President Joe Biden appeared to wander out of place Friday while first lady Jill Biden delivered a speech at a Washington, D.C., middle school.

While Jill Biden discussed the "mix of emotions" each school year brings, the president lifted his hand to his face, as if to cover his eyes to see something, before wandering behind the first lady and out of frame, footage showed.

It is unclear why the president wandered out of sight or if he was signaled to leave the area.

DEMOCRATS DON'T CARE IF BIDEN IS CAUGHT LYING

Biden wonders off as Jill speaks at a DC school to push vaccinations... pic.twitter.com/VxQ5onImO6 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 10, 2021



He returned and can be seen sauntering behind the first lady before taking his place next to her.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The president, first lady, and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser toured Brookland Middle School to encourage vaccinations and doing all one can to protect children in school, according to WJLA.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Schools, Vaccination, speech, Muriel Bowser

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Biden wanders out of place while first lady speaks at DC middle school