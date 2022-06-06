Biden wants action on guns even if he doesn't get everything he asked for: White House

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden views any legislation Congress might pass to address gun violence as better than no legislation, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

Sen. Chris Murphy, the Democrat leading negotiations with Senate Republicans on gun measures, has said incremental steps are more likely than a sweeping bill.

While Biden is "always going to call for more," Jean-Pierre said, "we want to see action."

That, she said, is what Biden heard from families he met with in Uvalde, Texas, after the mass shooting in the community's elementary school last month.

"They want to see that Congress actually can put their politics aside and come in a bipartisan way and deliver something," Jean-Pierre said.

As Biden left a church service in Uvalde, the crowd outside chanted, "Do something."

"We will," Biden responded.

Congress hasn't passed major gun control legislation since the 1994 crime bill Biden worked on as a senator. The bill included a ban on assault weapons that has since expired.

Addressing the nation last week, Biden urged lawmakers to again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Failing that, the president said, Congress should raise the age to purchase those type of guns from 18 to 21.

He also said that background checks should be strengthened and he backed "red flag" laws which allow courts to remove firearms from those deemed a danger to themselves or others.

