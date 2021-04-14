Biden wants to give anti-violence groups $5 billion. Here's how it could be spent.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Schuppe
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Deep inside President Joe Biden’s 11,700-word plan to revamp the nation’s infrastructure is one sentence that could transform the way America deals with gun violence.

It pledges $5 billion over eight years for “evidence based” community violence-prevention programs — or programs that treat gun violence as a public health crisis, rooted in economic insecurity and chronic trauma, rather than as a problem best solved by law enforcement. The projects would target economically distressed neighborhoods where Black and Latino people are disproportionately affected by gun violence.

The proposal represents an unprecedented investment in violence prevention. But it’s a long way off from becoming reality. Congress will have to approve the spending as part of a $2.1 trillion bill bankrolled by corporate tax hikes, which Republicans — and some centrist Democrats — say gives too much money to projects that have nothing to do with infrastructure.

And then there’s the question of which violence prevention programs deserve the money.

The Biden administration hasn’t offered many details. But researchers have identified several types of community-led programs they say help curb shootings sparked by arguments, drug rivalries and gang conflicts. All have one theme in common: the importance of identifying the people who are most at risk of shooting someone or becoming victims themselves and giving them intense help — from housing to employment to mental health services, including care for the psychological trauma that makes violence contagious.

They include:

Focused deterrence

Created in Boston in the 1990s, the model brings together police, prosecutors, outreach workers and service agencies, who identify the people most at risk of being affected by gun violence. The people are called into a meeting and are offered help — jobs, housing, health care — and warned that if they reject the help and are involved in violence, they’ll be targeted for law enforcement crackdowns.

Researchers have found that the method can dramatically reduce shootings. It has succeeded in Oakland, California, where it was credited with helping to cut homicides in half from 2012 to 2018. (As in many big cities, homicides increased in Oakland last year.) But community activists in some cities have argued against the use of focused deterrence because of its reliance on police, which they say can damage public trust.

Image: Oakland police officers investigate a shooting with a police officer at a marijuana business (Aric Crabb / Bay Area News via AP file)
Image: Oakland police officers investigate a shooting with a police officer at a marijuana business (Aric Crabb / Bay Area News via AP file)

Cities including Philadelphia and Baltimore dropped their programs years ago after funding and elected officials’ interest waned, though they have recently decided to try again in response to rising homicide rates. The cost of the programs in Philadelphia has been estimated at $750,000 a year, and about $600,000 in Baltimore.

“When done well, it can be an effective strategy, but it should never be done absent services,” said David Muhammad, executive director of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, which helped Oakland develop its program. “Enforcement should be a last resort.”

Violence interrupters

This method centers on outreach workers — people with street credibility, often people who have spent time in prison or who have past involvement in gun violence. Trained in crisis intervention, they develop relationships with high-risk people and keep an eye out for simmering disputes, stepping in to help people resolve them before someone fires a gun. The workers also try to steer people into social services.

Interrupter programs have been credited with reduced violence in several big cities, including parts of New York, where a version called Cure Violence, developed at the University of Chicago, helped cut shootings by 40 percent. But researchers say the model can falter if workers aren’t given enough training or technical assistance, or if officials don’t commit to it for the long term. In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed last year to spend $10 million to expand Cure Violence into four high-crime areas.

Hospital-based intervention

Hospital-based anti-violence programs focus their attention on emergency rooms. While the victim is still receiving treatment, intervention specialists try to dissuade them from seeking retaliation. They also steer victims toward long-term help, not only with their wounds, but also with mental health care, substance abuse treatment, job placement and housing.

A study of one such program, at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, found participants less likely to commit crimes. The program also cut costs of incarceration and health care.

“Our programs are economic development programs,” said Fatimah Loren Dreier, executive director of The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention, a network of hospital-based intervention programs, including Shock Trauma. “We don’t call them that, but one of the core drivers of violence is the inability to meet one’s economic needs.”

Cognitive behavioral therapy

The cyclical nature of gun violence — beefs that boil over into shootings, which spark retaliatory attacks — is driven by chronic trauma that makes people constantly fear for their lives and use firearms to solve problems, experts say. Cognitive behavioral therapy teaches people to come to terms with their trauma and reject violence as a way of resolving disputes. Outreach workers act as life coaches and mentors, maintaining close contact over months or years.

One version, called Advance Peace, pays clients for reaching certain goals. A recent study found it helped drive down gun violence in several California cities, costing them from $375,000 to $450,000 a year. Another version, READI Chicago, has shown promising early results in keeping clients engaged and out of trouble.

“The people I am trying to highlight, the people being shot, no one gives a s--- about them because they’re Black or they talk funny or their pants are saggy or they’ve been in prison,” Eddie Bocanegra, senior director at READI Chicago, said. “The $5 billion presents an opportunity to provide services to them, ways to help them heal.”

Biden’s plan comes at a time when homicides and shootings have surged in America, in part because of pandemic-related economic distress and the fallout from the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Many community-based anti-violence programs, which depend on maintaining close watch over at-risk people, have been slowed by Covid-19 restrictions on social interactions.

The proposal fits in with a larger movement to reduce America’s reliance on police and to make the criminal justice system more equitable, advocates say. Gun violence is the leading cause of death of young Black men and the second leading killer of young Latino men, according to researchers.

Image: Street Corner Resources hands out masks and gloves in Harlem (Desiree Rios / NYT via Redux file)
Image: Street Corner Resources hands out masks and gloves in Harlem (Desiree Rios / NYT via Redux file)

"This is an opportunity to redefine what public safety means,” said Anthony Smith, executive director of Cities United, a Louisville, Kentucky-based nonprofit that helps mayors develop public safety initiatives. “This country has been used to working one way, which works for white people and not for Black people, for wealthy people and not for poor folks. So, we need to put resources behind strategies and solutions we know will work for everyone.”

For Biden, a longtime proponent of tighter regulations on firearms and police crackdowns on gun crimes, the plan is a response to Black leaders’ demands that the violence in their communities receive the same attention as mass shootings, and that residents of their communities have more say in how to make them safer. While he was running for president, Biden pledged $900 million for community violence programs over eight years. When he won, he included local anti-violence advocates on his transition team, where they developed ideas for a more ambitious plan.

Image: Protesters at a June memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis (John Minchillo / AP)
Image: Protesters at a June memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis (John Minchillo / AP)

After Biden took office, a coalition of Black and Latino advocates published an open letter asking that he pledge $5.3 billion for community-led anti-violence programs and prioritize them in the awarding of federal grants. Biden fulfilled the first request in his American Jobs Plan, announced March 31. He responded to the second last week, when he announced other ways he’d invest in the programs.

Biden and anti-violence advocates say the $5 billion is a relatively small down payment against the estimated $280 billion that gun violence costs America each year, and the disproportionate damage inflicted on Black and brown people.

“It’s exciting because we know the solution to ending gun violence is investing in people,” said Gregory Jackson, advocacy director at the Community Justice Action Fund, a nonprofit that advocates for anti-violence programs. “That’s how you prevent violence. Not by reacting to it.”

Recommended Stories

  • New York won't require fully vaccinated international travelers to quarantine anymore

    Visitors need to be fully vaccinated and still need to complete New York's travel form and test negative before boarding a flight to to the U.S.

  • Vaccine progress should allow Britain-U.S. reopening - BA boss

    British Airways is well placed to lead a European travel recovery from COVID-19 if relatively swift vaccine rollouts in Britain and the United States enable transatlantic routes to reopen, Chief Executive Sean Doyle said on Wednesday. Transatlantic re-opening would play to the network strengths of British Airways and parent group IAG, he added.

  • US, Philippine forces stage scaled down drills amid pandemic

    American and Philippines forces on Monday opened one of their most scaled down annual combat exercises in decades due to the pandemic, and organizers said the drills would remain focused on territorial defense, battling terrorism and humanitarian projects. Philippine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said the number of American military personnel joining the 11 days of exercises was trimmed from 3,650 to 225, while only 736 Filipino counterparts would participate out of 4,000 as originally planned. U.S. and Philippine officials hailed the strength of their treaty alliance in an opening ceremony in Manila.

  • South Africa's Quro Medical comes out of stealth with $1.1M to expand its hospital-at-home service

    For a continent with such stark inequality, Africa has seen limited innovation to increase access to healthcare and reduce healthcare delivery costs. Over the years, there has been continued investment in traditional care models despite the overwhelming evidence of inefficiency and escalating costs. The pandemic also laid these problems bare, exposing the vulnerabilities of the continent's healthcare system.

  • Messaging app Wire raises $21 million

    Wire, the end-to-end encrypted messaging app and service, has raised a $21 million Series B funding round led by UVC Partners. While Wire started as a consumer app, it never managed to attract hundreds of millions of customers like other messaging apps. In 2019, the company told TechCrunch that it would open a holding company in the U.S. to raise some funding.

  • Biden's move could lead to reduction in gun violence. Congress could close existing gaps.

    Curbing the spread of ghost guns, pressing for red flag laws and boosting community intervention programs are on Biden's to-do list.

  • South Africa says downpayments to J&J, Pfizer not refundable

    CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -The South African government's downpayments to Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccines are not refundable under any circumstances, its health minister said on Wednesday, describing the condition as onerous. Zweli Mkhize made the comments a day after the government suspended the rollout of J&J's vaccine, citing a recommendation by U.S. federal health agencies to pause its use because of rare cases of blood clots. The suspension is the latest setback for South Africa's efforts to immunise its population.

  • Exclusive: Toshiba board planned to oust CEO before $20 billion buyout offer - sources

    Toshiba's board planned to oust troubled CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani before CVC Capital Partners launched a $20 billion buyout bid last week, informing him a day before the offer was announced that it would replace him, people familiar with the matter said. Two members of Toshiba Corp's nomination committee, including board chairman Osamu Nagayama, met Kurumatani, himself a former CVC executive, and told him they intended to look for a new chief executive, three of the people said. Kurumatani then told them of the European private equity firm's plan to take Toshiba private, the three people said.

  • Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip

    Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip. The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday, according to the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements. The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99.

  • Ex-cop who stopped fellow cop's chokehold on suspect to get pension

    Cariol Horne intervened when a White officer attempted to choke a Black suspect named Neal Mack. Mack says she saved his life.

  • Should Biden Ban Assault Weapons? Take Our Poll

    Guns laws have long been one of the most contentious arenas in American politics. Now President Joe Biden has entered the fray, announcing he will take his first executive actions on gun control and...

  • Thunder Force on Netflix Is Dividing the Internet

    Some say it's enjoyable and heartwarming; others were not as kind.

  • Decision expected on charges for cop who shot Black motorist

    Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge the white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd. Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned Tuesday, two days after Potter shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

  • 18 details you probably missed in 'The Breakfast Club'

    The John Hughes film is a cult classic, but even superfans of the 1980s flick may have missed these hidden details and background gems.

  • The girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip

    If Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Florida's Seminole County, has been helping federal investigators determine whether Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for sex with cash and gifts — as reported Tuesday night by The New York Times and The Washington Post — that's probably bad news for Gaetz. But the feds have also been trying to get testimony from the former 17-year-old, who appears to tie together several of the Gaetz threads, Politico reports. The woman, who Politico isn't identifying because she may be the victim of a sex crime, not only had a sexual relationship with Greenberg and possibly Gaetz between May and November 2017, according to federal authorities. She also went on a September 2018 trip to the Bahamas with Gaetz, hand surgeon and Gaetz donor Jason Pirozzolo, GOP state legislator Halsey Beshears, and four other young women, Politico reports. Greenberg was not invited on that trip, three people told Politico, "because of a conflict with Pirozzolo's girlfriend." The unidentified woman had turned 18 a few months before the Bahamas trip, and nobody in their party engaged in prostitution, one of the other women told Politico. But, she and others sources added, three of the women on Beshears' private jets looked so young, U.S. Customs briefly stopped and questioned them when they landed in Florida. Gaetz, who flew commercial to the Bahamas, has denied having sex with a 17-year-old or paying for sex. The woman could testify if that's true — her age at the time is a crucial detail in the federal investigation — along with giving the feds other information on the Bahamas trip. Three Gaetz friends told Politico the congressman has said he waited until the woman was 18 to have sex with her. If Gaetz and his friends traded drugs or cash for sex, that could be a crime in itself, regardless of whether the sex was with underage girls, Politico says. Federal investigators executed a search warrant this winter and seized Gaetz's phone and the phone of a former girlfriend, Politico reports. Beshears abruptly resigned as Florida's top business regulator in January, Pirozzolo has told clients his office is closed "due to a family emergency," and before reportedly flipping on Gaetz, Greenberg in July 2020 tried to get him to ask then-President Donald Trump for a pardon, Politico reports. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkThere's a movement to absorb parts of Oregon into Idaho — and Idaho lawmakers are listening7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • City manager 'relieved of his duties' after fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

    Mayor Mike Elliott said Curt Boganey, a Brooklyn Center city manager who oversaw the police department, was fired after the killing of Daunte Wright.

  • Internet freaks out over NYPD ‘black mirror’ robot dog, but should we be worried?

    ‘Get ready for terminators soon,’ was one reaction to a Facebook post of Digidog in action

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.