Biden Wants 50 Percent of U.S. Car Sales to Be Electrified by 2030

President Joseph Biden is expected to sign an executive order today promoting a new goal for the auto industry: by 2030, the administration wants 40 to 50 percent of new-car sales in the U.S. to be zero-emission vehicles. But there seem to be some huge caveats in this proposal.

The most notable loophole is this: The definition of "zero-emission vehicles" used by the President's team, and the three major automakers involved in crafting the language, includes plug-in hybrid vehicles, which pair a conventional internal-combustion engine with electric assistance. Such vehicles still burn fossil fuels, and thus, they really can't be considered "zero-emission." Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles are also included, which means it's very likely that the "50 percent electric" goal will lead to EVs making up far less than 50 percent of new vehicle sales.

Also, Biden's executive order contains no enforcement mechanism. It's not a mandate. Instead, it's best thought of as a set of goals for the automotive industry and regulators, designed to increase the proliferation of low-emission vehicles. The President will pair this with stricter new-car fuel-economy standards, enforced by the Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency. These standards were loosened under the previous administration.

Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis released a joint statement of support for the plan.

"[This goal] represents a dramatic shift from the U.S. market today that can be achieved only with the timely deployment of the full suite of electrification policies committed to by the Administration in the Build Back Better Plan, including purchase incentives, a comprehensive charging network of sufficient density to support the millions of vehicles these targets represent, investments in R&D, and incentives to expand the electric vehicle manufacturing and supply chains in the United States," the automakers said in the statement. "We look forward to working with the Biden Administration, Congress and state and local governments to enact policies that will enable these ambitious objectives."

Many countries, states, and city governments, as well as a growing number of automakers, have signaled their intent to ban or move away from internal combustion-powered vehicles. Making such sweeping promises is easy; following through on them is hard. Even with a goal that's less ambitious than those of some peer nations, it'll be a while before we know whether the U.S. can meet the goals announced today.

