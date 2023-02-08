Biden Vows to Protect US From Chinese Threats to Sovereignty

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the US would cooperate with China where it can but protect its sovereignty “as we made clear last week,” an indirect reference to the uproar over the alleged Chinese spy balloon that transited US territory before it was shot down.

With tensions between Washington and Beijing running high over the issue, Biden hardly referenced the balloon incident in his State of the Union speech. He said the US was in the “strongest position in decades to compete with China or anyone else in the world.”

“I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world,” Biden said. “But make no mistake: As we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did.”

Biden didn’t directly mention the balloon or the US argument that its transit across the US last week is part of a broader and increasingly aggressive spying program under President Xi Jinping. The spying dispute provoked a diplomatic feud and forced Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing. A US fighter jet shot it down on Saturday over the ocean off of South Carolina.

In the one significant departure from his prepared speech while discussing China, Biden shouted: “Name me a world leader who’d change places with Xi Jinping. Name me one.”

Biden didn’t seek to cool tensions that have been fueled by a host of other actions including new US export controls on sensitive microchip technology. The US contends that China is taking a more aggressive posture, including against the self-governing island of Taiwan.

Beijing denied the balloon was an espionage device, insisting it was conducting weather research. The Chinese government accused the US of overreacting in shooting down the balloon.

Biden had met Xi in Bali last November with a pledge to try to reverse a slide in the relationship and resume military contacts that were suspended after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. But the Pentagon said Tuesday that China had rebuffed efforts to set up a call between the two countries’ top defense officials after the balloon was shot down.

The speech was in keeping with Biden’s broader approach. He told reporters Monday that the balloon incident didn’t weaken US-China relations and shrugged off the notion of Chinese spying, saying it was “something that’s anticipated from China.”

While Biden didn’t otherwise dwell on China in the speech, he said that the US had “lost our edge” in producing semiconductors and cited how automakers weren’t able to get chips produced overseas during the pandemic.

“We can never let that happen again,” he said.

The US last month reached a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to limit advanced semiconductor equipment being shipped to China, a move that analysts say is likely to cripple Beijing’s tech ambitions. The White House is also aiming to restrict investments into critical sectors in China through executive action that’s been in the works for months.

