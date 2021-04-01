Biden wants to spend $100 billion to get you better internet access, then $174 billion so you can take an electric vehicle anywhere

Ayelet Sheffey
·2 min read
Power lines are seen on February 19, 2021 in Texas City, Texas
Power lines in Texas City, Texas. THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images

  • Biden's infrastructure plan invests over $300 billion in improving the technology sector.

  • Investments include funding for improved broadband access and research and development.

  • Also, $174 billion will be invested to promote the usage of electric vehicles.

President Joe Biden will unveil the first, $2 trillion part of his $4 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday, and from investing in broadband to funding electric vehicles, the technology sector can expect to see a huge influx of federal cash.

The White House fact sheet on the package released on Wednesday said a major focus of the first package is revitalizing America's digital infrastructure, a matter vital to economic growth. It will seek to close the digital divides across the country, as certain areas don't have equal access to electricity and high-speed internet.

"The President's plan will create a more resilient grid, lower energy bills for middle class Americans, improve air quality and public health outcomes, and create good jobs, with a choice to join a union, on the path to achieving 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035," the fact sheet said.

Here's how Biden's infrastructure plan will impact America's technology sector:

Improving broadband access

Biden will invest $100 billion to:

  • Build high-speed broadband infrastructure that will reach 100% coverage and ensure funds are set aside for tribal nations;

  • Promote price transparency and competition among internet providers;

  • And reduce the cost of internet broadband service to ensure every American who wants it can afford it.

Modernize and electrify public transit

Biden will invest $174 billion to:

  • Give consumers tax incentives to buy American-made electric vehicles;

  • Establish grant and incentive programs for state and local governments and the private sector to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, while promoting strong labor standards;

  • Replace 50,000 diesel transit vehicles and electrify at least 20% of yellow school buses through a new Clean Buses for Kids Program at the Environmental Protection Agency;

  • And electrify the federal fleet, including for the United States Postal Service.

Invest in research and development

Biden will invest $180 billion to:

  • Advance US leadership in critical technologies and upgrade America's research infrastructure;

  • Establish the US as a leader in innovation and climate science;

  • And eliminate racial and gender inequities in R&D.

