao City next year, despite growing calls for her seek the highest office. With his daughter in charge, Duterte, 76, could be shielded from indictment by a domestic court or the International Criminal Court, which has approved a formal probe https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-will-not-cooperate-with-icc-probe-war-drugs-spokesperson-2021-09-16 into thousands of killings during his "war on drugs".