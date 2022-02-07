Biden vows to 'end' Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

US President Joe Biden promises to "bring an end" to the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline built to bring Russian gas to Europe, if Moscow invades neighboring Ukraine. "If Russia invades -- that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine, again -- then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2," Biden tells a joint news conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

