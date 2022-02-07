  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden vows to ‘bring an end’ to Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, but Scholz seems less sure

Alexander Nazaryan and Caitlin Dickson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON — Even as President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met at the White House on Monday to reaffirm their joint efforts to dissuade Russia launching an invasion of Ukraine, questions remain about whether the two leaders are prepared to respond to a military incursion by halting the completion of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

“If Russia invades — that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine — there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it,” Biden said during a press conference with Scholz following their meeting.

Scholz, by contrast, was much more muted about the pipeline.

“As I already said, we are acting together. We are absolutely united, we will not be taking different steps, will do the same steps and they will be very, very hard to Russia,” Scholz told reporters.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the East Room of the White House on February 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the East Room of the White House on February 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Pressed on how he would go about halting the construction of the pipeline despite it being located on German soil, Bided did not go into specifics but voiced confidence about his options. “I promise you we’ll be able to do it,” he said. That promise echoed one he made months earlier, about Kabul not falling to Taliban control after U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan. The speed with which that promise unraveled in late August led to questions about Biden’s approach to foreign policy.

Ukraine is another test for a president who depicted himself during the 2020 campaign as an elder statesman, one whose dealings with world leaders would be far more measured than those of his White House predecessor.

Despite massing roughly 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he doesn’t not want a military conflict, but he has made little effort to hide his irritation at the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization into Eastern Europe.

The landfall facility of the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 is pictured in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. (Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters)
The landfall facility of the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 is pictured in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. (Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters)

“Russian concerns were basically ignored,” Putin complained at a press conference last week. French president Emmanuel Macron met with Putin on Monday in Moscow in an effort to broker a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Biden, meanwhile, has sought to rekindle unity among NATO members following years of fraying relations during Donald Trump’s presidency. Ukraine is not part of the organization and is therefore not subject to its collective defense clause, known as Article 5. Still, any Russian aggression would be seen as a threat to the broader stability of Eastern Europe at a time when nationalism, xenophobia and the coronavirus pandemic are testing a decades-long order.

Biden said on Monday that it would be “a gigantic mistake” for Putin to launch a full scale invasion of Ukraine. “The impact on Europe and the rest of the world would be devastating and he would pay a heavy price,” the president said, promising “swift and severe” sanctions on Russia were such an invasion to take place.

There would be consequences for Europe, too. Russia accounts for about one third of all natural gas and one fourth of all crude oil consumed by the European Union, making it “the bloc’s largest single energy source,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) delivers remarks alongside U.S. President Joe Biden during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House on February 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) delivers remarks alongside U.S. President Joe Biden during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House on February 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Running 800 miles beneath the Baltic Sea and linking Russia to Germany, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would greatly increase Germany’s supply of natural gas. Upon its completion, it is expected to have an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas. But because the pipeline would not pass through Ukraine, which does not have access to the Baltic Sea, Kiev would not collect transit fees from the project.

U.S. energy prices could suffer from a Ukrainian invasion too, but not as directly as those in Western Europe. That has made Scholz, in particular, somewhat reticent in confronting the Kremlin directly. Even as he and Biden vowed a unified approach on Monday, his evasion of the Nord Stream 2 conundrum made clear Berlin’s desire to tread carefully.

“We will be united, we will act together," Schulz said at point. He said the German economy would also “switch to hydrogen” in the near future, lessening the dependence on Russian energy sources, and burning fossil fuels more generally. But such a shift is unlikely to come soon enough to resolve the crisis on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Still, Biden vowed that the ties between Germany and the United States remained strong, disputing the notion that disagreements over how to handle Russia had damaged the relationship. “No need to win back trust,” the president said. “He has the complete trust of the United States."

Russia&#39;s Nord Stream pipeline
Russia's Nord Stream pipeline
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House record boxes recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago: report

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved multiple White House record boxes last month that were improperly kept at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, The Washington Post reported.The boxes reportedly contained important records of communication, gifts and letters from world leaders, which, according to the Post, is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.The newspaper added that the boxes retrieved from...

  • Omarosa Says Trump Made a 'Habit' of Tearing Up White House Files — Including One 'Very Bizarre' Scene

    The former Trump aide and Apprentice star has regularly feuded with her old boss since she was ousted from the White House in late 2017

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • The Republican Knives Are Out for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

    Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo

  • Donald Trump Blames Nancy Pelosi For Jan. 6 Attack On Capitol

    The attack was carried out by his supporters, in order to overturn the election results.

  • Opinion: Donald Trump, rattled by investigations, turns to 'stuff of dictators'

    Retired University of Iowa law professor: The former president called for supporters to intimidate criminal justice processes.

  • Conservative National Review Calls GOP 'Morally Repellent' For Latest Jan. 6 Response

    Calling the action of the Jan. 6 rioters "legitimate political discourse" is “political malpractice of the highest order coming from people whose entire job is politics."

  • The West has finally begun to think like Ukrainians: Russia must be stopped here.

    KYIV, Ukraine (Project Syndicate)—For international observers, Russian President Vladimir Putin either will start a new war in Ukraine or he will not. Thousands of Ukrainians already have experienced armed struggle against Russian forces. Although Ukrainians must prepare for war, they have peace on their minds, because that is what they have been fighting for these past eight years.

  • Putin says some of Macron's ideas could form basis to move forward

    Russian President Vladimir Putin described Monday's talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Kremlin as useful, substantive and business-like, and said that some of Macron's ideas could form a basis for further joint steps. The French leader travelled to Moscow for talks amid an East-West standoff over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and a Kremlin campaign for security "guarantees" from Washington that would include a halt to NATO expansion. In a joint news conference after the talks, Putin said that a number of Macron's ideas concerning security were realistic and that the two would talk again once Macron had travelled to Kyiv to meet Ukraine's leadership.

  • You Might Not Like It, but Hunter Biden’s Shenanigans Are Real News

    Kris Connor/WireImage/GettyThe 1980s TV crime drama Hunter featured an eponymous main character who popularized the catchphrase, “Works for me.” Today’s crime drama surrounding Hunter Biden evokes a different repeated utterance: “Who did Hunter work for?”The troubled presidential scion is in the news again and raising questions about his father, President Joe Biden. This unwanted attention has also renewed questions about the media’s relative lack of interest in the younger Biden’s highly questi

  • California to ease Covid rules in path to 'endemic' strategy

    Indoor masking and other restrictions will return to pre-Omicron status.

  • Russia is not our worst enemy | Reagan

    WWIII started decades ago. It’s us against China, not Russia — and we’re losing.

  • 'It's not like we don't have enough jobs here in Wisconsin': Ron Johnson won't try to land Oshkosh Corp. postal vehicle work

    Sen. Ron Johnson said he will not persuade Oshkosh Corp to place over 1,000 new manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin.

  • McCaul says he doesn't agree with RNC resolution if it applies to violent rioters

    Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday said he does not agree with the Republican National Committee's characterization of Jan. 6 being "legitimate political discourse" if it applies to those who committed violence that day."I do not agree with that statement if it's applying to those who committed criminal offenses and violence to overtake our shrine of democracy," McCaul told ABC "This Week" host Martha Raddatz when asked if he supported the...

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, February 7, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Trump’s incendiary Texas speech may have deepened his legal troubles, experts say

    Promising pardons for insurrectionists and calling for protests if indicted could help make a case for obstruction of justice Donald Trump’s speech in Conroe, Texas, may have deepened his legal troubles. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump’s incendiary call at a Texas rally for his backers to ready massive protests against “radical, vicious, racist prosecutors” could constitute obstruction of justice or other crimes and backfire legally on Trump, say former federal prosecut

  • McMaster pushes back on RNC, calls events of Jan. 6 'illegitimate political discourse'

    Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster in an interview on Sunday pushed back on the Republican National Committee (RNC), saying the events of Jan. 6 amounted to "illegitimate political discourse.""It was it was illegitimate political discourse because it was an assault on the first branch of government," McMaster said during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation.""And so I think it's really important for us to come together now,...

  • Factbox-Facts about Philippines presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator whose rule defined the Philippines' recent history, is leading opinion polls on the race to become president, three months ahead of a May 9 election. Below are some facts about the controversial frontrunner and his famous family. WHO IS FERDINAND MARCOS JR.?

  • McCain when he picked Palin: "F--- it!"

    At the moment the late Sen. John McCain green-lit Sarah Palin as his presidential running mate in 2008, he told top advisers: "F--- it. Let’s do it."The intrigue: McCain balled up a fist and shook it as if rolling dice, N.Y. Times political reporter Jeremy W. Peters reveals in his forthcoming book, "Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The conversation in August 2008 — which to

  • AOC heading to Texas to campaign against Democratic colleague

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced a rally in Texas in support of two candidates in next month's Democratic primary.