Biden Vows No Default on Debt, Urges GOP to Find Mutuality

Biden Vows No Default on Debt, Urges GOP to Find Mutuality
1
Josh Wingrove, Jordan Fabian and Jennifer Jacobs
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden vowed to not allow the US to default on its debt, calling on Congress to raise the debt-ceiling and chastising Republicans seeking to leverage the standoff to force spending cuts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday hewed heavily to economic themes, striking a blue collar tone in calling for higher taxes on billionaires and tax buybacks, new consumer protections and antitrust efforts, while urging Congress to break through partisan gridlock and pass new measures.

He invoked the debt ceiling increases under his predecessor in calling on Republicans to not threaten a default as a condition of talks on fiscal reform that are in early stages after a meeting between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.

“They lifted the debt ceiling three times without preconditions or crisis. They paid America’s bills to prevent economic disaster for our country. So tonight, I’m asking this Congress to follow suit,” Biden said. “Let us commit here tonight that the full faith and credit of the United States of America will never, ever be questioned.”

Biden entered the joint session just after 9 p.m. in Washington to applause and began speaking at 9:08 p.m. It generated a series of split screen moments, with Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris standing and cheering while McCarthy and Republicans sat silently.

The speech — also a de facto soft-launch of an expected reelection campaign — reprised many familiar Biden themes, including a push to bolster the middle class. In excerpts released Tuesday evening, he urged Congress to come together, despite partisan differences.

New Executive Actions

“To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together in this new Congress. The people sent us a clear message,” Biden will say in early portions of his speech, according to excerpts. “Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere.”

The White House signaled that the speech will include a series of new executive actions and a list of proposals to Congress, including raising a tax on stock buybacks, a minimum tax on billionaires, a law banning targeted advertising online for children and young people, and a law to strengthen antitrust enforcement.

“The tax system is not fair — it is not fair,” Biden said. “Let’s finish the job. There’s more to do. We have to reward worth, not just wealth.”

Other guests invited by the administration hinted at likely legislative pushes on abortion rights and an assault weapons ban. All are unlikely to pass the current, divided Congress.

Biden offered hints of his forthcoming budget, which he will release next month, saying he will reduce the deficit by $2 trillion, without specifying a time period. He also repeated a pledge that no proposed tax increases would affect people earning less than $400,000 a year.

Biden touted his accomplishments and legislative victories in the last Democratic-controlled Congress at a time when polls indicate voters are giving him little credit for it. More than six in 10 Americans don’t believe the president has accomplished much during his first two years in office, despite Congress’s passage of major legislation under Democratic control, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll conducted between Jan. 27 and Feb. 1.

Biden made glancing reference to inflation, which became a major headwind for him and has launched the Federal Reserve on a rate hiking cycle that could eventually trigger a recession. Biden struck an upbeat tone and signaled that he is confident that inflation is receding.

“Unity Agenda”

“We’re better positioned than any country on Earth. But We have more to do, but here at home, inflation is coming down. Here at home, gas prices are down $1.50 a gallon since their peak. Food inflation is coming down — not fast enough, but coming down,” he said.

Biden at one point sparred with jeering Republicans, after he said some of them favored cuts to Medicare and Social Security. McCarthy shook his head silently, while firebrand conservative Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, stood and shouted over Biden, apparently shouting “liar” at him.

“So folks, as we all apparently agree, social security and Medicare are off the books now, right?” he said. “We’ve got unanimity.” McCarthy has said cuts to the two programs are off the table but some Republicans have called for reforms.

Despite the occasional skirmishes, Biden reprised his so-called “unity agenda” efforts from the speech a year earlier, including efforts to curb opioid use and deaths. Biden will announce a diplomatic push to curb the inflow of fentanyl, though it’s not clear if he will single out China, a source of materials used to produce fentanyl.

Biden is navigating heightened tensions with the world’s second-biggest economy, after the downing of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon on Saturday.

Biden nodded to his push to expand the middle class, and to bipartisan victories, like laws expanding infrastructure spending and subsidizing domestic production of semiconductor chips. He will tailor his economic pitch to smaller communities who’ve seen major businesses shuttered.

“Maybe that’s you watching at home. You remember the jobs that went away. And you wonder whether a path even exists anymore for you and your children to get ahead without moving away. I get it,” Biden said. “That’s why we’re building an economy where no one is left behind.”

Biden also urged Congress to implement immigration reform — or at least a slimmed-down version.

“If we don’t pass my comprehensive immigration reform, at least pass my plan to provide the equipment and officers to secure the border. And a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers, essential workers,” he said.

He also called for police reform, which stalled in the last Congress, by raising the death of Tyre Nichols. He recognized Nichols’s mother and stepfather, who were in attendance, during the speech. “Let’s come together and finish the job on police reform. Do something,” he said, according to prepared remarks.

Biden stressed that the Covid pandemic is largely behind the US and tout job gains — which some analysts say are a headwind to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease inflation, and may raise the chances of further rate hikes and a recession.

“We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it,” Biden said.

(Updates with latest from speech throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia Weighs Trade Curbs to Fight EU’s Anti-Palm Oil Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest palm oil producer, is weighing a range of trade curbs to strike back against what it calls unfair policies from the European Union that block market access for the tropical oil.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWal

  • Biden to address divided Congress during State of the Union

    President Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address this week to a divided Congress, as the new House GOP majority seeks to stymie his agenda and investigate his family and administration. The speech — before a joint session of Congress in the House chamber — is scheduled for Tuesday at 9…

  • Test driving the new Bing

    I got early access to the new ChatGPT integrated Bing browser and decided to test it out. The post Test driving the new Bing appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • 5 free agents the Packers should prioritize keeping this offseason

    The Packers will have to be picky about who they bring back from the free-agent pool in 2023. Here are five likely options.

  • State of the Union live updates: Biden calls for Medicare protection, touts infrastructure work

    President Biden is delivering his the State of the Union address, his third time addressing a joint session of Congress but his first before a divided government. Biden began by speaking of “possibilities” and calling for Congress to find “consensus.” He lauded his administration’s work on infrastructure and rolled out a plan to use only…

  • Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments

    Asian equities rose, while the dollar wobbled on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite and investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. Investors will also watch the State of the Union speech from U.S. President Joe Biden, in which he will declare U.S democracy is bruised but "unbowed and unbroken" and cite progress in a post-pandemic economy after massive infrastructure and inflation bills passed in 2022. In an eagerly awaited speech earlier on Tuesday, the Fed's Powell reiterated that disinflation has begun but warned that Friday's eye-popping jobs report showed why the battle against inflation will "take quite a bit of time."

  • BMW Supplier ZF Friedrichshafen Taps Citigroup for Safety Systems Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- ZF Friedrichshafen AG, an auto parts supplier to the likes of BMW AG, has hired Citigroup Inc. to advise on the possible sale of its passive safety systems division, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapPowell Sa

  • Commanders land quarterback in new ESPN 2-round mock draft

    No offensive line help in this new 2-round mock draft.

  • Like Musk, nickel-rich Indonesia has high electric vehicle ambitions

    Armed with the world's largest reserves of nickel and a ban on the export of nickel ore, Indonesia is making itself indispensable for the electric vehicle industry, which uses the metal extensively. In just three years, Indonesia has signed more than a dozen deals worth more than $15 billion for battery and electric vehicle production in the country with manufacturers including Hyundai Motor, LG Group and Foxconn. Next up is the mammoth Tesla Inc, the world's most valuable automaker.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as investors digest Powell comments

    U.S. stocks closed higher after a choppy trading session on Tuesday, as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about how long central bank may need to tame inflation. Powell said 2023 should be a year of "significant declines in inflation." "We didn't expect it to be this strong," Powell said at the Economic Club of Washington, referring to the nonfarm payrolls report for January, but it "shows why we think this will be a process that takes quite a bit of time."

  • High-tax state exodus accelerates as more Americans flee to Florida, Texas

    More Americans migrated to lower-tax, predominantly Republican-led states in 2022, with Texas and Florida seeing the biggest population growth last year.

  • Metal fencing erected around Capitol grounds ahead of Biden's State of the Union

    Security is being tightened around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address tonight. Metal fencing around the complex was ordered by the U.S. Capitol Police board. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins Anne-Marie Green and Seth Doane to discuss.

  • Powell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take Heed

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his message that interest rates need to keep rising to quash inflation and this time, the bond market listened.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets W

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Shouts 'Liar' At Joe Biden During State Of The Union

    Republicans erupted when the president said they wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare.

  • McCarthy warns Republicans not to misbehave at State of the Union, promises no 'childish games' like Pelosi's infamous speech tearing moment

    "We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.

  • ‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt

    Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon

  • Vladimir Putin is about to make shock gains

    With Russia back on the offensive after significant Ukrainian combat successes around Kharkiv and Kherson in the second half of 2022, the past few weeks have been the bloodiest so far of an already bloody war, with both sides taking extraordinarily heavy casualties. Expect it to get worse.

  • Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Monday called for a probe into why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese surveillance balloons that Biden officials are saying crossed over the U.S. at least three times during the previous administration. “If it’s true the Pentagon purposely did NOT tell President Trump of Chinese…

  • Kim Jong Un abruptly reappears after 36 days out of the spotlight and orders North Korea to 'prepare for war'

    Kim Jong Un returned from one of his longest-ever breaks from public view to attend a military meeting on Monday.

  • Letters to the Editor: Rep. Ilhan Omar's remarks bother more than just Republicans

    The Democrat's past statements on Israel render her unfit to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says a reader.