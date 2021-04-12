  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden wants do big things. For America and history, he should get them done any way he can.

Jill Lawrence and Gregg Zoroya, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There was a time when America faced challenges and met them, saw problems and solved them; when every negotiation wasn't a zero sum game — when everyone could walk away from the table with at least a partial win. Ambitious presidents and members of Congress passed laws that changed American lives.

That exists now only in history books. Dusty pages talk about lifting millions of elderly Americans out of poverty in 1935 with the creation of Social Security. Outlawing discrimination and driving a stake through the heart of Jim Crow with landmark 1960s civil rights acts. Giving birth to the interstate highway system in 1956 and creating Medicare and Medicaid in 1965.

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

Generations since have grown accustomed to Capitol Hill gridlock and nastiness. Failure to compromise has triggered 21 government shutdowns since 1976, the longest one for 35 days just two years ago. With few exceptions, the laws that do make it through are weak tea.

According to the Pew Research Center, a full third of the bills in the last Congress were so-called ceremonial statutes commemorating coins or renaming post offices, the highest rate of insubstantial lawmaking in a decade.

Enter Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.

Into this cauldron of inertia, enter Joe Biden. At 78, after decades in the Senate and as vice president, he seemed like a safe institutionalist choice. But so far, he might as well be wearing a T-shirt saying, "Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose."

Biden is ready to do big things, both to help America and to revive its reputation in the eyes of the world. He has already commenced to redefine "bipartisanship" as what most Americans want, as opposed to whether a bill in Congress can get support from both parties. That's a huge departure right there.

So is the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that Biden and his party muscled through with Democratic votes but "bipartisan" support out in the great American beyond. Biden's American Jobs Plan is even bigger and enlarges the concept of infrastructure to include health system infrastructure, such as caregivers. He's also got an American Families Plan in the works, and that's hardly the end of what he plans to do, or what some Democrats in Congress are fomenting.

Democrats have razor-thin majorities in Congress, and Republicans are in lockstep opposition. But Biden's COVID-19 rescue package, with its direct payments and child tax credits, could actually reduce the number of Americans living in poverty by a third, and polls show the public loves it.

The administration argues that there's similar broad support for his plans to invest trillions in roads and bridges, green infrastructure and more drivers of social change — spending economists say will boost job growth and Biden says will keep America competitive with China.

What else? Where to start?

Biden has been communing with presidential historians about legacy building to rival the landmark legislative accomplishments of Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson. Meanwhile, in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has won a parliamentarian's ruling that he says means Democrats could pass several more bills by majority vote. That's vital in a 50-50 Senate where Democrats can't muster the supermajority needed to break Republican blockades-by-filibuster, but where they do have Vice President Kamala Harris to get them to 51 votes.

To qualify for passage on a simple majority vote, bills must have an impact on federal spending or revenue. That encompasses a surprising range of Democratic priorities, among them legalizing undocumented "Dreamers" brought to the United States as children, creating a public insurance option, lowering the Medicare eligibility age and reducing prescription drug prices. And, of course, it comfortably accommodates Biden's infrastructure package and the tax increases he wants to finance it.

Vital for our future: This isn't your ex-president's 'Infrastructure Week.' Biden plan is big, serious and paid for.

Biden and Democrats are also pushing broad election reform based on the uncomplicated, accessible premise that voting should be easier and not harder for Americans. What's not to like? The same can be said of tightening gun laws, as mass shootings continue with tragic regularity. Though popular and badly needed, these bills will be tough to pass without Republican cooperation or dramatic changes — even death — to the filibuster. The president is finally softening on that paralyzing Senate tradition. Could he get holdout Democrats Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to relent? Maybe. He needs to try.

Legislate for the ages

The subtext to all of this is the 46th president's desire to drive a stake through the heart of Ronald Reagan's admonition 40 years ago that government is the problem, not the solution. Biden has done the spade work for the virtue of big government by smartly demonstrating how Washington can organize vaccinating the nation in a deadly pandemic.

The price tags on Biden's plans are high, but they are not the only indicator of the scale of his thinking. When he was Barack Obama's vice president, Biden famously told Obama it was a BFD when he signed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. And it truly was, but what kind of name was that for such a big-deal law?

ACA endures: Obamacare, for all its health insurance flaws, survives Trump, repeal, replace and COVID-19

It soon became known (tarred?) as Obamacare, a name chosen by Republicans, and not because they anticipated it might someday become popular. The point was, Democrats were not in the mindset of legislating for the ages (or heading off scorn when, inevitably, care did not become affordable).

Biden has learned from the branding failures of the past. The titles of his initiatives reflect their scope and aspirations. They sound grand, and thank goodness. With resolve, luck and marginal House and Senate majorities, there may be a few landmark laws still to be written for the history books. And he will be able to prove, in what he frames as an existential global battle between autocracy and democracy, that "democracy works."

Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) is commentary editor of USA TODAY. Gregg Zoroya (@greggzoroya) is an editorial writer for USA TODAY.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID, jobs, fairness: Biden should not delay ambitious agenda

Recommended Stories

  • For Mexico's president, the future isn't renewable energy — it's coal

    Mexico once embraced renewable energies. Now President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is doubling down on dirty fossil fuels such as coal.

  • Dollar bounces higher as traders brace for inflation data

    The dollar gained ground on Monday after last week's drop as traders assessed the outlook for Treasury yields, while awaiting crucial U.S. inflation and retail sales data in coming days. Elsewhere it was a quiet start to a data-heavy week for foreign exchange markets. The dollar's fortunes have been tied to the performance of Treasury yields for most of 2021, after concerns about rising inflation in the United States and a stimulus-fuelled economic rebound triggered a significant jump in yields on U.S. government bonds in February.

  • Roads, bridges ... and caregivers? Why Biden is pushing a ‘radical shift’ to redefine infrastructure

    Caregiving is the most glaring example of how Biden expanded the traditional definition of infrastructure in his $2 trillion jobs plan.

  • Neighbours star Nicola Charles claims cast members tried to get her deported

    British actress Nicola Charles alleges that two co-stars contacted Australia's immigration service.

  • 'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo learns driving 'isn't all fun' after getting parking ticket

    'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo discovered driving isn't always all it's cracked up to be after getting a parking ticket.

  • Shameless  stars William H. Macy, Emma Kenney, and more mark 'end of an era' ahead of series finale

    Wiliam H. Macy, Emma Kenney, and more of the 'Shameless' cast are celebrating their last hurrah after 11 seasons.

  • The Biden White House media doctrine: Less can be more

    The president does little press. His Cabinet does a fair bit. Underlying it all is one overarching idea: Do things that feel natural.

  • What I tell myself every time my blood boils over George Floyd's death

    Sometimes it feels like the trial isn't necessary for Derek Chauvin, the officer who put his knee in George Floyd's neck. But vengeance isn't justice.

  • Does your state have the worst bridge in America? Joe Biden wants to know

    Think of it as a competition for states to show why their bridge deserves rebuilt based on size, condition, traffic volume or economic significance.

  • Minnesota police fatally shot man after traffic stop, family says; crowd holds protest

    Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police in Minnesota on Sunday before getting back into his car following a traffic stop, according to his family.

  • Pelosi aims to have Biden infrastructure bill passed before August

    "I would hope that our part in that House would be largely done before the Fourth of July," Pelosi said.

  • Mom: Minnesota Cops Killed Son After Stopping Him on an Air-Freshener Violation

    Nick Pfosi via ReutersPolice in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center fatally shot a Black 20-year-old man during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, setting off a string of violent protests amid tensions over the Derek Chauvin murder trial. The victim’s mother spent much of Sunday afternoon at the scene of the fatal shooting, pleading with officers to remove her the body of her son, Daunte Wright, from the pavement. “He got out of the car, and his girlfriend said they shot him,” Katie Wright said, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “He got back in the car, and he drove away and crashed and now he’s dead on the ground since 1:47... Nobody will tell us anything. Nobody will talk to us... I said please take my son off the ground.”The victim’s mother said her son called her during the traffic stop she said was tied to the presence of air fresheners hanging in the car, which is an offense in Minnesota. “He called me at about 1:30. He said he was getting pulled over by the police. And I said why you getting pulled over. And he said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from his rear-view mirror. I said, ‘OK take them down,’” Wright said, adding that she could hear a scuffle break out and someone yelling, “Daunte, don’t run.” When she called back, her son was dead.Police say that during a name check, they discovered Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant. When they tried to take him into custody, he returned to his car, where he was fatally shot. Police have not yet explained the motive for opening fire or if Wright was presumed to be armed. Protests then broke out despite Wright’s family pleading for calm. By nightfall, police fired rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs at around 500 protesters who had gathered near the Brooklyn Center police headquarters and defaced the signage. They tried to enforce a 6 a.m. curfew that was largely unsuccessful, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Many of the protesters retreated into nearby residential areas.Around midnight, National Guard troops tried to secure the area as looters stormed a nearby Walmart store. Local media reports that many nearby businesses, including a Foot Locker and New York clothing store, were damaged in the ensuing violence. Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington alongside State Patrol and Hennepin County officers said early Monday that the Guard would remain “robust” for the next “two or three days.”Wright’s mother called for calm, telling the gathering crowds: “All the violence, if it keeps going it’s only going to be about the violence. We need it to be about why my son got shot for no reason. We need to make sure it’s about him and not about smashing police cars, because that’s not going to bring my son back.”By early morning, the protests had spread to southern Minneapolis and were gaining strength in numbers ahead of first light. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he is “closely monitoring” events and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot called on police to avoid using force against peaceful protesters.“He was so goofy. He just makes everybody happy,” Wright’s sister told citizen journalist outlet Unicorn Riot. “They took my brother away from me. … I’m so hurt, they really just took him. … I still can’t believe it. I’m still feeling like I’m going to go home and see him. It really hurts.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘They were good people.’ Friend remembers husband, wife, daughter killed in SC tornado

    The hearts of those who knew the Brelands are still healing a year later.

  • A looming shortage of bacon and hot dogs could leave big cookout plans up in smoke for July Fourth when most Americans are vaccinated

    The supply-chain squeeze likely won't improve in time for summer, said ArrowStream's Isaac Olvera.

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Bichette drives in 5, Blue Jays rout Angels 15-1

    Bo Bichette had five RBIs, Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a four-game skid by routing the Los Angeles Angels 15-1 on Saturday night following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours. Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1. The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from José Quintana (0-1), who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

  • Boehner goes easy on Trump in otherwise 'scorching' interview

    Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) had no problem going after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS. He singled Jordan out as a leading "political terrorist" in Congress. "I just never saw a guy spend more time tearing things apart and never building anything," Boehner told CBS's John Dickerson. As for Cruz, Boehner said he doesn't like to "beat anybody up, that's not really my style ... except that jerk." Cruz, he said, was a perfect example of a lawmaker stuck in a cycle of making "a lot of noise" and raising a lot of money. Boehner is back in the news because he wrote a book chock full of takes just like that, arguing that U.S. politics, but especially the Republican Party, is caught in the grips of reactionaries like Jordan and Cruz. One person Boehner held back on a bit in the interview, however, was former President Donald Trump. While he suggested Cruz and Jordan were at the forefront of the movement he attacks in his book, he called Trump a "product" of the political discourse and refused to say whether he considered Trump a political terrorist. "He has a little different style than I do," Boehner said, though Dickerson pointed out Boehner was much harsher on Trump in his book. Dickerson asked Boehner if he was just trying to avoid a "headache," to which Boehner replied, with a smile, "I'm not in office anymore. I don't have to answer all the questions that I used to have answer." Watch the full interview below. In a scorching new memoir, "On the House," former House Speaker John Boehner writes that "political terrorists" playing to the party base are hurting the country, and threaten the GOP's survival. https://t.co/ycvxYthM3w pic.twitter.com/8fesknxsCP — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) April 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisySNL's Weekend Update jokes it's nice to 'see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,' hears out the Titanic's iceberg

  • Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

    Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to tie for fifth place at 6 under — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

  • Will the Hurricanes keep pace with division foes before the NHL trade deadline?

    The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers both made moves this weekend to bring in a right-shot defenseman. Is Carolina next to add a player?