Biden vows grave consequences for Putin in case of use of nukes

U.S. President Joe Biden

"Don't. Don't. Don't. You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II," the U.S. leader said.

He did not name the specific steps that the United States would take in response, but stressed that there will certainly be "consequences" for Russia.

“They'll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been,” Biden noted.

“And depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur.”

