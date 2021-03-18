Biden wants the military's footprint to be 'correctly sized,' and it may mean deciding which bases really matter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Woody
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US Marines in Afghanistan
A US Marine stands guard at Bagram airport, north of Kabul, March 2, 2002. REUTERS/Mario Laporta

  • The Biden administration has started a review of the US military's global force posture.

  • The review comes amid increasing calls for a reduction of US military bases overseas.

  • Many would welcome fewer bases, but critics say a change in strategy is also needed.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Biden administration in February launched a review of the US military's global presence to ensure it "is correctly sized and supports strategy."

That review, set to finish by mid-year, comes as the administration balances ongoing military obligations with its focus on China as "the pacing challenge."

The result may be a reduction of the sprawling network of US bases overseas, which activists, lawmakers, and even the US's top military officer say is warranted.

The Pentagon operates about 800 such bases, from outposts with a few dozen troops to massive hubs housing thousands of personnel and their families.

Army Special Forces Al Tanf Syria
US Army Special Forces soldiers at the Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria, November 22, 2017. US Army/Staff Sgt. Jacob Connor

That presence is largely "derivative of where World War II ended," Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a US Naval Institute event in December.

"Some of those bases are in fact the frontline trace of where we were at the end of the war ... and all the things that developed during the Cold War," Milley added.

The US had about 2,000 bases at the end of World War II, according to Daniel Immerwahr, a historian who has written extensively about US overseas territory.

Rather than hold onto swaths of land, as ascendant empires had in the past, the US adopted "a different model" and retained "dots, not large populated annexed lands," Immerwahr told Insider in late 2020.

The US has closed hundreds of those "dots" in the decades since, but hundreds remain all over the world.

"If you mash together all the bases that the US military officially counts, you're talking about a land area that's roughly the size of Houston," Immerwahr added. "Now some of those base sites are very well dug in ... like the United States is basically living there permanently."

'US bases are costly'

camp humphreys aerial view
US Army Garrison Humphreys in South Korea. USAG - Camp Humphreys

Opposition to US bases overseas is longstanding. During the Cold War, Europeans protested the disruptions they caused and the nuclear weapons they hosted. In addition to anger over local issues, bases draw protests over other US policies and have involved the US in other disputes, such as the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, home to Diego Garcia.

The coronavirus pandemic renewed many local frustrations, particularly in Guam, where thousands of sailors were housed after an outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in spring 2020.

As a US territory in a strategic location, Guam already hosts thousands of US troops, but its residents have limited political representation.

The Pentagon "has a poor history of transparency on Guam, and they take full advantage of our colonial status by bombing our waters, poisoning our land, and bulldozing our ancient settlements," Maria Hernandez, a member of CHamoru advocacy group I Hagan Famalåo'an Guåhan, told Insider in April 2020.

Local communities have long said "there is violence at these bases ... whether it's violence against coral reefs, against farmlands, against forests, [or] against women's bodies," Christine Ahn, executive director of Women Cross DMZ, said at a recent Quincy Institute event.

Navy sailors Theodore Roosevelt Guam
A sailor in Guam delivers food to the hotel rooms of sailors from USS Theodore Roosevelt, April 3, 2020. US Navy/MCS 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger

For US officials facing an era of competition with powerful rivals, namely China, the burdens are starting to outweigh the benefits.

"I am not a fan of large permanent military bases ... overseas in other people's countries. I think that is something that needs a hard, hard look," Milley said in December, citing the costs of permanently stationing troops abroad and risks to families who live with them.

US bases in the Middle East have gotten particular scrutiny as combat operations there have wound down.

"I think the Middle East is probably one of the best places that we can look to make reductions," Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said at a Brookings Institution event this month.

"The place where our troops are most vulnerable right now ... is in the Middle East," added Smith.

Sen. Chris Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has argued those bases - particularly in the Gulf States - aren't worth the risks they create.

Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar
US Air Force B-52 bombers taxi after landing at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, April 9, 2016. Reuters

"US bases are costly, drawing focus away from increasingly important theaters such as Africa and Asia; they create pressure on the United States to ignore serious human-rights abuses lest criticism puts the troop presence at risk; and they stand out as military targets and propaganda fodder for Iran, al Qaeda, and the Islamic State," Murphy wrote in Foreign Affairs in February.

Biden "should seriously consider" reducing US basing in the region, starting with the Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, Murphy added.

More than 40 activists, scholars, and former military officers echoed that sentiment this month in a letter to the Biden administration.

The Pentagon review is "a chance to analyze carefully and strategically where bases are no longer needed or actually contribute to insecurity and thus shutter them, bring American troops home, and simultaneously rebuild US alliances and diplomatic presence worldwide," the drafters of the letter said.

'Bang for the buck'

South Korea Camp Humphreys Protest
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against the relocation of US troops, near Camp Humphreys in Pyongtaek, South Korea, July 10, 2005. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

While US officials acknowledge the drawbacks of the current US presence overseas, they say something like it is still needed.

The Biden administration has already halted Trump administration plans to reduce US forces in Europe, where critics say countries can do more to defend themselves, and recently reached a cost-sharing agreement for US troops in South Korea, where many see a large US military presence as an impediment to peace.

"Large, permanent US bases overseas might be necessary for rotational forces to go into and out of," Milley said in December, and Smith said this month that the US presence in Europe and in Asia has "definite bang for the buck."

Niger Africa air base drones
US and Nigerien flags at the base camp for Air Force and other personnel building Niger Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger, April 16, 2018. AP Photo/Carley Petesch

"I wouldn't want to see us, like, say, 'We've got to get out of Africa,'" Smith added. "Because I think relatively small numbers of our troops in different places can really help us accomplish our goals of containing some of the transnational terrorist threats, building partner capacity, and also, by the way, making sure that China doesn't sneak in there and start building problematic alliances."

The suggestion that the US can achieve the same goals with a smaller presence is unlikely to convince critics of the broader security policies that those bases reflect.

"If they decide we don't need as many bases as we currently have, [that] we can just reduce them, that I worry about, because that's essentially a way of saying we can make our current strategy cheaper and more efficient," John Glaser, director of foreign-policy studies at the Cato Institute, said at the Quincy Institute event.

"At the end of the day, overseas bases are merely a physical manifestation of the strategy that we pursue," Glaser said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How the US considered helping France nuke its way out of an embarrassing military defeat

    The West saw France's war in Indochina as essential to stopping the spread of communism, and the US was willing to take extreme action to win.

  • US officials who are ready to fight China over Taiwan don't understand how much is at stake

    Opinion: Before we get into a crisis - or a war - over Taiwan, US policymakers and military leaders need to address some hard realities.

  • 2 California police officers have been suspended over leaked group chat texts showing them mocking a homeless person, joking about beating up protesters, and suggesting shooting a suspect in the face

    Eureka Police Sgt. Rodrigo Reyna-Sanchez and Officer Mark Meftah were put on administrative leave after the texts were leaked this week.

  • De Blasio Argues Cops Should Confront New Yorkers Accused of Non-Criminal ‘Hurtful’ Conduct

    New York mayor Bill de Blasio has suggested that the NYPD or another city agency could confront residents accused of hateful conduct towards Asian Americans, even if the conduct did not rise to the level of a criminal case. De Blasio encouraged residents to report any racist conduct towards Asian Americans to the city, which would then investigate and respond to the complaint. The mayor spoke amid increasing concern over anti-Asian sentiment and hate crimes, with mayoral candidate Andrew Yang proclaiming he could “feel” hatred “on the streets of New York.” Concerns were brought to a head by an Atlanta, Ga., shooting in which six Asian American women were killed. The shooter claimed to police that he was motivated by “sex addiction” and not anti-Asian animus. “Even if something is not a criminal case, a perpetrator being confronted by the city, whether it’s NYPD or another agency, and being told that what they’ve done was very hurtful to another person—and could, if ever repeated, lead to criminal charges—that’s another important piece of the puzzle,” de Blasio said at a Thursday press conference. When asked by Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Hogan how that process would work, de Blasio answered that the NYPD is already trained to deal with these types of incidents. “The NYPD is a great example: one of the things officers are trained to do is to give warnings,” de Blasio said. “If someone has done something wrong, but not rising to a criminal level, it’s perfectly appropriate for an NYPD officer to talk to them to say, ‘that was not appropriate, and if you did that on a higher level, that would be a crime.’ I think that has an educating impact on people.”

  • John Kerry was pictured on a plane with no mask, and American Airlines said he shouldn't have taken it off

    Kerry said that if he removed his mask, he did so in a way that was "momentary," but American Airlines said it is "looking into" it.

  • Court reinstates guilty verdicts against Flynn partner over Turkey lobbying

    Judge erred by tossing out jury's conclusion that Trump transition adviser Bijan Rafiekian evaded lobbying laws, appeals court rules.

  • 'Morally right thing to do': House Dems push immigration bills

    The bills would provide a path to citizenship for millions living illegally in the United States, just as the country is on track to face the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years.The bills to help farmworkers and younger immigrants known as "Dreamers" are an effort to take targeted steps while congressional Democrats deliberate President Joe Biden's comprehensive immigration plan.But it will be an uphill battle for either a limited or extensive immigration program to clear Congress as divisions both between and within the two parties over the subject continue to vex Washington. Republicans have focused on attacking the Democratic Biden administration for the new spike in arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Heavily armed Texas man arrested near vice presidential residence, D.C. police say

    The Secret Service detained a man outside the official vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday and District of Columbia police arrested him on a weapons charge, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the residence due to ongoing renovations. The Secret Service had been tipped off by an intelligence bulletin from Texas. The man they detained, identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio, is being held on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unregistered ammunition, and a device that feeds 30-round clips of ammunition to the rifle. New: Texas man arrested outside VP Kamala Harris' official residence at the US Naval Observatory Wednesday was in possession of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines, according to DC police report. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 18, 2021 Nobody was injured. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentJobless claims unexpectedly rise to 770,000

  • Final goodbye of historic aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea: Mar. 21, 1983

    FROM THE ARCHIVE: The USS Coral Sea was one of the three Midway-class aircraft carriers from the United States Navy introduced in the latter part of World War II. It had a home in the Bay Area for nearly 15 years.

  • Virginia 'making the most' of quarantine before NCAA tournament: 'This certainly beats the alternative'

    At best, Virginia will get just one legitimate practice before its NCAA tournament game on Saturday.

  • MoviePass Teases Mysterious Relaunch, but It’s Unclear Who’s in Charge

    Comedian Matt Oswalt once said, “so far 2021 is just 2020 with bangs.” Perhaps nothing encapsulates that sentiment more than the possibility that MoviePass, the Icarus of subscription services, may rise again from the ashes. MoviePass launched in 2017 and offered customers the option to see one movie per day for $9.99 a month. Though […]

  • If You Haven't Received Your Stimulus Money Yet, It Could Still Arrive in the Next Few Weeks

    The IRS said it is sending out the third stimulus payment in batches, the first of which went out on Wednesday

  • U.S. States Approved to Cut Taxes, But Not With Federal Money

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration said in a response to concerns raised by Republicans that state governments accepting pandemic-relief money from Washington are allowed to cut taxes, but only if they don’t use the federal aid to offset those reductions.The Treasury Department’s guidance addresses a provision in the recently enacted $1.9 trillion stimulus law that provided more than $360 billion in aid to states and cities. The measure said states couldn’t use the money to pay for net revenue reductions through 2024.The law does not prohibit states from cutting taxes nor does it mandate them to return the funding if a state reduces levies, a Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement. States must replace that revenue from those tax reductions using other money in their budget, the Treasury said. If states did use relief-fund money to pay for a tax cut, then they could be required to reimburse the federal government for that, the department said.The guidance addresses a growing concern, particularly among politicians from Republican-led states, that accepting federal-rescue funds would prohibit them from reducing taxes through 2024. Uncertainty about the restrictions on the funds prompted Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and 20 other state attorneys general to send a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earlier this week asking her to clarify whether the provision strips states of their “core sovereign authority to enact and implement basic tax policy.”On Wednesday, Ohio sued the Biden administration over the provision, claiming the rule illegally restricts the state’s power to change its tax structure and economic policy. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the last-minute addition by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer holds hostage the $195 billion portion of the money for states.Seeking GuidanceSeveral House Republicans have also sent a letter to Yellen asking her to advise on whether various forms of tax relief, including making unemployment benefits tax exempt or issuing state-wide stimulus checks, would violate the rules in the stimulus bill.Republicans say the issue needs to be resolved in relatively short order. The law gives the Treasury Department 60 days to establish the fund, release the rules and distribute the funding. Most state legislatures only meet part time. Many are in session now, but adjourn in late spring or early summer.The aid to states was a point of contention during debate on the stimulus. Republicans objected to including the money, arguing that it would serve as a bailout for Democratic-run states that had mismanaged their budgets and that many states hadn’t suffered severe revenue shortfalls as a result of the pandemic.The provision added by Schumer was intended to focus the money on where it’s needed most, by targeting it based on state population and unemployment levels. It bars states from “either directly or indirectly” using the funds to offset a reduction in tax revenue “resulting from a change in law, regulation, or administrative interpretation.”Democrats say the provision was a necessary guardrail to prevent states from using federal money to finance tax cuts. Schumer has said governors should use the money to focus on ending the pandemic, including on public health and social-assistance programs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon has reportedly surpassed Walmart as the top apparel retailer in the US

    Wells Fargo analysts said Amazon had 20% to 25% more apparel sales in the US last year than Walmart.

  • Bey's double-double leads Pistons over slumping Raptors

    Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons overcame Norman Powell's 43 points to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-112 on Wednesday night, ending a four-game skid. Bey, who leads all rookies in 3-pointers with 85, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc for Detroit, which had lost 10 of 12. “That young man is already a solid pro and he's just getting started,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said.

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's 'bulldozer' president

    Once praised for his no-nonsense approach, assessments will be coloured by Magufuli's Covid-19 policies.

  • Single father, twins share love online amid pandemic struggles

    "Every time something bad happens, that means that something great is coming. You know, don't let it get you down."

  • LeBron James becomes part-owner of Red Sox -reports

    Basketball superstar LeBron James has entered the world of Major League Baseball by joining forces with Fenway Sports Group - or FSG - as a partner.The move - reported on Tuesday by the Boston Globe - makes the four-time NBA MVP a part owner of the Boston Red Sox.The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward purchased an undisclosed number of shares in FSG, which has also approved a $750 million private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, the Globe reported, citing a source with knowledge of the deal.FSG, which also owns English Premier League soccer champions Liverpool, did not respond to a request for comment.The 17-time NBA All-Star is perhaps an unlikely figure to join the Boston sports landscape, because he has allegiances to some of the city's fiercest rivals.James has previously rooted for MLB's New York Yankees.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Firefighters rescue mischievous goats

    Video footage shot by a tourist shows goats walking on the roof as firefighters try to usher them to safety.Officers rescued several smaller goats first and the rest jumped from the roof to the ground.The goats were uninjured and safely released back into the wild.Officials do not know how the animals reached the roof.