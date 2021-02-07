Biden Wants Harris to Have a Major Role. What It Is Hasn't Been Defined.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Rogers and Michael D. Shear
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual roundtable with participants from local Black Chambers of Commerce from across the country in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual roundtable with participants from local Black Chambers of Commerce from across the country in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was rattling off a list of his priorities for a coronavirus relief bill in one of his first meetings with reporters as commander in chief when he stopped midsentence to correct himself.

Those items, Biden said, are what “we think the priorities are,” putting the emphasis on the pronoun. Then, turning to face Vice President Kamala Harris, standing a few socially distanced feet behind him, he apologized.

It was a rare slip for the president, who has worked to include Harris in nearly all his public appearances, and stress that she is a full partner in the decisions he makes. Those recurring scenes are the most tangible result of Biden’s efforts — and a presidential directive — to treat Harris, the first woman and Black vice president, as an equal stakeholder as he works to knit together the nation’s political rifts, address racial inequalities and bring the coronavirus pandemic to heel.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“The president has given us clear instructions,” Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, said in an interview. “Our goal is to get her out there as much as we can.”

Harris’ relationship with the president was forged by the bare-knuckle politics of the Democratic primary campaign, when she emerged as one of Biden’s most vocal opponents. A surprising chemistry with Biden made them running mates and now that relationship will be crucial in enabling Harris to define herself in what historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. said has proved “to be a job of spectacular and, I believe, incurable frustration.”

“She went from this failed campaign to getting the golden ticket, as the chief surrogate for a guy who appreciates the role of vice president, and is going to put her out there in this historic role,” said Gil Duran, a former aide to Harris when she served as California attorney general. “So the question is: What does she do with this reset?”

The answer is a work in progress.

The vice president has already made her presence known, most recently Friday morning, when she traveled to Capitol Hill before sunrise to cast a tiebreaking vote in the Senate, clearing the way for Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package to move forward without Republican support.

And as the barrier-breaking part of the partnership, Harris has assumed the burden of living up to the expectations of voters, especially people of color, who helped put Biden in the Oval Office. It is a burden Klain says she has borne “with grace” even as it weighs heavily on her. Others say it will take time for her to chart her own course.

For now, the vice president’s staff advisers seem determined to cement and highlight her bond with Biden through their joint appearances, even as they seek to avoid letting Harris become a rigid, mannequinlike figure standing by the president’s side, much as Vice President Mike Pence did throughout the past four years.

For a model, Harris needs to look no further than Biden. In eight years as vice president, he carved out his own role beside President Barack Obama, but not before overcoming a relationship that was, at first, stiff and formal.

Biden and Harris are off to a faster start. They have spent far more time together than their predecessors — usually four to five hours a day in the White House, aides say — in part because the coronavirus pandemic has limited their travel.

Harris and Biden usually begin the day receiving the President’s Daily Brief together in the Oval Office, a tradition reinstated since the departure of President Donald Trump, who had little interest in it. They also quickly embraced the idea of a weekly lunch in the White House as a private opportunity to build trust and share thoughts.

In building her own staff, Harris selected people who she knew had good relationships with the president and his team. She chose Tina Flournoy, who has close ties to Klain, to run her office. Ashley Etienne, a former adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is her communications director.

Harris also knew that the president held Symone Sanders, who worked as press secretary to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign before joining the Biden campaign, in high regard. Symone Sanders is now her press secretary.

Aides to the vice president repeatedly stressed that all of her public events and messages were closely coordinated with members of Biden’s team. A visit by Harris last week to the National Institutes of Health to thank scientists and receive her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine was paired with a speech later in the day by Biden in which he announced the acquisition of 200 million additional doses of the vaccine.

That appearance made a lasting impression in the district of Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. In an interview, Beatty said that her phone lit up with calls from constituents who were newly curious about getting the vaccine themselves after photos of Harris receiving the shot hit the internet.

Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus than white Americans, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but white Americans are more likely to receive the vaccine, in part because of systemic racism present in health care institutions. The sight of a Black woman receiving the vaccine, Beatty said, “gave people hope and gave people education.”

Those moments, in which Harris connects with people around the country, are critical to any future she might have beyond the administration. But they are also in line with the messages that Biden hopes his vice president — as a woman, a minority and a generation younger — can deliver on behalf of his agenda.

But, as Biden well knows, the more opportunities there are to carve out a separate identity as vice president, the more chances there are to make a mess. As vice president, Biden’s loquaciousness frequently caught the tightly scripted Obama White House off guard. At times, including in 2012 when he voiced support for gay marriage before Obama did, Biden would toss the script completely.

When Harris sat for an interview last week with a West Virginia television station, her support for the president’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan was interpreted as an attempt to put pressure on the state’s Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, who took offense and expressed annoyance that he had not been given a heads-up.

And in a minor flub during the same interview Harris promoted the clearing of “abandoned land mines” in West Virginia — not “abandoned mine lands” — as a job creation effort in the state.

White House officials were quickly in touch with Manchin to do damage control, wallpapering over the flap by publicly praising Manchin’s value to the Biden-Harris agenda.

Harris has also faced questions about members of her family profiting from their relationships with her. Reports that Harris’ stepdaughter received a modeling contract a week after Inauguration Day raised eyebrows even among the president’s allies. And a business run by Harris’ niece that sells Harris-themed merchandise has been an ethical issue for Biden’s aides since the campaign. The White House has said that her name will not be used for commercial activities that would “imply an endorsement or support,” according to a spokeswoman.

That has not diminished the president’s view of Harris. White House officials said Biden was eager to put her to work, much the way Obama put him in charge of the economic recovery program in early 2009. But the fact that the president does not intend to assign her a specific portfolio immediately inevitably elicited some questions about her role in the administration.

Biden has instead handed Harris a flurry of high-profile tasks in their first two weeks in office. Just hours after the president announced on Inauguration Day that the United States planned to rejoin the World Health Organization, the vice president was on the phone with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the group, reaffirming the new administration’s support after Trump’s sustained attacks on the premier global health institution.

The call sent an early message that she speaks for Biden on some of his most critical priorities, but Harris has not been shy about pressing Biden on her own. In the past weeks, aides to the president and vice president said she had repeatedly pushed for more focus on how the administration’s policies would affect less advantaged people in urban and rural communities that are often overlooked.

During an Oval Office meeting with Biden and his advisers on their first Monday in the White House, Harris pressed Jeffrey D. Zients, the coronavirus response coordinator, to provide more detail about the use of mobile vaccination centers to ensure that poor people living in remote areas would be able to be protected against the virus.

“The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way, on are there enough mobile units available? As we wrapped up that meeting, she pushed me on, ‘Where we are on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?’” Zients said.

That kind of persistence has left a deep impression on Biden, his aides say.

It was just hours after Harris peppered Zients with questions that the president caught himself taking sole credit for his coronavirus relief plan on the stage with Harris. Klain, who has served two vice presidents as chief of staff, said the instance was more evidence that Biden had an instinctual understanding of how those moments might feel.

“She starts with a president who has been there and understands what it feels like to be the person standing behind two steps back at a public event,” Klain said. “I think he has this empathy for her situation that is unique.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Latest Stories

  • Trump would sell US secrets to the highest bidder if given intel briefings, says senior Democrat

    Joe Biden has said there is 'no need' to provide his predecessor with intelligence briefings

  • Three Saudi youths get prison sentence instead of death

    Three young Saudi men who faced death sentences for acts they were accused of committing as minors have been handed a 10-year prison sentence instead, the Saudi Human Rights Commission said. Ali al-Nimr, Dawood al-Marhoun and Abdullah al-Zaher, youth from Saudi Arabia’s Shiite minority, were detained separately on charges stemming from their participation in anti-government Shiite protests over discrimination that rocked the country’s eastern province in 2011-2012. Al-Nimr, the nephew of prominent opposition cleric Shiekh Nimr al-Nimr, whose execution sparked Shiite demonstrations from Bahrain to Pakistan, was arrested in 2012 at age 17, according to Human Rights Watch.

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • Biden to End Trump Asylum Deals with Three Central American Countries

    The Biden administration is ending asylum deals brokered under the Trump administration with three Central American countries just as the number of migrants arriving at the southern border is spiking. “The United States has suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday. The agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras required many migrants who showed up at the U.S.–Mexico border to seek asylum in one of those countries first. The deals with El Salvador and Honduras were never formally enacted, and the agreement with Guatemala has been effectively on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. “To be clear, these actions do not mean that the U.S. border is open. While we are committed to expanding legal pathways for protection and opportunity here and in the region, the United States is a country with borders and laws that must be enforced,” Blinken said in the statement. “We are also committed to providing safe and orderly processing for all who arrive at our border, but those who attempt to migrate irregularly are putting themselves and their families at risk on what can be a very dangerous journey,” he added. President Biden is looking to undo other aspects of the Trump administration’s stringent immigration enforcement policies as well. Last week, the Biden administration announced the return of the so-called “catch and release” policy at the southern border, a practice President Trump had issued an order to stop. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reimplementing the Obama-era policy of releasing newly-apprehended migrants back into U.S. cities along the South Texas border, citing coronavirus concerns at detention facilities as well as the rising numbers of apprehended migrants.

  • Israel's Netanyahu calls ICC decision "pure anti-semitism"

    The decision prompted swift reactions from both Israel, which is not a member of the court and rejects its jurisdiction, and the Palestinian Authority, which welcomed the ruling.The ICC judges said their decision was based on the fact that Palestine has been granted membership to the tribunal's founding treaty, and had referred the situation to the court. The judges said the jurisdiction decision does not imply any attempt to determine Palestinian statehood, which is uncertain, or national borders.Netanyahu said 'ICC refuses to investigate brutal dictatorships like Iran and Syria, who commit horrific atrocities almost daily," and added that "we will fight this perversion of justice with all our might!"ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said her office was studying the decision and would decide what to do next "guided strictly by its independent and impartial mandate" to prosecute grave war crimes and atrocities when countries are unable or unwilling to do so themselves.Bensouda had found in December 2019 that "war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip."She named both the Israeli Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators.

  • Nearly 90% of Military Hazing Complaints Come from the Marine Corps, Data Shows

    The newly obtained report said 60% of hazing incidents in the Marine Corps were physical.

  • ‘Pink hat lady’ arrested after Capitol riot defends herself as a cheese purveyor with ‘no military background’

    'I have no military background ... I’m a mom with eight kids. That’s it. I work. And I garden. And raise chickens. And sell cheese at a farmers’ market'

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. "The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help," Yellen said on CNN’s "State of the Union." The White House has said it is open to negotiation on who should be eligible to receive the proposed $1,400 checks, and has declined to specify where it thinks the income cutoff should be.

  • Employers could insist all staff get vaccinated under health and safety law

    Employers can insist that all of their staff get vaccinated against Covid under laws governing health and safety at work, ministers believe. The idea of 'vaccine passports' - which would allow employers to insist upon proof of vaccination - have been dismissed by vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi as "discriminatory" and "not how we do things in the UK ". However, the Telegraph understands that the issue is at the centre of a row in Cabinet, with some ministers arguing in favour of the scheme. Whitehall sources believe that companies who adopt a "jab for a job" stance are protected by current health and safety laws which require workers to protect not only themselves, but also colleagues from harm. One government source said: “If someone is working in an environment where people haven’t been vaccinated, it becomes a public health risk. “Health and safety laws say you have to protect other people at work, and when it becomes about protecting other people the argument gets stronger. “If there is clear evidence that vaccines prevent transmission, the next stage is to make sure more and more people are taking up the vaccine. “If people have allergies or other reasons for not getting jabbed, then of course they should be exempt, but where it’s an unjustified fear, we have got to help people get into the right place.”

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatRepublicans have lost their grip on the national discourse

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • Judge Declares Republican Claudia Tenney Winner of NY Congressional Race

    A New York judge has ordered the state to certify Republican Claudia Tenney as the victor in the state’s 22nd Congressional District elections, after months of delays brought on by errors in the vote-counting process. The decision narrows the already slim Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, which now stands at 221 seats compared to Republicans’ 212. Tenney defeated incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by just 109 votes, winning back the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018. The election was marred by problems including the discovery of uncounted ballots and what local media dubbed “StickyGate,” in which identifying post-it notes mysteriously fell off a batch of disputed ballots, leaving elections officials unsure if those ballots were counted or not. Additionally, a local county failed to process 2,400 voter registration applications before election day. New York Supreme Court justice Scott J. DelConte ruled that despite the errors in the election, the court was compelled to order the certification of Tenney as the winner. DelConte did not find evidence of election fraud. “The record in this election reflects that both candidates suffered the effects of systemic violations of state and federal election laws,” DelConte wrote in his ruling. The court “cannot investigate or respond to these systemic infringements upon voters’ rights.” Such an investigation would fall under the purview of the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Justice Department, or the governor. Nevertheless, DelConte wrote, “every single valid vote that was cast in New York’s 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for, and counted.” Tenney welcomed the judge’s ruling. “I’m honored to have won this race,” Tenney said in a statement. “It was a hard-fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, it’s time for the results to be certified.” The Brindisi campaign may continue to appeal the election results. Brindisi could also appeal to the House, which has the power to order a recount and even a new election. “I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count,” Brindisi said. “I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race.”

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, until recently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • Biden’s foot ‘completely healed’ after fractures suffered while playing with dogs

    President is given a clean bill of health by the White House physician after receiving follow-up x-rays on his hairline foot fractures

  • Wyoming GOP censures Cheney, says it intends to 'withold any future political funding'

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had a good week in Washington — she remained in her House leadership position this week after an overwhelming vote of support from her GOP colleagues in the lower chamber while standing by her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump — but on Saturday, the Wyoming State Republican Party voted to formally censure her, CNN reports. In the motion, the state GOP called on its lone representative in the House to resign "immediately" over her opposition to Trump, and the party also said it intends to "withhold any future political funding" from Cheney and requested she repay donations to her 2020 campaign from the state GOP and any county Republican Parties. In responde to the censure, Cheney reiterated that her vote to impeach Trump was "compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution," adding that "Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship." Rep. Liz Cheney statement on Wyoming GOP censure: “My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship.” Full Cheney statement pic.twitter.com/KJPivfY2Zd — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) February 6, 2021 The other nine Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump have faced their own varying levels criticism. Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) was similarly censured by the South Carolina Republican Party last week. Read more at CNN. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatRepublicans have lost their grip on the national discourse

  • Palestinians are signing up to UAE peace deal, claims Israel's first ambassador in the Gulf

    Palestinians stand to reap major benefits from Israel’s peace agreements with the Arab world, the Jewish state’s first official ambassador in the Gulf has claimed, as he began his historic posting in Abu Dhabi. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Eitan Na’eh, the new Israeli ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, said the accords could lead to major investments in Arab-majority towns in Israel and in East Jerusalem, the home of many Palestinians. “When you connect the dots from the Emirates to Israel there are a few more people along the way, and Palestinians are on the way, and will be there to benefit,” he said. Signed in September on the lawns of the White House, the Abraham accords set up full diplomatic ties between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as direct flights and a raft of trade deals. Israeli officials say one of their major goals is to bring more wealth to the Arab population on their side and heal tensions between Jews and Muslims, though Palestinian leaders have strongly condemned the treaty as act of betrayal. “It’s early now but when you...create jobs, and people are starting to work together, rather than against each other, the increase in trade and investments in areas such as infrastructure, energy, [it] will affect Palestinians too,” Mr Na’eh said.

  • California revises indoor church guidelines after ruling

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Saturday issued revised guidelines for indoor church services after the Supreme Court lifted the state's ban on indoor worship during the coronavirus pandemic, but left in place restrictions on singing and chanting. In the most significant legal victory against California’s COVID-19 health orders, the high court issued rulings late Friday in two cases where churches argued the restrictions violated their religious liberty. The justices said for now California can't continue with a ban on indoor church services, but it can limit attendance to 25% of a building's capacity and restrict singing and chanting inside.

  • Second wave of snow to strike the East

    "Do not drive unless necessary," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

  • Pence's plans post-Trump administration take shape

    The former vice president is going to host a podcast and join two conservative groups.

  • Pope Francis appoints first woman to Synod in break with tradition

    Pope Francis has appointed two women to Vatican posts previously held only by men, in back-to-back moves giving women a small amount of power in the male-dominated Holy See. He appointed Nathalie Becquart, a French member of the Xaviere Missionary Sisters, on Saturday as co-undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, a department that prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years on a different topic. The previous day, Francis named Italian magistrate Catia Summaria as the first woman Promoter of Justice in the Vatican's Court of Appeals. Ms Becquart's position, effectively a joint number-two spot, will give her the right to vote in the all-male assemblies, something many women and some bishops have called for. She is 52, relatively young by Vatican standards. Women have participated as observers and consultants in past synods but only "synod fathers", including bishops and specially appointed or elected male representatives, could vote on final documents sent to the pope. During a synod in 2018, more than 10,000 people signed a petition demanding that women get the vote. "A door has been opened. We will see what other steps could be taken in the future," Cardinal Mario Grech, the synod's secretary-general, told the official Vatican News website. While upholding the Church's tradition barring female priests, Francis has set up commissions to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they be allowed to take up the role today. Last year, in one fell swoop, Francis appointed six women to senior roles in the council that oversees Vatican finances. He has also appointed women to the posts of deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office.