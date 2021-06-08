Biden to get warm welcome from relieved but wary allies

  • FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. On Biden’s first foreign trip as president, he will find many of his hosts in Europe welcoming but wary after a tense four years between Europe and the U.S. under former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, front left, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, front right, after a group photo at a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England. For most of America’s allies, Biden is a relief. Trump often sowed chaos, accusing the NATO military alliance of leeching off the United States, insulting the European Union and storming out of a G-7 summit in Canada in 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2019 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fourth left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second left, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, second right, and European Council President Donald Tusk attend session on "International Economy and Trade, and International Security Agenda" during the G-7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France. For most of America’s allies, Biden is a relief. Trump often sowed chaos, accusing the NATO military alliance of leeching off the United States, insulting the European Union and storming out of a G-7 summit in Canada in 2018. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to U.S. President Joe Biden, on screen, during the opening session of the virtual global Leaders Summit on Climate, as he sits in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London. On Biden’s first foreign trip as president, he will find many of his hosts in Europe welcoming but wary after a tense four years between Europe and the U.S. under former President Donald Trump. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the opening session of the virtual global Leaders Summit on Climate, as he sits in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London. Johnson is happy with U.S. President Joe Biden’s commitment to fighting climate change and Biden’s promise to start sharing coronavirus vaccines with poorer countries. But Johnson will struggle to make progress on a U.S.-U.K. trade deal, which is not a Biden priority. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden is seen on a screen as European Council President Charles Michel attends a virtual Global Climate Summit via video link from the European Council building in Brussels. On Biden’s first foreign trip as president, he will find many of his hosts in Europe welcoming but wary after a tense four years between Europe and the U.S. under former President Donald Trump. (Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate as U.S. President Joe Biden, on the screen, speaks, in Moscow, Russia. Biden’s first foreign trip as president takes in a Group of Seven leaders’ meeting by the seaside in southwest England, a NATO summit and a meeting with European Union chiefs in Brussels and a tete-a-tete in Geneva with his Russian counterpart and adversary, Putin. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this May 24, 2021 file photo, European Council President Charles Michel speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. Joe Biden’s first foreign trip as U.S. president takes in a Group of Seven meeting by the seaside in southwest England, a NATO summit and a meeting with European Union chiefs in Brussels and a tete-a-tete in Geneva with his Russian counterpart and adversary, Vladimir Putin. “America is back. And we are happy you are back,” Michel told Biden in March, when the president joined a videoconference summit of EU leaders. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP, File)
1 / 8

Biden Allies

FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. On Biden’s first foreign trip as president, he will find many of his hosts in Europe welcoming but wary after a tense four years between Europe and the U.S. under former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — When U.S. President Joe Biden flies to Europe this week, he will find his hosts welcoming but wary. His predecessor Donald Trump may be gone, but he leaves a long shadow.

Biden’s first foreign trip as president starts Wednesday and includes a gathering of the Group of Seven wealthy nations by the seaside in southwest England, a NATO summit, a meeting with European Union chiefs, and then a tete-a-tete in Geneva with his Russian counterpart and adversary, Vladimir Putin.

For most of America’s allies, Biden is a relief. Trump often sowed chaos, accusing the NATO military alliance of leeching off the United States, insulting the European Union and storming out of a G-7 summit in Canada in 2018. In contrast, Biden has stressed his support for international diplomacy and emphasized “America’s renewed commitment to our allies and partners” in a recent Washington Post article.

“I think we can expect to see lots of rhetoric and lots of good-vibe messages in this first visit of Biden to Europe,” said Renata Dwan, deputy director of international affairs think tank Chatham House.

But she added that five months into Biden’s term, “it’s time to be more than ‘not Donald Trump.’”

Biden has already mended some fences with America’s allies. The U.S. has rejoined the Paris climate accord that Trump renounced, ended a minor trade war with the EU over aviation rivalry and is backing attempts to revive a deal meant to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions that Trump abandoned.

“America is back. And we are happy you are back,” European Council President Charles Michel told Biden in March, when the president joined a video summit of EU leaders.

Yet it’s not all smooth sailing, especially for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the first G-7 summit in two years this weekend at the Carbis Bay resort in Cornwall.

Johnson wants to use the U.K.’s G-7 presidency to inject new purpose into the wealthy nations’ club — undermined by Trump’s unilateralism and sideswiped by the coronavirus pandemic — and to burnish the international image of a post-Brexit “Global Britain.”

He’s happy with Biden’s commitment to fighting climate change that should help give momentum to November’s COP26 global climate summit in Scotland. And Biden’s promise to start sharing coronavirus vaccines with poorer countries — something aid agencies say should have happened sooner — chimes with Johnson’s call for G-7 leaders to ensure the whole world is vaccinated by the end of 2022.

Closer to home, the British leader hopes Biden will agree to a trans-Atlantic travel corridor to help business and tourism recover from the pandemic. And he is seeking a U.K.-U.S. trade deal, touted by the British government as a plum post-Brexit economic prize.

But he has hurdles to overcome. A trade deal is not a Biden priority, and Johnson will have to work hard to charm a president who once called the prime minister a “physical and emotional clone” of Trump.

Biden has criticized Brexit, and is particularly concerned about its impact on Northern Ireland. Because of its land border with EU member Ireland, Northern Ireland has been given a special economic status that is causing friction between the U.K. and the bloc and heightening political tensions within Northern Ireland.

Biden, keenly aware of the key role the U.S. played in bringing about the Good Friday peace accord that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland, has warned there will be no trade deal with Britain if Brexit undermines the peace deal.

There are tensions and divergences among U.S. and its other the allies, too. Biden has begun to rebuild ties with NATO, left angry and bewildered by Trump’s unilateralism and his ambiguous relationship with Russia’s Putin. Biden reassured the alliance that the U.S. backed NATO’s doctrine of collective defense and would come to the rescue in the face of Russian aggression.

Britain and EU politicians generally support Biden's call for a “stable and predictable” relationship with Russia, but have low expectations of a breakthrough from his meeting with Putin.

But the U.S. still wants NATO’s European members and Canada to spend more on defense — a constant Trump refrain, now taken up by Biden, if in a more muted way.

And while Washington informed its allies about its decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, the news came “late in the day,” said Dwan, the analyst from Chatham House.

There is also continuing U.S-European friction over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built to bring gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. A persistent irritant between the U.S. and Germany during the Trump years, the pipeline still faces bipartisan U.S. opposition over concerns it makes Europe more dependent on Russia, though Biden has sought to take some of the heat out of the issue.

And European nations are more cautious than the U.S. about confronting and curbing an increasingly assertive, economically surging China.

Dwan said European nations are eager “not to be caught in the middle of a of a bipolar tension. Europe knows how that looks and feels.”

Even Britain, which has excluded Chinese firms from its 5G network and opened its doors to thousands of people from Hong Kong as Beijing squeezes the territory’s freedoms, is cautious about the tough U.S. approach. Johnson has stressed that he is not a “knee-jerk Sinophobe” and wants to engage with China.

Thomas Gift, director of the Center on U.S. Politics at University College London, says that for all Biden’s warm words for allies, his priorities remain at home: vaccinating the U.S. out of the pandemic, reviving the COVID-battered economy and renewing the United States’ aging infrastructure.

"He’s largely governing as a domestic president,” Gift said.

And he said the discord of the Trump years have made America’s allies look differently at the United States.

“I think public opinion in Europe has soured to an extent on the United States,” Gift said, including concern about whether it's a reliable partner. “But I think European leaders, by and large, are eager to work with the U.S. They still understand that it is the most important global superpower — even if some of that power is getting eaten up by a rising China.”

___

Associated Press writers Lorne Cook in Brussels, Angela Charlton in Paris and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

    The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation. The Biden administration's Family Reunification Task Force count of 3,913 children separated from July 1, 2017, to the end of Trump's presidency is well below the more than 5,500 children identified by the American Civil Liberties Union in court filings, based on government information. The task force said it identified “nearly all” children who were separated under the zero-tolerance policy but will review another 1,723 cases since July 2017, which would bring total cases examined to 5,636, close to the ACLU tally.

  • Biden's DOJ defends Trump in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit

    President Biden's Department of Justice indicated in a court filing Monday night that it's continuing with the DOJ's defense of former President Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.Why it matters: When President Biden was a presidential candidate last year, he criticized the DOJ's highly unusual move to intervene and replace Trump's private lawyers with attorneys from the department, per the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • Senate report on Capitol attack finds police need basic gear, better sharing of intel

    The bipartisan Senate report doesn’t include an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6.

  • Three US senators to visit Taiwan in trip expected to anger China

    Bipartisan group to meet top Taiwanese officials

  • EU chief defends China deal ahead of US summit

    One of Brussels' top two leaders has defended the European Union's efforts to reach an investment agreement with China, ahead of summit meetings with US President Joe Biden.

  • After getting a boost from Craig McCaw, Astra rocket venture gets set to go public on July 1

    Astra, the California-based space startup that’s aiming to merge with a blank-check company founded by Seattle telecom pioneer Craig McCaw, has set a July 1 target date to go public on Nasdaq. That’s the word from Chris Kemp, Astra’s founder, chairman and CEO. “We will start mailing proxy statements today for shareholders of $HOL to vote ahead of the shareholder meeting on 6/30,” Kemp said in a LinkedIn posting. $HOL is the symbol for Holicity, McCaw’s special purpose acquisition company in Kirk

  • Ceuta and Melilla: Spain's enclaves in North Africa

    Moroccans accuse Spain of colonialism by retaining control of Ceuta and Melilla.

  • UN judges to rule on Ratko Mladic appeal against convictions

    Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic hear s Tuesday if U.N. judges have upheld or overturned his convictions and life sentence for masterminding genocide and other atrocities throughout Bosnia's 1992-95 war. Mladic, known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” for leading troops responsible for a string of deadly campaigns including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo, was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to life imprisonment. The verdicts in the appeal case will all but wrap up U.N. prosecutions of crimes committed in the war that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.

  • Anheuser-Busch plans biggest beer giveaway ever to encourage vaccinations

    If enough Americans get vaccinated by July 4, the company is ready to give away hundreds of millions of beers. Here's how the brewer plans to do it.

  • Letter from Africa: How Zimbabwe is still haunted by Robert Mugabe

    Long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe, who died in 2019, seems to be causing trouble from beyond the grave.

  • WTO panel considers easing protections on COVID-19 vaccines

    Envoys from World Trade Organization member nations are taking up a proposal to ease patents and other intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines to help developing countries fight the pandemic, an idea backed by the Biden administration but opposed in other wealthy countries with strong pharmaceutical industries. On the table for a two-day meeting of a WTO panel opening Tuesday is a revised proposal presented by India and South Africa for a temporary IP waiver on coronavirus vaccines.

  • Kenya's Thandiwe Muriu: Standing out in camouflage

    Kenyan photographer Thandiwe Muriu creates striking images that celebrate and challenge her culture.

  • MSNBC’s New President Rashida Jones: ‘I Was Constantly Underestimated’

    Photo Illustration The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyRashida Jones—the television news executive, not the actress—spent her early childhood in York, Pennsylvania, a small town in the center of the state where she was the oldest of the three “Adkins kids,” as students and teachers in the nearly all-white school referred to young Rashida and her siblings.“There were three of us, we all went to school together, and we were known, because our school wasn’t very diverse,” the 40-year-old Jones, a div

  • Global crackdown on organised crime after high-tech U.S.-Australia sting

    U.S. and Australian authorities hacked into an app used by criminals to read millions of encrypted messages, leading to hundreds of arrests of suspected organised crime figures in 18 countries, Australian officials said on Tuesday. "Operation Ironside" by Australian police and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation ensnared suspects in Australia, Asia, South America and the Middle East involved in the global narcotics trade, the officials said. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the operation "struck a heavy blow against organised crime – not just in this country, but one that will echo around organised crime around the world".

  • China defends Hungary university plan following protest

    China on Monday defended a plan to build a university in Hungary, saying critics who protested against it in Budapest over the weekend shouldn't politicize and stigmatize normal exchanges between the two countries. Several thousand people rallied in Hungary’s capital on Saturday against an agreement with Shanghai-based Fudan University to open a branch in the city, citing the cost and links with China’s authoritarian ruling Communist Party. The plan, backed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, calls for the Budapest campus to be completed by 2024.

  • Biden admin threatens to sue Texas over migrant facility plans

    At the center of the standoff is a proclamation by Governor Greg Abbott that would force shelters in Texas to stop housing migrant children in federal custody.

  • On her first foreign trip as VP, Kamala Harris tells Guatemalan migrants 'do not come' to the US

    Harris said she wanted to be clear to those "thinking about making that dangerous trek" to the US border: "Do not come."

  • Blinken warns Putin ahead of upcoming U.S.-Russia summit

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken told me during an "Axios on HBO" interview that President Biden is meeting with Vladimir Putin nine days from now "not in spite of" the cyberattacks that disrupted U.S. meat and gas supplies: "It's because of them."Why it matters: Biden will tell Putin "directly and clearly what he can expect from the United States if aggressive, reckless actions toward us continue," Blinken told me in the grand Benjamin Franklin State Dining Room. Get market news worthy of your t

  • American democracy is fighting for its life – and Republicans don’t care

    If Joe Manchin won’t vote yes on the For the People Act, Biden needs to convince one Republican senator – and that’s not going to happen ‘Any Republican senator who joined with the Democrats in supporting the For the People Act would probably be ending their political career.’ Photograph: Getty Images On Sunday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced in an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he opposes the For the People Act. He also opposes ending the filibuster. An op-ed in the most

  • Kayaker on solo voyage across Pacific rescued after weather ‘went from bad to worse’

    The live tracker of his journey now shows his kayak stranded 70 miles west of Santa Cruz