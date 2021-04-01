Biden wants to beat China. Beijing says, bring it on.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ned Temko
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If a full-on “new cold war” is brewing between the United States and China – and we’re not there yet – Beijing is girding itself for battle.

As Washington seeks to build a common front to challenge China’s autocracy at home and assertiveness abroad, Beijing is signaling its determination to stymie that move and to build alliances of its own.

The two countries still have an interest in stopping short of Cold War II – a competition not just between two major powers but between rival power blocs across the world stage.

And at the first high-level U.S.-Chinese talks since the election of President Joe Biden – in Anchorage last month – both sides held out the prospect of finding areas for cooperation.

But such talk was drowned out by an extraordinary public exchange of accusations by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top Chinese foreign policy official Yang Jiechi. The main dividing line: human rights.

Mr. Blinken set out a frank bill of particulars: the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, China’s pressure campaign against Taiwan, and the systematic repression of Uyghur Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Mr. Yang suggested that America should look to its own record on human rights before criticizing others.

A few days later, when the U.S., Europe, and Canada imposed sanctions against government officials in Xinjiang, China’s response was striking and unequivocal: Whatever pressure you or your allies bring to bear, we’ll match and raise.

Beijing retorted with sanctions of its own. Significantly, they were targeted more heavily against the European Union, in effect signaling to European countries that they risked paying a heavy price – access to China’s huge consumer market – if they aligned themselves with Washington.

The next day, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on a visit. When Mr. Lavrov denounced Washington for falling back on “the military-political alliances of the Cold War era,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying backed him up. “Just look at the map,” she said, “and you will know that China has friends all over the world. What would we worry about?”

As if to drive home that point, Beijing proceeded to demonstrate the importance of its ties with two countries at the top of Washington’s worry list, and where Mr. Blinken would like Chinese cooperation.

First, nuclear-armed North Korea. Chinese leader Xi Jinping exchanged personal messages with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirming their alliance. Pyongyang termed this a show of “unity” against the Biden administration’s “hostile” policies.

Days later, Foreign Minister Wang signed a 25-year cooperation agreement in Iran, sealing what he termed a “permanent and strategic” relationship that seems certain to deepen economic, infrastructure, and security ties under China’s “Belt and Road” financing program.

Closer to home, China’s parliament this week further tightened its grip on Hong Kong. It approved changes to the electoral system there, reducing the number of elected seats in its parliament and requiring all candidates to pass muster on their “patriotic” loyalty to Beijing.

The irony is that, at least in the near term, China’s assertive response seems likely to reinforce rather than erode cohesion between Washington and its allies. Popular sentiment toward China in major democracies has been souring. A Pew survey across more than a dozen advanced economies late last year found nearly 8 in 10 people lacked confidence in Mr. Xi to “do the right thing” internationally.

A series of recent reports concerning the Uyghurs – alleging, among other things, the use of forced labor and forced sterilizations – has further hardened criticism of China’s human rights record by members of the European Parliament.

That body must ratify a long-sought EU-China investment treaty, sealed last December. But since Beijing slapped its sanctions on a number of EU legislators, parliamentary ratification is looking increasingly unlikely.

The key question now is whether Washington and Beijing will be minded – or able – to find a way to stop short of across-the-board political confrontation and carve out areas of cooperation.

China’s recent diplomatic embrace of North Korea and Iran may have been intended not merely as a taunt, but as a reminder to Washington: If you want to rein in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and keep Iran from getting one, you’re likely to need our help.

And there’s another, broader issue where the U.S. administration has made clear that it sees China’s partnership as indispensable: the worldwide response to climate change.

That issue may provide an early sign of whether cooperation indeed remains possible, and the litmus test won’t involve meetings, diplomatic overtures, sanctions, or rhetorical exchanges.

It will come in the shape of an RSVP to a virtual summit on climate change that Mr. Biden is hosting later this month.

Mr. Xi is on the guest list.

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna gets nod to speed up virus vaccine output with bigger vials

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also authorized vaccinators to extract a maximum of 11 doses from the current vials, instead of the ten previously permitted. In a statement, Moderna said its vaccine can now can be supplied in vials containing 11 or 15 doses, and it expected to begin shipping 15-dose vials in coming weeks.

  • US slams Beijing, fires back at Lavrov

    The State Department slammed Beijing for convictions against seven Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates and fired back at Russia's top diplomat after he said relations with the U.S. and its allies have “hit the bottom." (April 1)

  • Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

    George Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I'm not a bad guy" in newly revealed bodycam footage.

  • I was a 'Law & Order: SVU' superfan. Then my views on the police changed.

    The deaths of Michael Brown, George Floyd, and others, as well as my growing interest in prison abolition, have changed how I view the crime drama.

  • 'The grim reality of reporting in China that pushed me out’

    Beijing is ruthlessly shutting down reporters, says John Sudworth, who has now moved to Taiwan.

  • In Huawei extradition case, arguments wrap up about alleged U.S. international law violation

    A branch of arguments in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s bid to stop her extradition to the United States from Canada ended on Thursday with a prosecutor saying her lawyers had an "impoverished" view of the facts over their assertion U.S. authorities violated international law. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant for bank fraud.

  • Iran rejects 'step-by-step' lifting of sanctions - Press TV

    The two countries said on Friday they would hold indirect talks in Vienna from next week as part of broader negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers. The U.S. State Department said the focus would be on "the nuclear steps that Iran would need to take in order to return to compliance" with that agreement.

  • One Tweet Is All It Takes – Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin's Price Up 30% In Minutes Again

    Despite recent reports suggesting that Elon Musk’s tweets may no longer have the desired effect on DOGE’s price, today’s tweet sent the cryptocurrency surging over 30% within minutes. What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Space X CEO tweeted earlier about the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin, and its price surged to a high of $0.70011 – a level last seen in mid-February. SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021 “SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon,” stated Musk on Twitter. Why It Matters: Even though Musk’s most recent tribute to Dogecoin happened to be on April Fool’s day, the fact that DOGE hit a six-week high shortly after his tweet was no joke. Year to date, the cryptocurrency has returned 1375%, with January’s Reddit fuelled rally accounting for the majority of its gains. Since then, the coin has seen most of its on and off-price action after a tweet from its most influential supporter – Elon Musk. A recent survey of traders from U.K-based cryptocurrency exchange EXMO revealed that the majority of market participants believed that the outlook for DOGE was grim if Musk stops tweeting about it. See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Only 14% of the respondents believed that the cryptocurrency would continue to grow without support from Musk and other well-known personalities, and some were confident that DOGE could be classified as a “useless asset.” At press time, the price of DOGE had retraced down to $0.0619. However, the meme-based cryptocurrency still kept most of the gains associated with the Musk tweet and was up 14.21% in the past 24-hours. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood On Bitcoin: ' Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'Cathie Wood Cautions Investors Against Transacting With Bitcoin Until Tax Code Is Changed© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to Take a Pension: A Math Formula Drives 1 Retiree’s Choice

    Ever hear of the pension income ratio? This mathematical formula can help you decide whether it makes more sense to take a lump sum or a series of pension payments.

  • Texas conservative student group receives backlash for Bible verse Easter egg hunt

    Conservative student group at the University of North Texas receives threats after placing Easter eggs filled with Bible verses around campus. President of Young Conservatives of Texas Kelly Neidert with insight.

  • UFC raises Promotional Guidelines payouts, projects $1 million increase in annual distribution to fighters

    Effective immediately, UFC athletes will see an increase in their fight-week payouts as part of the organization's Promotional Guidelines program.

  • US and Iran agree to 'breakthrough' nuclear deal talks in Vienna

    The Biden administration on Friday hailed a potential breakthrough in deadlocked efforts to revive the Iranian nuclear deal after Tehran agreed to talks through European allies. Britain, Russia, China, France and Germany will be among those meeting with the US and Iran for negotiations in Vienna next week, marking the first major progress in attempts to return both countries to the 2015 accord. President Joe Biden has promised to rejoin the agreement on condition Iran first returns to respecting commitments it abandoned in retaliation for Donald Trump pulling out and reimposing swingeing sanctions. Tehran, however, has said Washington must end the sanctions before it will make any moves to get back in line. The US is trying to use Europe as an intermediary with Iran after the Islamic Republic refused to join direct talks with the Biden administration.

  • How American guns help Mexican cartels overwhelm Mexico's police and military

    "It is getting to a point where we are not equipped enough to fight back," a Mexican state police officer told Insider.

  • U.S., Japan and South Korea agree to keep up pressure on North Korea

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, South Korea and Japan agreed in high-level security talks on Friday to work together to keep up pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. In a joint statement after a day of talks, new U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Kitamura, and South Korea's national security adviser Suh Hoon reaffirmed their commitment to address the issue "through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearization."

  • Old Tunnels and Rusting Bridges: America's Creaking Infrastructure

    Engineers say that when infrastructure works, most people do not even think about it. But they recognize it when they turn on a faucet and water does not come out, when they see levees eroding or when they inch through traffic, the driver’s awareness of the highway growing mile after creeping mile. President Joe Biden has announced an ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would pump huge sums of money into improving the nation’s bridges, roads, public transportation, railways, ports and airports. The plan faces opposition from Republicans and business groups, who point to the enormous cost and the higher corporate taxes that Biden has proposed to pay for it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Still, leaders in both parties have long seen infrastructure as a possible unifying issue. Urban and rural communities, red and blue states, the coasts and the middle of the country: All are confronting weak and faltering infrastructure. “It’s a dire need,” said Greg DiLoreto, a former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which publishes an extensive report card on the subject every four years. The 2020 report gave the country a grade of C-minus, a slight improvement after two decades of Ds. Far more needs to be done, DiLoreto said: “It’s a terrible report card to take home to your folks.” Roadways and bridges are still in use decades after the end of their projected life spans. Sewer and water systems are aged and decaying. And a changing climate threatens to worsen old vulnerabilities and expose new ones. In the broad contours of the plan released by the Biden administration, specific proposals and figures are given for some of these infrastructure needs. The plan, for instance, proposes an extra $115 billion to modernize bridges, highways and roads that are in “most critical need of repair.” But other projects, such as levee systems, are not explicitly mentioned, and it is unclear how they might factor into the proposal. We took a look at seven examples of urgent infrastructure vulnerabilities across the country, ranging from specific projects to broader problems. — Deteriorating Rail Tunnels Under The Hudson River Connecting New York City to New Jersey The 111-year-old tunnels used by commuter trains and Amtrak have deteriorated rapidly since Hurricane Sandy flooded them with salt water in 2012. Officials in New York and New Jersey have beseeched federal officials for years to help build new tunnels, arguing that the failure of one could have a devastating economic impact far beyond the region. The Trump administration resisted their appeals. Riders have been plagued by delays and cancellations, with similar problems affecting railways along the Northeast Corridor. Passenger railways across the country have struggled with a lack of federal funding, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers report card, creating a repair backlog of $45.2 billion. The Biden administration says its plan would replace buses and rail cars and expand transit and rail into new communities; it is unclear how the Hudson River tunnels might be involved. — The Creaky Brent Spence Bridge Crossing the Ohio River between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky President Barack Obama stood at the base of this bridge in 2011, describing legislation that would help improve it. In 2016, President Donald Trump also made assurances to replace the structure. Yet the bridge has remained a source of frustration. Rusty and creaky, it has been listed as “functionally obsolete” in the federal bridge inventory since the 1990s, and it has a history of bottlenecks and crashes. There is a $2.5 billion plan to fix the bridge and build a new one alongside it, but in Covington, Kentucky, some have expressed worries about the proposal. The mayor told The Cincinnati Enquirer that it was an “existential threat,” citing the size of the proposed bridge (some traffic would still cross over the old one, as well). Biden’s plan vows to fix the nation’s 10 most economically significant bridges but has not specified which ones those are. “If there is any project eligible, this would be it,” Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, told local reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “Hopefully somewhere in the bowels of this multitrillion bill, there’s a solution.” — Crumbling Schools Vulnerable to Earthquakes Puerto Rico While children around the world have been going to school remotely since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, many students in Puerto Rico had been out of class months earlier. That was because a school in southern Puerto Rico had crashed to pieces after a serious earthquake Jan. 7. The collapse brought attention to the more than 600 schools on the island that shared a “short column” architectural design, which makes them vulnerable to tremors. Teachers and parents were wary of reopening, and the schools with that design risk remain closed. Children who had gone to them are still learning remotely. In addition, nearly 60 schools were closed after inspections following the earthquakes showed structural deficiencies. About 25 had “persistent” problems that predated the earthquake and its aftershocks, Puerto Rico’s education secretary told The New York Times last year. Government officials recently acknowledged that in the year the schools were closed for the pandemic, no repairs had been made on any of the hundreds of vulnerable schools. — Hundreds of Rural Bridges, All Closed Across the country Major bridges that carry tens of thousands of cars and 18-wheelers are not the only ones showing their age. So are smaller bridges in rural areas, which have much less traffic but are no less vital to a community’s ability to function. (In Mississippi alone, officials list 355 bridges that have been closed because of their age or dilapidation.) Under the president’s infrastructure plan, 10,000 of these bridges would be fixed. Of the nation’s bridges, 71% are rural. They make up 79% of the bridges rated as poor or structurally unsound, according to Trip, a transportation research nonprofit group. Advocates for rural communities say the problems with bridges are indicative of a wider lack of connectivity — by roadways and through broadband internet. (The president’s plan also says it will deliver access to reliable high-speed internet to the 35% of residents of rural communities without it.) Rural roads and bridges have a $211 billion backlog in improvements. Some of these projects, such as adding guardrails and widening lanes, could make it safer to drive on rural, noninterstate roads, which account for a disproportionately high number of the country’s traffic deaths. — Water Crisis in Mississippi Jackson, Mississippi Many vulnerabilities in infrastructure were exposed when a powerful winter storm swept through Texas and into the Southeast in February. One of them was the water system in Jackson, the state capital, where residents went weeks with a boil notice in place. The water crisis inflamed enduring tensions in Jackson, ones that grip many communities where white residents have fled and tax bases have evaporated. The city has old and broken pipes. It does not have the funding to repair them. City officials estimated that modernizing Jackson’s water infrastructure could cost $2 billion. The storm also caused power failures for millions of people across Texas, which has prompted lawmakers there to weigh an overhaul of the state’s electric infrastructure. At least 111 people died as a result of the storm, according to state officials, and it also caused widespread property damage and left some residents to face huge electric bills. Under Biden’s plan, lead pipes and service lines would be eliminated, and more transmission lines for electricity would be installed. — Dams Increasingly Battered by Climate Change Michigan and many other states When Michigan state officials investigated what had led to the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams last year, which caused thousands to evacuate and inundated hundreds of homes and businesses, the conclusions were stark: A historic flooding event had caught up with years of underfunding and neglect. The country has roughly 91,000 dams, a majority of which are more than 50 years old, and many are an exceptional rainfall away from potential disaster. As dams have aged, the weather has grown more severe, rendering old building standards outdated and creating conditions that few considered when many of the dams were built. Residential development has also steadily spread into once rural areas that lie downstream from the weakening infrastructure. According to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, about 15,600 dams in the country would most likely cause death and extensive property damage if they failed. Of those, more than 2,330 are considered deficient, the group said. While the Biden plan mentions “dam safety,” it gives no details. — Levees That Can No Longer Consistently Hold Across the country The country has tens of thousands of miles of levees, which safeguard millions of people and trillions of dollars’ worth of property. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates a small fraction of the nation’s levees, while the rest are maintained by a patchwork of levee districts, local governments and private owners. But floodwaters care little about who is in charge of maintenance, as the catastrophic 2019 floods in the Midwest showed. When record-breaking rains fell, levees were breached or overtopped across the region, drenching farmland, inundating homes and causing billions of dollars in damage. The rainfall is not likely to let up soon, given new weather patterns driven by climate change. And some of the officials whose towns and cities were most affected by the 2019 floods are adamant: Simply refurbishing levees is not going to work anymore. “Levees aren’t going to do it,” said Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative, an association of 100 mayors along the Mississippi River. His group presented a plan to the White House last month detailing a “systemic solution” to flooding. It includes replacing wetlands, reconnecting backwaters to the main river and opening up areas for natural flooding. A plan that simply replaces infrastructure, rather than rethinking what it encompasses, will be ineffective and ultimately unaffordable, Wellenkamp said. He is not sure whether his group’s proposals have been folded into the Biden plan. But he sees little choice. “This is a losing game unless we incorporate other, larger solutions,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot remains highly protective against the coronavirus, longer-term data shows

    Six months after early trial participants got their second doses of the jab, Pfizer says the protection from its vaccine is strong and is holding up.

  • Op-Ed: Why America's record godlessness is good news for the nation

    The secularization of U.S. society is continuing at a historic pace. Don't fear it, embrace it — it will only strengthen the moral fiber of America.

  • Homemade medical equipment and vaccine: Cuba's Covid struggle

    Respirators, swabs and PCR test kits: Cuba has had to make its own equipment to deal with the coronavirus amid the US embargo and "save millions of dollars" on imports, a scientist says. Meanwhile, the first phase of trials of the Soberana 02 vaccine candidate is completed for 44,000 volunteers in Havana, with all given the first of two doses.

  • U.S. manufacturing sector index races to 37-year high in March: ISM

    A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity soared to its highest level in more than 37 years in March, driven by strong growth in new orders, the clearest sign yet that a much anticipated economic boom was probably underway. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Economic growth is expected take off this year, juiced up by the White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and the reopening of nonessential businesses as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Sharon Stone's memoir: 5 key moments from The Beauty of Living Twice

    The Hollywood star's autobiography details family abuse, that Basic Instinct scene and health scares.