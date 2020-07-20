Biden vows to rescind Trump's 'vile Muslim ban'
"If I have the honor of being president, I will end the Muslim ban on day one," said the likely Democratic presidential nominee during the Million Muslim Votes Summit, an online event hosted by Emgage Action.
Biden has called Trump's Muslim travel ban an abuse of power "designed to target primarily black and brown immigrants."
A federal court blocked the initial ban, but in 2018 the Supreme Court upheld an amended version that has since been expanded to other countries.