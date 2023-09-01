Biden wants to boost staffing at nursing homes, but feds rarely enforce existing rules

WASHINGTON − Most nursing homes would have to boost staffing under proposed changes to federal regulations the Biden administration announced Friday.

If finalized, the changes would, for the first time, set national minimum nurse staffing standards.

Having enough nurses and aides is the strongest predictor of whether nursing home residents will thrive, researchers have found.

But a USA TODAY investigation last year documented how rarely the federal government enforces decades-old staffing guidelines and rules for nursing homes that participate in Medicare and Medicaid.

In this year’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden said he would “protect seniors’ lives and life savings by cracking down on nursing homes that commit fraud, endanger patient safety, or prescribe drugs they don’t need.”

Under the proposal, facilities would have to have a registered nurse on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and have a minimum number of registered nurses and nurse aides. The changes would be phased in to give nursing homes time to hire more staff.

About three-quarters of nursing homes would have to strengthen staffing, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

LeadingAge, the largest association for nonprofit nursing homes, said the mandate would be impossible to meet.

“There are simply no people to hire—especially nurses,” Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, said in a statement. “America’s under-funded, long-ignored long-term care sector is in a workforce crisis.”

Sloan said nursing homes will have to “reduce admissions or even close” if the rule is finalized.

